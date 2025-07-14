HARLEY-DAVIDSON® X DYNOJET FACTORY RIDER KYLE WYMAN DOUBLES TO DOMINATE KING OF THE BAGGERS AT LAGUNA SECA

KWR Harley-Davidson Rider James Rispoli Scores Two Mission Super Hooligan Victories

MILWAUKEE (July 13, 2025) – The Harley-Davidson® x Dynojet Factory Race Team rider Kyle Wyman continued his domination of the 2025 Mission King of the Baggers road racing series, setting a new lap record to lead qualifying, and winning the Mission Challenge, and both races in a double-header race weekend at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Salinas, Calif. His #33 race-prepared Harley-Davidson® Road Glide® motorcycle has carried Wyman to six victories and in eight King of the Baggers races this season, and a massive 76-point lead in the series standings.

Also at Laguna Seca, KWR Harley-Davidson rider James Rispoli rode a race-prepared Harley-Davidson® Pan America® 1250 ST motorcycle to a clean sweep in the Mission Super Hooligan National Championship Presented By Roland Sands Designs and Powered by Harley-Davidson®. Rispoli topped qualifying and won both races in the double-header event, his first victories in the series.

Wyman Does the KOB Double

Wyman set the pace for the King of the Baggers field with a new track record lap time of 1:27.524 on the 2.238-mile, 11-turn Laguna Seca course to claim pole position in the Saturday qualifying session. Wyman also won the three-lap Mission Challenge dash for cash by 1.741 seconds over Factory Indian rider Loris Baz.

At the start of the 8-lap King of the Baggers main event on Saturday, Wyman and RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson rider Hayden Gillim led the field, with Gillim passing Wyman for the lead at Turn 7 of the first lap. On the second lap the race was stopped for oil on the track after Gillim’s motorcycle had a mechanical issue. On the restart, Wyman charged off the line and opened a gap of 0.50 seconds over Baz, Factory Indian rider Troy Herfoss, and RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson rider Rocco Landers. Teammates Baz and Herfoss battled for second position with Landers lurking just behind. On the final lap Herfoss attempted to pass Baz in the Corkscrew Turn and ran wide, allowing Landers past to take third position. Wyman crossed the finish line 2.059 seconds clear of Baz, with Landers, claiming his first podium finish of the season, just 0.083 seconds back in third place.

On Sunday, Wyman led off the start only to be passed by Gillim in Turn 2. Herfoss and Baz trailed close behind the leaders. On lap 4, Harley-Davidson® x Dynojet Factory rider Bradley Smith charged into the mix. Baz and Smith traded positions several times before Smith and Baz both ran off the track on lap five. In the closing laps, Gillim and Wyman had a 3.0-second lead over Landers, who moved up to third place when Smith and Baz went off track. On the closing lap, Gillim suddenly lost power as he and Wyman descended the Corkscrew Turn and Wyman roared past to take the lead and the win by 1.449 seconds over Landers, with Indian rider Tyler O’Hara finishing third.

“Obviously (patience) played a huge role for me today,” said Wyman, who now has a record 24 victories in the King of the Baggers series. “Hayden’s been riding well all weekend. It’s such a shame for him, he deserves to be on the box probably yesterday and today. I’m just so happy for the Harley-Davidson team to be having the year we’re having. When you work hard at something, good things can happen, and you’ve got to just keep chugging.”

After 8 of 14 rounds in the 2025 MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers series, Wyman leads in series points with 186, followed by Baz with 110 points, Herfoss with 104 points, O’Hara with 86 points, Landers with 77 points, Smith with 76 points and Rispoli with 63 points.

The Harley-Davidson® x Dynojet Factory Race Team returns to action August 15-17 at the Permco MotoAmerica Superbikes at Mid-Ohio weekend at Mid-Ohio Sportscar Course in Lexington, Ohio.

The Mission King of the Baggers series features race-prepared American V-Twin touring motorcycles competing in 14 races over seven doubleheader weekends held in conjunction with the MotoAmerica Superbike series. Harley-Davidson® x Dynojet Factory Race Team Road Glide® motorcycles are powered by modified Screamin’ Eagle® Milwaukee-Eight® 131 Performance Crate Engines. The team bikes also feature upgraded suspension components, including Screamin’ Eagle/Öhlins Remote Reservoir Rear Shocks, plus competition exhaust, race tires and lightweight bodywork.

The Harley-Davidson® x Dynojet Factory Race Team is sponsored by Rockford Fosgate®, Mission® Foods, Brembo®, Öhlins®, Akrapovič, SYN3® lubricants, and Screamin’ Eagle® Performance Parts and Accessories.

MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers Race Results – Laguna Seca Race 1

Kyle Wyman (H-D) Harley-Davidson® x Dynojet Factory Race Team Loris Baz (Ind) S&S/Indian Motorcycle Rocco Landers (H-D) RevZilla/Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson Troy Herfoss (Ind) S&S/Indian Motorcycle Bradley Smith (H-D) Harley-Davidson® x Dynojet Factory Race Team James Rispoli (H-D) Harley-Davidson® x Dynojet Factory Race Team Cory West (H-D) Saddlemen Race Development Max Flinders (H-D) Lyndall Brakes/M3 Tyler O’Hara (Ind) S&S/Indian Motorcycle

MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers Race Results – Laguna Seca Race 2

Kyle Wyman (H-D) Harley-Davidson® x Dynojet Factory Race Team Rocco Landers (H-D) RevZilla/Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson Tyler O’Hara (Ind) S&S/Indian Motorcycle Loris Baz (Ind) S&S/Indian Motorcycle Troy Herfoss (Ind) S&S/Indian Motorcycle Cory West (H-D) Saddlemen Race Development Cameron Petersen (Ind) SDI Racing Bradley Smith (H-D) Harley-Davidson® x Dynojet Factory Race Team

Rispoli Rules Mission Super Hooligans Double-Header

KWR Harley-Davidson rider James Rispoli scored two wins as racers on Harley-Davidson® Pan America® 1250 ST motorcycles filled the podium twice in the Mission Super Hooligan National Championship Presented By Roland Sands Designs and Powered by Harley-Davidson® during a double-header weekend at Laguna Seca. Rispoli claimed pole position with a best qualifying lap on Friday of 1:29.103. That session was red-flagged for an incident on the front straight when Saddlemen Race Development rider Jake Lewis ran into the back of KWR Harley-Davidson rider Cody Wyman. Lewis, the Super Hooligans Championship points leader coming into Laguna Seca, was injured and missed the remainder of the weekend.

On Saturday, defending series champion Saddlemen Race Development rider Cory West led Rispoli on the first two laps of the eight-lap Super Hooligan race. On lap 3 West ran wide into Turn 3 and opened the door for a Rispoli pass for the lead. Rispoli proceeded to open a gap on West that grew to 1.5 seconds by lap 6. Racing more than 3.0 seconds behind West, KWR Harley-Davidson teammates Cody Wyman and Hayden Schultz waged a back-and-forth battle for third place. Rispoli crossed the finish line with a lead of 2.707 seconds to score his first win in the Super Hooligans series. Cody Wyman took third place, just 0.263 seconds clear of Schultz. Saddlemen Race Development rider Travis Wyman finished fifth.

The Sunday Super Hooligan race started with a close call for Rispoli, as he came together with Cody Wyman as a scrum of riders navigated Turn 2. Wyman ran off the track as Rispoli stayed upright but was left in the middle of a field of 27 riders. West led a tight pack including Schultz, Travis Wyman and Competition Werkes Racing Triumph rider Andy DiBrino in the opening laps. Rispoli set a blistering pace to catch the leaders, with a lap of 1:28.455 on Lap 2 to break the track record. Rispoli was up to fifth place after two laps, past DiBrino for fourth on Lap 3 and then by Travis Wyman for third place on Lap 4. West, Schultz, Rispoli, and Wyman raced nose to tail in the closing laps. Rispoli moved past Schultz to take second place on Lap 6. On Lap 7 West and Rispoli exchanged the lead twice, with Rispoli making the pass that stuck on Turn 11. With the series points lead in hand, West took no chances on the closing lap and Rispoli led by 0.255 seconds at the finish with Schultz 0.441 seconds back in third place.

“Cody and I got locked together at the start and I couldn’t go right or left,” said Rispoli. “I was along for the ride and I was just hoping the thing would disconnect. I put my head down and made some juicy passes in places where I felt comfortable. But these guys are riding really hard. It just shows that in Super Hooligans the pace is hot. It’s great to see my teammate Hayden on the podium. It’s a great day for KWR and Harley-Davidson.”

With two races remaining in the 10-round Mission Super Hooligan National Championship Presented By Roland Sands Designs and Powered by Harley-Davidson® West leads in points with 139, followed by Lewis with 123 points, Rispoli with 117 points, Travis Wyman with 110 points, and Cody Wyman with 96 points. The Mission Super Hooligan National Championship will be determined August 15-17 at the Permco MotoAmerica Superbikes at Mid-Ohio weekend at Mid-Ohio Sportscar Course in Lexington, Ohio.

Mission Super Hooligan Race Results – Laguna Seca Race 1 (Top 10)

James Rispoli (H-D) KWR Harley-Davidson Cory West (H-D) Saddlemen Race Development Cody Wyman (H-D) KWR Harley-Davidson Hayden Schultz (H-D) KWR Harley-Davidson Travis Wyman (H-D) Saddlemen Race Development Andy DiBrino (Tri) Competition Werkes Racing Jason Waters (Tri) Edge Racing Corey Alexander (Arch) ARCH Racing Hunter Dunham (Yam) Fighting Charlie’s/HDR Hawk Mazzotta (Yam) Strack Racing

Mission Super Hooligan Race Results – Laguna Seca Race 2 (Top 10)

James Rispoli (H-D) KWR Harley-Davidson Cory West (H-D) Saddlemen Race Development Hayden Schultz (H-D) KWR Harley-Davidson Travis Wyman (H-D) Saddlemen Race Development Andy DiBrino (Tri) Competition Werkes Racing Corey Alexander (Arch) ARCH Racing Jason Waters (Tri) Edge Racing Hunter Dunham (Yam) Fighting Charlie’s/HDR Hawk Mazzotta (Yam) Strack Racing

Josh Baird (Tri) 210 SpeedLab Racing

Posted on Monday, July 14th, 2025 by Michael Le Pard