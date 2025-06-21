TRIUMPH ADDS SUPERSPORT RACE ENGINE BUILDERS & NEW MOTOAMERICA CONTINGENCY FUNDS

Boulder Motor Sports and Yoshimura R&D of America announced as official Triumph Supersport engine builders, giving racers more choice than ever before.

Triumph Racing Contingency is now offered for the MotoAmerica Supersport and Super Hooligan racing classes

Triumph Racing has added two new approved Supersport engine builders based in the United States. Boulder Motor Sports and Yoshimura R&D of America will now offer American racers direct access to high-performance 765 engine modification kits, built to Supersport Next Generation (MotoAmerica / BSB) and FIM technical regulations.

With interest in Triumph’s race-proven 765cc triple engine at an all-time high across international and national race series, these new additions mark an important expansion in the global Triumph racing support network. They join a growing list of approved race engine builders, including PHR Performance and FW Developments both based in the UK and Hertrampf Racing in Europe.

The move exhibits Triumph’s commitment to two-wheel competition and makes it easier than ever for racers to compete with the same engine that powers the Moto2™ World Championship. Born from the award-winning Street Triple road bike, the Triumph 765 triple has become the benchmark engine across the Supersport landscape, setting lap records, powering wins in multiple championships, and proving itself on the world’s toughest tracks—including the Isle of Man TT.

With officially approved 765 engine kits now available from multiple sources globally, racers have more choice and flexibility than ever before to access factory-backed performance.

To further support racers choosing to compete on the Triumph Street Triple, both the Supersport and Super Hooligan class in the MotoAmerica series has been added to the Triumph Racing Contingency program. Racers competing on a Triumph in these series now have the opportunity to earn their share of over $100,000 in contingency available for the remainder of the season.

Ian Kimber, Head of Global Racing Programs at Triumph Motorcycles:

“Adding Yoshimura and Boulder Motor Sports to our Supersport race engine program strengthens our global network and gives US customers a local engine building option. They are two of the best known racing engine builders in the US, with a long history of success.”

Kimber continues, “That said, all racing customers are still free to have the engine builder of their choice build their engine, regardless of location.

I’d like to welcome Yoshimura and Boulder Motor Sports to the Triumph Racing family, and truly believe that along with PHR Performance and FW Developments and Hertrampf Racing, we have a team of engine builders who can give our customers a great engine to complement their racing Street Triple.”

Brian Sharp, Owner, Boulder Motor Sports:

“My team and I are really excited to have the support and confidence from Triumph to build the Street Triple 765 engines for the MotoAmerica NextGen Supersport class. We’ve had previous success with the brand-building engines for TOBC Triumph, who ultimately won the prestigious Daytona 200 in 2022. The collaboration with Triumph is a reflection of their strong commitment to racing in the US, which falls directly in line with my company’s racing endeavors. We are truly honored to have been chosen for this project and look forward to the tremendous opportunity and partnership with Triumph Racing.”

Yusaku Yoshimura, President Yoshimura R&D of America:

“We are very proud to announce the engine program with Triumph Racing. We believe the Triumph 765 engine is an excellent platform with great potential. Our roots are in road racing, so we are excited to be able to support racers in this way.”