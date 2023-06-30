Crash leaves KTM racer too banged up for RedBud MX National

PRACTICE CRASH SIDELINES COOPER WEBB FOR SATURDAY’S REDBUD MX NATIONAL

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb will miss this Saturday’s RedBud MX National, Round 5 of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, following a practice crash that left him pretty banged up earlier this week.

With a consistently strong start to the outdoor series, Webb currently sits third overall in the 450MX Championship standings after four rounds and the two-time 450SX Champion sits atop the SMX World Championship leaderboard early in the summer.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammate Aaron Plessinger is ready to race the 50th Anniversary of RedBud MX, with teammates Tom Vialle and Maximus Vohland ready for battle in the 250MX division.