Track invasion Superenduro World Championship in Newcastle UK Results

March 7, 2024 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Track invasion Superenduro World Championship in Newcastle UK Results

Newcastle, UK

Round Seven

March 1st, 2024
Walker closes out SuperEnduro Championship in Second

 

The final round of the Superenduro World Championship was in Newcastle, UK. Jonny Walker felt good on the track aboard his Factory 300 RR. In the Super Pole, he was second place just a tenth of a second off from the first rider. The first heat race was very tight and Jonny came in second place. In heat number two he took the lead and held it until the last lap when an error caused him to drop a few positions to third. Walker ended the round in second place overall and in the hard-fought championship race Jonny finished in second place.
Results:
Jonny Walker » 2nd Place » Pro Class 2nd Overall in the Championship

Factory 300 RR

“Unbelievable to race at home. Thanks to everyone for coming to watch, the atmosphere was amazing and we really felt the love. The track invasion at the end was the best part.”
About Michael Le Pard 10127 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.

Related Articles