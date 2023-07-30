Historic victory in WorldSSP for Honda at Most circuit

The FIM World Superbike Championship Sunday race day that just came to an end on the Most circuit in the Czech Republic brought one win each for Toprak Razgatlioğlu (Yamaha) and Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) after the Race 1 victory yesterday for Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki). The Turkish Yamaha rider dominated the Superpole Race, whereas the Spanish Ducati rider won Race 2. Six-time world champion Rea, after winning Race 1, took home second and third place. In both races held today, the riders used slicks. For the Superpole Race, the most used rear was the SC0, whereas in Race 2, the most popular was the new SC1 C0567 development solution. The WorldSSP race was also a thriller, with British rider Tarran Mackenzie staying on track in the rain gambling on slicks and giving Honda a win which they hadn’t achieved in WorldSSP since 2016. The winner of the 300 class race, delayed due to heavy rainfall which made the track unusable, was the Yamaha’s Indonesian rider Aldi Satya Mahendra. Heated battles and races influenced by the weather “First of all, just a brief comment to clarify an issue that generated a bit of confusion for the fans yesterday. The intermediate tyres, like the rain tyres or slicks, are available to all riders and teams in the same quantity. In Race 1, by their own choice, some teams had not asked to have them mounted on rims or they simply had them mounted in the garage and did not take them out to the grid and this is why they did not use them, not because Pirelli had not made them available. The unstable weather once again influenced the races today, particularly the WorldSSP race. The riders who finished on the podium were the ones who decided to stay out on the track with slicks when it began to rain, risking a bit. In WorldSBK Race 2, with the new C0567 rear specification, we recorded three cases of blistering: Rea, Gardner and Razgatlioğlu. For the first two, the blisters were extremely small and had no effect on the performance and race result, whereas in Razgatlioğlu’s case, the tyre had two more evident blisters and the telemetry data shows sudden deflation of the tyre. Even if the Yamaha rider’s race pace was extremely high and none of the other riders’ tyres show any signs of stress or wear, these types of episode clearly must not occur, so we will conduct an in-depth laboratory analysis of the three tyres with blistering to figure out what may have caused it.”

In the Superpole Race , most of the riders were on the grid with the standard SC1 front and the standard SC0 rear , which were the softest solutions available to them. The only riders who mounted the standard SC2 at the front were Lorenzo Baldassarri (GMT94 Yamaha) and Roberto Tamburini (Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team), whereas at the rear, the new SC1 C0567 development tyre was chosen by 7 riders: Yamaha riders Remy Gardner, Dominique Aegerter and Lorenzo Baldassarri, Kawasaki riders Tito Rabat and Oliver Konig, as well as Iker Lecuona (Honda) and Phillip Oettl (Ducati). Toprak Razgatlioğlu (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) won the race after starting from pole position. Finishing behind him were Race 1 winner, Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK), and current championship leader Álvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati), managing to snatch the bottom step of the podium from Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing), fourth. All 5 of the top finishers used SC0 rear tyres and SC1 front tyres.

