MOTO GUZZI IN 2024 BARBER VINTAGE FESTIVAL OCTOBER

FROM THE SHORES OF LAKE COMO, THE STORIED MARQUE CELEBRATES OVER A

CENTURY OF CONTINUOUS PRODUCTION, ARRIVING AT BARBER WITH NEW MODELS,

GIVING ENTHUSIASTS PERFECT BLEND OF TIMELESS STYLE IN MODERN MACHINES

NEW YORK, NY — OCTOBER 2024 — Moto Guzzi, the iconic Italian motorcycle

manufacturer and a historic marque with over 100 years of heritage, is thrilled to announce its

participation in the prestigious Barber Vintage Festival, taking place October 11-13 in

Birmingham, Alabama.

As Europe’s oldest continuously manufactured motorcycle brand, Moto Guzzi has excited

enthusiasts around the globe with its timeless style, expert craftsmanship, and unique character

for over a century. The brand’s enduring appeal is evident in the passionate following it has

cultivated, and perfectly aligned with the audience that makes the pilgrimage to Barber

Motorsports Park each year for Vintage Fest.

Moto Guzzi will have a prominent presence at the Barber Vintage Festival, aligning with the

event’s focus on celebrating its motorcycle history and culture. Visitors to the Moto Guzzi display

will have the opportunity to see the latest machines from Mandello del Lario and speak with

product specialists about the brand offerings. In addition, Moto Guzzi will offer demo rides,

giving enthusiasts the chance to experience firsthand the celebrated feeling of riding a Moto

Guzzi, which is unlike any other motorcycle.

“We are excited to be part of the Barber Vintage Festival and share our passion for Moto Guzzi

and its legacy with enthusiasts that make the journey to the legendary Barber Vintage Festival,”

said Joshua Marsh, Trade Marketing Manager at Piaggio Group Americas, parent company of

Moto Guzzi. “This event is a perfect opportunity to showcase all that Moto Guzzi has to offer

today, while connecting with the vibrant motorcycle community that knows and loves our brand.”