2026 Motorcycles Launch – The Most Wonderful Time of the Year!

Here’s some positive news. It’s a great day, a truly great day for riders! In fact, it’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year for motorcyclists as the new 2026 Motorcycles Launched and we have them all here on Total Motorcycle for you now. I want you to bask in that good news light, embrace the warmth of it all. I’ve enhanced the 2026 Motorcycle Model Review Guides this year yet again to continually make them better by adding even bigger photos, teaser model information at the top of the page and including unique models you won’t see in North America like special Japanese, Australian, European and even Indian models from the brands we already cover and you love.

I’m sure you are as big of a motorcycle enthusiast as I am, so like myself, you want to see what’s new, and we have quite a few early releases already from Triumph, BMW, Ducati and Honda! Plus, and I know this will come as a surprise, quite a few last 2025.5 models as well that are continuing to be added to our 2025 Motorcycle Model Review Guides. Now I call them 2025.5 as they are very late in the model year, that isn’t their official year nor what the manufacturer calls them, it’s so it easy for you to identify what’s come out late for that year. On the opposite side of the spectrum, if it’s early release and I don’t have much information, I called them “preview” so you know I have some information in the guide but it will be filled out later. And in the middle is “replaced”, which are those odd models that come out as a current model year but are refreshed significantly or replaced with a new model mid-year. Boiling all this information down for over 40 manufacturers it’s easy but I try and make it as easy to understand as possible. For a personal request to the manufacturers, can you please call models name the same across different countries AND if it’s an ABS only model, please don’t put ABS in the name, we get it by now.

This year Total Motorcycle will be focusing on the most popular manufacturers:

2026 Aprilia, 2026 Beta, 2026 BMW, 2026 Can-Am, 2026 Ducati, 2026 Harley-Davidson, 2026 Honda, 2026 Husqvarna, 2026 Indian, 2026 Kawasaki, 2026 KTM, 2026 LiveWire, 2026 Moto Guzzi, 2026 MV Agusta, 2026 Norton, 2026 Slingshot, 2026 Royal Enfield, 2026 Suzuki, 2026 Triumph, 2023 URAL, 2026 Vespa, 2026 Yamaha and a few other motorcycle manufacturers models of note.

That’s a lot of models, last year it was nearly 700 of them! Now I think some manufacturers have too much too many models (like Honda) and others not enough (like Moto Guzzi) or some that offer too few affordable models (like Ducati) or not enough variety (like Harley-Davidson). See I nit-pick on them all here!

I’ve been asked and for this year (2025/2026) unlike other years and decades, I really, really can’t tell you what will happen will model prices, bike availability nor what manufacturer(s) we might lose on the way. It’s too uncertain with the global economic uncertainty, pullback of consumer spending, debt levels and rising inflation. Even making my guides I was wondering all this myself too.

Some interesting notes so far about the 2026 motorbikes I’ve added thus far. The pricing is very interesting. For the first time in decades, the price differential between countries is huge. Some Honda models, for example, are nearly DOUBLE the price in Canada as they are in the USA and this isn’t the usual 20-30% exchange rate but a 90% difference. Since tariff’s on motorcycles is expected to be April 2nd, I don’t think this is the reason at all for the prices. But take note that MSRP’s listed may not be what you BUY the bike for, it may be the “sale price” as we move into 2025. My advice, if you need a new bike, look at the price in other countries to make sure you are not getting RIPPED OFF. Don’t buy that bike that’s x2 the price, look at its competition.

So let’s enjoy what we have had for 2025 for models and what’s now launched for 2026. It’s still great news and we have something positive to look forward every day, week and month as new motorcycles arrive here at Total Motorcycle!!

Let’s take a look at what we got in the past 2 days:

I’m looking forward to supporting our hundreds of millions of readers, members and supporters in 2025 and onwards! It’s amazing to think this TMW a family run business and not owned by some mega corporation and that’s because of your support. We are not only the largest and leading motorcycle website in North America but also a small business too. Sometimes I reflect on the blessings of having a business that’s main purpose is to help others and the incredible reach it has around the world… 430 million readers, that’s something great isn’t it and you and I are part of it!

Thank you. Enjoy the new 2026 motorcycle models here on TMW!