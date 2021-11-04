MX2 Thibault Benistant to miss Mantova Doubleheader after injury

Benistant to miss Mantova Doubleheader
Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Thibault Benistant will not participate in the final two rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Mantova, Italy, on Sunday 7 and Wednesday 10 November, after sustaining an injury to his left knee.

The decision to withdraw the 19-year-old Frenchman from the final two races of the season was taken by Yamaha in consultation with the team. Benistant will be assessed by a knee specialist in Lyon, France today, Wednesday 4th November. Once the full extent of the injury is understood, a program for his recovery and return to racing will be implemented.

Further updates will be shared on Yamaha Racing’s social media channels when information is available.

