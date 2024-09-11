WorldSBK Debrief: Circuit de Nevers Magny Cours

In the Supersport World Championship, despite two podiums, we did not fully explore the potential of the R6. The bike works quite well on this track, as shown in qualifying, especially with Mahias. Unfortunately, the riders did not maximise this in the race, particularly with the mistake of Stefano in Race 1 and then the incident between Mahias and Debise in Race 2. The positive point, however, is that we were competitive.

Manzi rode well in Race 2, showing what both he and the machine were capable of, fighting for victory until the end, even though he did not have the strongest starting position. He was the quickest rider on track and missed the win by just a few tenths which was a nice come-back from the Race 1 crash. Well done to him and the team, it is just a shame for the points we lost in the championship in Race 1. We should also mention Glenn van Straalen’s podium in a challenging Race 1, it was a difficult race with the drying track but he was one of the quickest guys and secured a strong result.

Stepping down to WorldSSP300, we had an important victory on Saturday, so congratulations to Unai Calatayud for his debut win. In fact, all three bikes on the podium in Saturday’s race were R3, which is a great achievement, especially as all three riders were involved in the bLU cRU programme at some point.

It was nice to see the Indonesian brothers, Galang and Aldi share the podium together, both on Saturday and Sunday. This was something special, but it also means a lot in terms of the championship with Aldi Satya Mahendra now leading the standings by 12 points with two races to go. It’s looking promising for the remainder of the season, so he and the team need to keep their heads down, continue doing what they have been doing and we will see what happens.

Outside of the road racing world, I would like to extend congratulations to Lotte Van Drunen, who won the Womens Motocross World Championship this weekend with Yamaha. It is a remarkable achievement, so well done to her and her team.