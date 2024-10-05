Top for KTM in Japanese Motegi MotoGP Sprint

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing fired back to MotoGP front-running prominence as Brad Binder captured 5th position in qualifying at Motegi for the sixteenth Grand Prix of the season. The South African was fastest on Friday but then suffered an electronic issue in the Saturday Sprint. The 12-lap race saw teammate Jack Miller make a five-place gain to rank 8th and seal two championship points.

Binder excels at the 24th Japanese Grand Prix to circle Motegi since 1999 and follows up his bright speed on Friday with P5 on the grid but has to withdraw from the overcast Sprint

Miller rides to 14th on the grid and then makes progress in the damp Sprint to score Saturday points for the seventh time this season

The KTM GP Academy shows competitiveness with Jose Antonio Rueda qualifying 14th in Moto3™ and Celestino Vietti is the top-ranked racer in Moto2™ with 11th on the grid

The final part of the current MotoGP triple header brought the series from Emilia Romagna in Italy to Indonesia and then to the cool and changeable climate of Motegi for the annual trip to Japan. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing began the second overseas Grand Prix of the current flyaway stint in fast form as Brad Binder headed Practice to make an emphatic entry to Q2. Jack Miller was very close also on Friday but a tumble in the last moments of Practice meant he missed the direct cut by 0.030.

Saturday was again overcast and with occasional flurries of rain that affected the pushes through Q1 and Q2. Brad was 0.6 of a second from Pole which was good enough for P5 and the middle of the second row. Jack could not jump out of Q1 and took to the grid in 14th. The track was lightly damp for the 12-laps of the Japanese Sprint. Binder and Miller pulled off more strong starts to tuck into their respective disputes. Brad had to pull out of the race with a technical issue on the third lap and while located in the top five. Jack had a busy race inside the top ten and with four other riders: the Australian was less than half a second from P7 at the flag.

European race fans will have to set their alarm clocks for 04.00 for Moto3 on Sunday with MotoGP taking place at 07.00.

Jack Miller, 14th in qualification, 8th in the Sprint: “Qualifying was what is was: the same pace I had been doing all weekend. We made a radical change for the Sprint and it worked a bit better for me. I could fight in the group there. I need to try and understand the tire drop a bit better because it was closing on me quite a bit. It was hard to fully commit to the corners. We have some work to do.”

Brad Binder, 5th in qualification, DNF in the Sprint: “Cool to be on the second row and I got a decent start. I was just figuring everything out when unfortunately we had a small electronic malfunction and that meant the race was over. Luckily, we have tomorrow to try again. This track suits our bike very well and the hard braking zones is where we are strong and can make up time. It would be good if we can take advantage of that on Sunday.”

Francesco Guidotti, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “A wonderful Friday for Brad with P1 and direct Q2 where he then took a good 5th place in uncertain conditions. It was far from easy with the mix between wet and dry and he didn’t quite find the right window to push but it was good enough for the second row. A good start as usual for him in the Sprint but unfortunately a technical issue did not allow him to fight until the end. We need to check what happened and solve it. Jack was struggling a bit in qualifying but he made a super-start and took some Sprint points. It could be better for him but we have to start from somewhere and points today hopefully also means points for tomorrow.”

Japanese Grand Prix photographs can be found HERE

Results Qualifying MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix

1. Pedro Acosta (ESP) GASGAS 1:43.018

2. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) Ducati +0.246

3. Maverick Viñales (ESP) Aprilia +0.423

5. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +0.643

14. Jack Miller (AUS) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1:44.193 (Q1)

18. Augusto Fernandez (ESP) GASGAS 1:44.547 (Q1)

Results MotoGP Sprint Japanese Grand Prix

1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) Ducati 21:01.074

2. Enea Bastianini (ITA) Ducati +0.181

3. Marc Marquez (ESP) Ducati +0.349

8. Jack Miller (AUS) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +11.875

15. Augusto Fernandez (ESP) GASGAS +20.522

DNF. Pedro Acosta (ESP) GASGAS

DNF. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing



KTM GP Academy

Moto3 bore the brunt of the early cool temperatures in Japan but Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Jose Antonio Rueda was already looking for the most effective lines and opportunities through Q2. The Spaniard was 11th fastest on Friday and 0.8 from the quickest effort and became P14 after the qualification run. Rueda will roll onto the fifth row of the grid for his second appearance at Motegi. Xabi Zurutuza spun his first laps of the Japanese track that has strong braking and acceleration demands for a decent chunk of the 4.8km trajectory. The teenager ranked 21st on Friday and was then 22nd through the damp of Q1. The Moto3 race distance will last for 17 laps.

Celestino Vietti plotted the 11th best lap of the Moto2 Q2 session on Saturday. The Italian was part of a pack that bunched together 14 riders and then set the brackets at a slim two seconds from P1 to P14. Vietti and teammate Deniz Öncü worked for the optimum flyer at Motegi but then also with one eye on the best race set-up for the 19 laps on Sunday and the right compromise between grip and tire wear. The Turk was 13th and will start the Grand Prix chase from the fifth row.

Results Qualifying Moto3 Japanese Grand Prix

1. Ivan Ortola (ESP), KTM 1:54.761

2. Collin Veijer (NED) Husqvarna +0.356

3. David Alonso (COL) CFMOTO +0.409

9. Daniel Holgado (ESP) GASGAS +1.404

14. Jose Antonio Rueda (ESP), KTM +1.659

17. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN) Husqvarna +2.191

19. Joel Esteban (ESP) CFMOTO +1:57.057 (Q1)

21. Jacob Roulstone (AUS) GASGAS 1:57.282 (Q1)

22. Xabi Zurutuza (ESP) KTM 1:57.295 (Q1)

Results Qualifying Moto2 Japanese Grand Prix

1. Jake Dixon (GBR) CFMOTO 1:52.693

2. Zonta Van Der Goorbergh (NED) +0.006

3. Aron Canet (ESP) +0.307

5. Izan Guevara (ESP) CFMOTO +0.423

11. Celestino Vietti (ITA) Red Bull KTM Ajo +1.540

13. Deniz Öncü (TUR) Red Bull KTM Ajo +1.758

20. Senna Agius (AUS)Husqvarna 1:50.147 (Q1)

21. Darryn Binder (RSA)Husqvarna 1:50.158 (Q1)