Track invasion Superenduro World Championship in Newcastle UK Results

Walker closes out SuperEnduro Championship in Second The final round of the Superenduro World Championship was in Newcastle, UK. Jonny Walker felt good on the track aboard his Factory 300 RR. In the Super Pole, he was second place just a tenth of a second off from the first rider. The first heat race was very tight and Jonny came in second place. In heat number two he took the lead and held it until the last lap when an error caused him to drop a few positions to third. Walker ended the round in second place overall and in the hard-fought championship race Jonny finished in second place.