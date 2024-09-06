Is Superpole the most important session of a WorldSBK weekend?

While previously a good rider on a good day could often recover from a poor qualifying to take a strong race result, this is now becoming rare in WorldSBK as the field becomes more and more competitive. In the most recent round at Portimão, the top 15 in Superpole were covered by less than a second. This meant a rider who was just a second off the pace would start Race 1 and the Superpole Race 16th, with the only opportunity to improve that position coming in the Superpole Race, where a top nine finish would improve your qualifying spot for Race 2 on Sunday afternoon.

“Superpole now is so critical”, explains six-time World Champion Jonathan Rea. “There’s not much drop off with the Pirelli tyres now, so your starting position means everything. If you start at the back, you lose so many seconds in the start of the race, trying to avoid other riders, trying to guess what’s going to happen in front of you and all of a sudden, in just a few laps, the gap to the front is too big.”

With the level in WorldSBK as it is, if you qualify poorly, even if your pace is good in the race, it’s often not enough as getting through the field has become more and more challenging. Take Jonathan Rea in Most for example, he crashed on his first Superpole lap and while he was able to get out for a second run, 15th was the best he could manage. In the races, he had pace good enough for the podium, but starting so far back meant actually achieving the podium was out of reach due to the time lost at the beginning of the race.

While the ‘Superpole’ name may evoke memories of single-lap qualifying attacks, the modern-day Superpole session in WorldSBK is 15 minutes long, but that’s not a lot of time.