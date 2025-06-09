The Next Evolution: 2026 KTM 450 Rally Motorcycles!

Get ready, adventure riders! KTM has unleashed the 2026 KTM 450 RALLY motorcycles, machines built for Dakar legend fans like you! KTM launches the Next Evolution with only 150 units available worldwide – and an ultra-exclusive Sanders Edition limited to just 5 bikes—this is a rally weapon engineered for the most extreme racing conditions. Will you be a lucky owner?
Inspired by factory race-winning DNA, the KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA boasts a battle-hardened 450cc fuel-injected engine, six-speed gearbox, and premium WP PRO COMPONENTS suspension, ready to conquer thousands of kilometers of road, dirt or sand. A meticulously crafted frame, lightweight die-cast aluminum swingarm and three massive fuel tanks (totaling 34.5 liters!) ensure ultimate stability, endurance, and agility across any brutal terrain.
Developed with insights from Marc Coma, Toby Price, KTM’s Dakar champions and the latest RallyGP victor Daniel Sanders —this beast features rally raid perfection. Riders can expect supreme cockpit ergonomics, an aerodynamically optimized carbon fiber navigation tower, and cutting-edge LED lighting for razor-sharp visibility at all hours.
2026 KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA – BUILT TO DOMINATE
KTM’s legendary rally machine returns for 2026, boasting race-proven performance and READY TO RACE DNA! This limited edition beast—only 150 units worldwide—is designed for the fiercest competitors who crave high-speed endurance racing.
Power & Performance:
✔ Unrivaled 450 cc SOHC fuel-injected engine
✔ Battle-hardened race-spec chassis developed from elite Dakar experience
✔ Premium WP XACT PRO suspension for precision handling
✔ Akrapovič titanium exhaust for maximum performance and durability
✔ Purpose-built for multi-stage cross-country domination
2026 KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA SANDERS EDITION – THE ULTIMATE COLLECTOR’S MACHINE
For the true elite—only 5 units exist! This ultra-exclusive Factory machine is loaded with Red Bull livery, authentic race components, and personalized touches straight from Daniel Sanders’ winning setup.
Factory-Level Details:
✔ Individually numbered emblem on the frame (001-005)
✔ Daniel Sanders sticker kit with a signed front start numberplate
✔ Selle Dalla Valle Factory seat for ultimate comfort
✔ Full Factory rim set with Michelin race tires + extra street tire set
✔ Factory brake discs & titanium footpegs for hardcore durability
✔ Laser-engraved Akrapovič titanium exhaust—custom, one-of-a-kind
✔ Signed race jersey + extra windshield with personalized name & start number
✔ VIP package with a once-in-a-lifetime ride alongside Daniel Sanders at the 2025 KTM EUROPE ADVENTURE RALLY
From privateer racers to rally elites, the KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA proves once again why KTM dominates the Dakar scene. Check the 2026 KTM 450 Rally Replica and 2026 KTM 450 Rally Replica Sanders Edition on Total Motorcycle because when these are gone, they’re gone for good!
Also see our other 2025 and 2026 Motorcycle models in our Motorcycle Model Review Guides too, because, they are awesome as well.
From Malle Moto privateers to Rally2 and RallyGP competitors, the KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA has conquered thousands of kilometers since its debut as a customer machine. Developed using data and insights from KTM’s Dakar champions – including Marc Coma, Matthias Walkner, Toby Price, Kevin Benavides, and most recently Daniel Sanders – this machine embodies the pinnacle of Rally Raid engineering.
Following a complete overhaul ahead of this year’s Dakar Rally – won in dominant fashion by Daniel Sanders, with rising star Edgar Canet claiming an impressive Rally2 victory – the latest model is more READY TO RACE than ever. Further proving its competitive edge, Emanuel Gyenes also secured victory aboard the KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA in the ‘unsupported’ Original by Motul class, completing an all-KTM class podium.
The KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA features a thoroughly proven 450 cc fuel-injected SOHC powerplant, paired with a six-speed gearbox and premium KTM hydraulic clutch. Dual radiators ensure reliable cooling in the harshest environments; all housed within a meticulously hand-welded frame crafted at the KTM Motorsports production facility. Laser-cut, hydro-formed frame sections combine to deliver exceptional rider feedback, energy absorption, and straight-line stability, complemented by a die-cast aluminum swingarm.
For the most demanding stages, the three fuel tanks – two front and one rear – offer a combined capacity of approximately 34.5 liters. Designed with comfort, balance, and adjustability in mind, the 2026 model is equipped with WP PRO COMPONENTS suspension. Up front, the proven 48 mm WP XACT PRO 7548 Closed Cartridge Cone Valve fork is clamped into a 23 mm offset using CNC-machined triple clamps for optimal stiffness. The upper clamp features an in-house developed PHDS system and a SCOTTS steering damper. At the rear, the WP XACT PRO 7750 fully customizable shock delivers confidence, comfort, and reliability for the most competitive riders.
The cockpit – where rally riders spend countless hours – has been refined over more than a decade to deliver the ultimate racing experience. A specially designed fairing, aerodynamically optimized to reduce turbulence and rider fatigue, complements the carbon fiber navigation tower. This setup integrates seamlessly with the KTM rally dashboard, featuring built-in warning lights and mounts for the digital roadbook system.
A powerful LED headlight package ensures excellent visibility during early morning starts or late-night returns to the bivouac. Essential tools and safety features are integrated into the bike, which boasts a low overall weight and high output for nimble handling across diverse terrain – from tight, rocky ravines to wide-open desert dunes.
2026 KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA – HIGHLIGHTS
- Limited edition READY TO RACE model with only 150 units available
- Unrivaled 450 cc SOHC fuel-injected engine
- Race-spec chassis developed through competition
- WP XACT PRO 48 mm closed cartridge forks (Cone Valve)
- WP XACT PRO fully adjustable shock
- Premium-quality Akrapovič titanium exhaust system
- Purposely designed for multi-stage cross-country competition
2026 KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA SANDERS EDITION – HIGHLIGHTS
- Ultra-exclusive model – only five (5) units produced and available
- Full Factory Red Bull livery
- Daniel Sanders sticker kit, including signed front start numberplate sticker
- Limited edition emblem on the frame, individually numbered 001 to 005
- Factory Special Selle Dalla Valle seat
- Full Factory rim set with Michelin race tires
- Additional rim set with homologated street tires
- Factory brake discs
- Factory Daniel Sanders fuel caps with engraved name
- Factory Hinson clutch cover
- Factory-painted handguards
- Two height options of Factory tank pads
- Carbon chain sliders
- Factory titanium footpegs
- Laser-engraved Akrapovič titanium exhaust system
- Daniel Sanders–signed race jersey
- Extra windshield with custom name and start number of the future owner
- VIP Package including exclusive participation at the 2025 KTM EUROPE ADVENTURE RALLY
- Opportunity to ride alongside Daniel Sanders at the 2025 KTM EUROPE ADVENTURE RALLY
Additionally, the official Factory Team will be present at the 2025 KTM EUROPE ADVENTURE RALLY that will take place in Romaniaon August 25 – 29, bringing the Factory truck and a dedicated mechanic to provide exclusive support to each of the five new owners. Each of the special bikes will be personally handed over by Daniel Sanders.
Both the 2026 KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA as well as the 2026 KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA SANDERS EDITION are the only customer race models developed, produced and assembled by the official KTM Motorsports facility in Austria. These purpose-built machines are for serious rally racers around the world.
Visit your nearest authorized KTM dealer to order your 2026 KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA or 2026 KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA SANDERS EDITION while stocks last.