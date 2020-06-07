Moto Guzzi Experience 2020: Thrill of riding, discovering new places and cultures

The Eagle has thought about our desire to restart and to get past the difficult situation caused by the emergency by proposing a new calendar of three exciting trips in complete safety and respect for the spirit of the Moto Guzzi Experience.

Discover the program from August to November, complete the form online and become a protagonist of the 2020 season of adventures astride the Italian Legend!

MG Experience 2020: NEW calendar and sign-up!

21 February 2020

May 2020 Update:

Moto Guzzi has thought about our desire to restart and to get past the difficult situation caused by the emergency by proposing a new calendar of three exciting trips – between August and November 2020 – in complete safety and respect for the spirit of the Moto Guzzi Experience. These include an unprecedented itinerary that will take us through Italy from north to south, celebrating the relaunch of all the country’s excellences!

Moto Guzzi Experience is the adventure astride the twin-cylinder Guzzi bike range, dedicated to members of Proud Owners and all motorcyclists who love the pure thrill of riding, discovering new places and cultures, and forging new friendships with their riding companions.

For the fourth year, Moto Guzzi Experience is offering ever-more authentic travel experiences, renewing its partnership with Top Travel Team – amongst the top tour operators in the sector – and the all-inclusive formula which has won over hundreds of Proud Owners community members:

a spirit of adventure, safety, meticulous organisation, constant support from technicians and guides, as well as the possibility to take part with your own Guzzi bike, or to try out the Eagle’s range of twin-cylinder bikes, with a special place reserved for the V85 TT, including the new Travel set-up.