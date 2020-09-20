MotoGP San Marino provided thrills and spills and more twists and turns

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 20.

GRAN PREMIO TISSOT DELL’EMILIA ROMAGNA E DELLA RIVIERA DI RIMINI

RACE RESULTS:

Joan Mir: 2nd (+ 2.425)

Alex Rins: 12th (+ 24.962)

The second race in a double-header at Misano in San Marino provided thrills, spills, and yet more twists and turns in the MotoGP World Championship battle. Team Suzuki Ecstar leave Italy with another podium under their belts thanks to a great second place from Joan Mir.

The 27 lap race got underway under blue skies despite a downpour around an hour and half before the start of the Emilia Romagna GP. Joan Mir and Alex Rins had an uphill struggle from their start positions of 11th and 18th respectively, but the pair made clean starts and tried to settle into a rhythm early on.

Mir, feeling good with his GSX-RR, managed to get into eighth place by the second lap of the race, and by lap six he was already into the Top 5. Opting for the medium-medium tyre combination, this came into its own as the laps ticked by. By the eighth lap of the race Mir was beginning to reel in the riders in front of him. This gap remained around two seconds as he played the long game. Able to ride smoothly and conserve his tyres, with five laps to go he was well and truly in the podium fight. Executing a fabulous pass on Quartararo for third place three laps from the end, before swiftly over-taking Espargaro for second. This marks four successive Top 4 placements for Mir and puts him just four points from the title lead.

The race was tougher for Rins, who struggled with feel since the beginning of the weekend despite a great fifth place last time out. He chipped away and tried to settle into a good race rhythm. The important thing was to score as many points as possible and he managed to collect 12th place to keep himself in the fight.

Ken Kawauchi – Technical Manager:

“It was a good race for Joan, but not so good for Alex. It was great that Joan was able to get second position today and I want to say thank you to him, to all the team and for our people working from home for this result. Alex couldn’t show 100% of his potential in this second race at Misano, but we’ll check all the data and see what we can do in Barcelona next week.”

Davide Brivio – Team Manager:

“What a race from Joan! Once again he did a great job, he started a bit far back but he kept his head down and kept fighting throughout the race, and he was rewarded for his efforts with this podium. He did some fantastic over-takes to get this second place and we’re really happy for him. Alex couldn’t use his full potential, or the potential of the bike, today and he struggled a lot during the race. We need to try and understand what happened but we’ll go to Barcelona feeling positive and ready to fight again.”

Joan Mir:

“It feels so nice to be here on the podium again! I know I need to improve my qualifying results, and that’s something we’ve been trying to work on, but I’m so glad that I was able to fight through for the podium despite starting 11th. I just kept trying to close the gap and stay focused, and it paid off. I’m so happy and I really hope I can enjoy another good result next weekend in Barcelona!”

Alex Rins:

“Today was very difficult for us, I was struggling to stop the bike and also to maintain speed on corner entry. I felt this much more in the race than during the practices or qualifying. We have a few days before we’re back on track in Catalunya, so we’ll try to find the solution. I’m motivated to find the problem, and also to go to a new track, especially one that I like very much where I’ve had good results in the past.”

GP TISSOT DELL’EMILIA ROMAGNA E RIVIERA DI RIMINI – Race Classification:

1. M. VIÑALES – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP – 41:55.846

2. J. MIR – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – +02.425

3. P. ESPARGARO – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – +04.528

4. F. QUARTARARO – Petronas Yamaha SRT – +03.419

5. M. OLIVEIRA – Red Bull KTM Tech 3 – +07.368

6. T. NAKAGAMI – LCR Honda IDEMITSU – +11.139

7. A. MARQUEZ – Repsol Honda Team – +11.929

8. A. DOVIZIOSO – Ducati Team – +13.113

9. F. MORBIDELLI – Petronas Yamaha SRT – +15.880

10. D. PETRUCCI – Ducati Team – +17.682

11. J. ZARCO – Esponsorama Racing – +23.144

12. A. RINS – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – +24.962

13. B. SMITH – Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – +30.008

Not Classified:

I. LECUONA – Red Bull KTM Tech 3 – 37:23.876 – 25 laps

F. BAGNAIA – Pramac Racing – 30:59.269 – 21 laps

V. ROSSI – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP – 23:49.520 – 16 laps

T. RABAT – Esponsorama Racing – 18:57.103 – 13 laps

J. MILLER – Pramac Racing – 11:01.931 – 8 laps

B. BINDER – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – 05:10.156 – 3 laps

A. ESPARGARO – Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – 00.000 – 1 laps

MotoGP World Standings:

1 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati ITA 84

2 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha FRA 83

3 Maverick VIÑALES Yamaha SPA 83

4 Joan MIR Suzuki SPA 80

5 Franco MORBIDELLI Yamaha ITA 64

6 Jack MILLER Ducati AUS 64

7 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda JPN 63

8 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM POR 59

9 Valentino ROSSI Yamaha ITA 58

10 Pol ESPARGARO KTM SPA 57

11 Brad BINDER KTM RSA 53

12 Alex RINS Suzuki SPA 44

13 Johann ZARCO Ducati FRA 36

14 Danilo PETRUCCI Ducati ITA 31

15 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati ITA 29

16 Alex MARQUEZ Honda SPA 24

17 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia SPA 18

18 Iker LECUONA KTM SPA 15

19 Bradley SMITH Aprilia GBR 11

20 Tito RABAT Ducati SPA 7

21 Cal CRUTCHLOW Honda GBR 7

22 Michele PIRRO Ducati ITA 4

23 Stefan BRADL Honda GER