Jago Geerts Secures Career-Best MXGP Result of Sixth in Latvia

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team’s Jago Geerts has claimed sixth overall at the MXGP of Latvia, round 11 of the 2025 MXGP World Championship. The strong result marks the Belgian’s best-ever result in the premier class, which was secured by his ninth and fourth-place finishes across the two Grand Prix races. Calvin Vlaanderen finished 10th overall with Maxime Renaux close behind in 11th.

Since winning the Qualifying Race at the MXGP of Spain one month ago, Geerts has shown impressive speed in the lead-up to this weekend’s Grand Prix in Latvia. With the sandy terrain of the Kegums circuit to his liking, the 25-year-old moved from 12th on lap one to ninth at the finish in Race One.

Eager to improve upon his opening-race result in Race Two, Geerts started sixth, and by mid-race, he was into fourth. By this time, however, the leading riders had broken away. As the race continued, Geerts maintained his impressive pace to cross the line in fourth for a career-best race result. The points secured placed Geerts sixth overall on the day – another milestone performance for the Yamaha YZ450FM racer. Following a strong day in the sand, Geerts moves up to 13th in the MXGP World Championship standings.

After twisting his knee one week ago in Germany, Vlaanderen headed to Latvia focused on putting points on the board and not aggravating his injury. The 28-year-old was consistent across both races, improving upon his 11th-place finish in Race One with ninth in Race Two for 10th overall. After 11 rounds, Vlaanderen remains eighth in the series standings.

The MXGP of Latvia was less favourable for Renaux, who had finished fourth overall one week earlier in Germany. The Frenchman placed 11th overall in Kegums, with a crash in Race Two preventing him from finishing any higher. Renaux slips to fourth in the championship standings leaving Latvia.

After three consecutive weekends of racing in France, Germany, and Latvia, the team will now enjoy a short break in the schedule before returning to action at the MXGP of Great Britain on June 21-22.

Jago Geerts

6th MXGP of Latvia, 30-points

13th MXGP Championship Standings, 184-points

“It’s been a really good weekend for me. My speed is there, but my starts in the Qualifying Race and Race One let me down. But then I had a great start in Race Two and finished fourth, so I’m really happy with that result. It’s something to build on going into the second half of the season, and I know with good starts I can be running up front.”

Calvin Vlaanderen

10th MXGP of Latvia, 22-points

8th MXGP Championship Standings, 284-points

“Tough weekend. I’m glad to have gotten through it after hurting my knee last weekend. I was aiming for top-10 results, and I accomplished that in Race Two, so now the focus is to rest, get my knee feeling better, and get back to the form I had earlier in the year.”

Maxime Renaux

11th MXGP of Latvia, 21-points

4th MXGP Championship Standings, 347-points

“This weekend just wasn’t good. I struggled with riding and the bike a little bit, and then had a crash in Race Two while pushing to make a pass. It’s been a disappointing Grand Prix, and I know I can be better. So, we’ll keep working before the next race and be back up front where I should be.”