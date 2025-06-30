2026 MV-Agusta Superveloce 1000 AGO: Admired & Respected Greatness

Sometimes words are not enough to define something so special or unique and that’s the biggest problem with the 2026 MV Agusta Superveloce 1000 AGO. The ignition key is cut from an original trophy won by Giacomo Agostini from his personal collection. Each Superveloce 1000 Ago is signed by Agostini himself and uniquely numbered on a 24k gold plate. Buyers get a matching Dainese Custom Works Demone GP 3X suit and AGV Pista GP RR racing helmet. I think you get the point just how special or unique the 2026 MV Agusta Superveloce 1000 AGO truly is.

Now let’s talk more about the bike itself, with striking full carbon fibre bodywork finished in a stunning Fire Red Matt and Magnum Silver Matt colour wrapped around the powerful four-cylinder inline engine capable of delivering 208 HP (153 kW) at 13,000 RPM and 116.5 Nm of torque at 11,000 RPM. It’s a true masterpiece capable of combining beauty and performance with unparalleled attention to detail. With the Superveloce 1000 Ago, MV Agusta Honors the Greatest; Giacomo Agostini.

When racing royalty meets rolling art, you get more than just a motorcycle—you get legend forged in metal. MV Agusta, celebrating 80 years of Italian precision and speed, unveils a tribute worthy of motorcycling’s GOAT: the Superveloce 1000 Ago.

Giacomo Agostini: Racing Deity Agostini isn’t just a name; he’s the name. With 15 world championships, 123 wins, and 18 Italian titles, his dominance goes beyond records—it’s mythological. Idolized on and off the track, Ago brought flair, courage, and fashion to the racing world, forever tying his legacy to MV Agusta’s thunderous history.

Limited to 83 Bikes for Ago’s 83rd Birthday In 2025, MV Agusta pays tribute with an ultra-limited run—only 83 units worldwide. This isn’t just exclusivity—it’s immortality on two wheels.

One-of-a-Kind Heritage Every bike comes with something jaw-dropping: a piece of an original trophy Agostini won during his legendary career, handcrafted into each ignition key. Yes, you read that right. You won’t just ride history—you’ll start it every time you turn the key.

Why It Matters This isn’t a tribute—it’s a resurrection of MV Agusta’s soul, etched in the spirit of a legend. The Superveloce 1000 Ago blends timeless design, ferocious performance, and unmatched heritage into a collector’s dream.

SUPERVELOCE 1000 AGO: A TRIBUTE TO GREATNESS

Giacomo Agostini’s racing glory meets MV Agusta’s legendary design, creating a timeless masterpiece.

Motorcycle racing has always been more than a sport, more than a show, more than mere competitions between individuals and teams. Motorcycle racing is a universe on its own, where individual traits, bravery, distinct personalities, team dynamics and technical advancements have always “danced” together on the fine line between life and death, making all its “dancers” heroes, legends, myths.

One name, however, is unanimously recognized as the greatest of these “dancers”, the greatest of all time, Giacomo Agostini. With 15 world titles, 123 world championship race wins, 18 Italian Championship titles, and 10 Tourist Trophy wins, Agostini’s legend transcends the numbers he collected throughout his career, much like the MV Agusta motorcycles, which are more than the mere sum of their technical specifications.

Giacomo Agostini was a global media phenomenon in an era when media were still rudimentary compared to today. He was a fashion icon, a role model, considered one of the world’s most charming men, idolized by fans, respected by his rivals, and admired by his successors.

MV Agusta is proud to present a tribute to Giacomo Agostini that honours the Ago legend, in the year when the Varese-based brand celebrates its 80th anniversary: the Superveloce 1000 Ago, a tribute to greatness.

83 UNITS

The Superveloce 1000 Ago is MV Agusta’s tribute to Ago, arriving in 2025, the year of the brand’s 80th anniversary. Over the eight decades, during which MV Agusta has become the world’s most exclusive motorcycle brand, Giacomo Agostini has undoubtedly been the most important name associated with it.

To mark Agostini’s 83rd birthday in 2025, MV Agusta releases the Superveloce 1000 Ago, a limited edition of only 83 units worldwide. Each motorcycle is personally signed by Agostini and, as with all MV Agusta limited editions, individually numbered from 1 to 83 on a real gold plate affixed to the steering head. Each unit is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity bearing the same number.

Each Superveloce 1000 Ago features something unprecedented for a production bike: one detail of each motorcycle is made using an original trophy won by Giacomo Agostini.

A PIECE OF HISTORY

The ignition key is encased in two shells made of aluminium milled from billet and anodized in a striking red colour. One of the shells features a brass coin made from an original trophy won by Giacomo Agostini during his career. Ago himself selected the trophy from his personal collection and donated it to MV Agusta, allowing the brand to give its customers a true piece of history with the Superveloce 1000 Ago.

EVOCATIVE DESIGN AND DETAILS

The Superveloce 1000 Ago boasts striking full carbon fibre bodywork, expertly crafted to combine lightweight performance with visual impact. The bodywork is finished in a stunning Fire Red Matt and Magnum Silver Matt colour scheme, offering a perfect blend of boldness and elegance. The inspiration for this colour scheme derives from Agostini’s racing bike. Stylists were challenged with imagining what it would look like if Ago were racing on a Superveloce 1000, and, as always, our designers delivered a true masterpiece capable of combining beauty and performance.

As with every MV Agusta that has paid homage to Ago, the bike features the number 1 on a yellow background on the side, with the same yellow accent repeated on the CNC-machined headlamp crown.

Part of a design that blends historical references with incredibly modern technical solutions, the wheels on the Superveloce 1000 Ago are spoked in an elegant silver colour, adding a vintage feel to this modern machine.

The unparalleled attention to detail has always been a distinctive feature of MV Agusta, and the Superveloce 1000 Ago is another perfect example.

On the Superveloce-signature leather strap that runs over the fuel tank, a golden plaque reads “15 Titoli Mondiali” (15 world titles) as an additional reminder of Giacomo Agostini’s extraordinary career.

The black Alcantara seat is embroidered with the name Agostini and features the distinctive arrow-shaped stripes that were iconic on Ago’s racing suit. The MV Agusta logo completes the seat design, recalling Ago’s racing uniform.

DEDICATED LEATHER SUIT AND HELMET

Adding value and exclusivity to the Superveloce 1000 Ago, the 83 customers who purchase this unique motorcycle will have the opportunity to request that Dainese craft a dedicated made to measure Dainese Custom Works Demone GP 3X suit and to receive an exclusive edition of the AGV Pista GP RR racing helmet. Designed by MV Agusta in collaboration with Dainese, the suit and the helmet will be provided to those customers that confirm their interest to have them, at no extra cost. The Dainese Demone GP 3X suit is the ultimate MotoGP leather suit. Made in kangaroo leather, it integrates the latest D-air® Racing Shield 3X airbag system, titanium shoulder and knee plates, and the unmistakable pentaxial elasticated back for total freedom to perform on the bike. It features a modern design inspired by Agostini’s racing leathers and will be produced, after a dedicated measurement session at a Dainese store, exclusively for MV Agusta Superveloce Ago customers, giving them also the possibility to customize their name on the leather suit back.

AGV Pista GP RR is the very same helmet used by some of the most incredible riders in MotoGP. FIM homologated – thanks to its full carbon shell, the optical class 1 Ultravision visor, the rear Pro Spoiler, the 360° Adaptive Fit interiors system and an obsessive attention on all details, the Pista GP RR provides the highest level of protection and confidence for legendary performance on the

racetrack. The exclusive version designed only for the Superveloce 1000 Ago customers takes inspiration from the iconic Giacomo Agostini’s tricolore livery, reshaping it in a modern version with exposed carbon fiber pattern details. These exclusive items will not be available for purchase and are reserved solely for Superveloce 1000 Ago owners.

DESIGN AND ERGONOMICS

The new MV Agusta Superveloce 1000 Ago encapsulates MV Agusta’s unparalleled history in racing, the brand’s maniacal pursuit of aesthetic perfection, and the continuous drive never compromises performance and emotion. A distinctive stylistic element of the Superveloce 1000 Ago, consistent with the entire Superveloce range, include round headlamp, horizontally developed lines and use of precious materials such as carbon fibre, gold and titanium.

One of the most characteristic elements, both technically and stylistically, is the presence of aerodynamic wings made of carbon fibre which is kept visible for stylistic purposes.

The material chosen for the Superveloce 1000 Ago’s bodywork is carbon fibre, used in two different processes, forged and laminated, to add further stylistic refinement, for a total of 41 elements made with such sophisticated material.

ENGINE AND ELECTRONICS

The Superveloce 1000 Ago boasts a four-cylinder inline engine capable of delivering 208 HP (153 kW) at 13,000 RPM and 116.5 Nm of torque at 11,000 RPM. Thanks to the use of 16 radial titanium

valves, a distinctive feature of all MV Agusta four-cylinder engines, forged titanium connecting rods, and DLC-coated cams.

The engine can reach 14,000 RPM, and thanks to the countershaft, it maintains minimal vibration, resulting in a smooth driving experience even at performance limits.

The engine management is entrusted to the integrated MVICS 2.1 system (Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System) with 8 injectors: 4 lower and 4 uppers with increased flow rate. The throttle body is 50 mm in diameter.

The disengageable traction control features eight levels of intervention: two for wet or slippery conditions (Rain), three for road use, and three for track. The disengageable FLC (Front Lift Control) works based on data collected by the inertial platform and, instead of preventing wheelies, it optimizes them by maintaining an optimal angle to make the most of the incredible acceleration. This rider aid works in conjunction with the Launch Control.

There are four Riding Modes: three preset (Rain, Sport, Race) and one customizable by the rider (Custom). In this mode, the rider can set parameters such as throttle sensitivity, engine torque, engine braking, engine response, limiter, and electronic suspension settings.

The MV EAS 4.0 (Electronically Assisted Shift Up&Down) electronic gearbox works both for upshifting and downshifting, even with an open throttle.

The Ride by Wire acceleration system, with a torque management algorithm, features a negative stroke on the throttle grip, allowing the disengagement of the Cruise Control, which is also standard on the Superveloce 1000 Ago.

The power of the braking system is managed by the ABS system with two different levels of intervention. In Sport mode, indicated by an “S” on the dashboard, the ABS acts on both wheels with active cornering function and RLM (Rear wheel Lift-up Mitigation) active. The latter keeps the rear wheel on the ground during extreme braking, optimizing the braking power on both axles. In Race mode, indicated by an “R” on the dashboard, the ABS intervention is less invasive at the front, deactivated at the rear, and the cornering function is also deactivated, while the RLM system remains active but allows for a controlled lift of the rear wheel.

The Superveloce 1000 Ago is equipped with an integrated GPS module that communicates directly with the MV Ride app, available for free across the entire MV Agusta range. Through this app, destinations can be entered, and corner-by-corner navigation viewed on the 5.5” TFT colour dashboard. Activating the Trip Record function initiates data acquisition. The riding experience begins even before turning the motorcycle on, as it is possible so decide the set-up of the Superveloce 1000 Ago in advance through the app. Once back from a ride, customers can relive the experience by looking at the data collected and made available by the app, such as lean angle, throttle activity, speed etc.

Among the various options of the MV Ride App, it is possible to customize the bike’s response through the Custom map, which can be renamed and even exchanged with other users. For example, one can create a “Tuscany” map to share later with other motorcyclists, fostering a community.

Completing the Superveloce 1000 Ago’s electronic equipment is the satellite alarm with the Mobisat module, manageable via the Greenbox app, a service provided free to the customer for the first year.

CHASSIS

The trellis frame made of high-strength steel tubes is integrated with aluminium plates that hinge the single-sided swingarm, also made of aluminium alloy. The pin height is adjustable, with the adjustment range indicated on a specially designed plaque, also crafted with exceptional aesthetic care.

The Superveloce 1000 Ago features an Öhlins electronic suspension system. At the front, it has 43mm diameter upside-down forks with a 120mm travel, treated with a TiN surface finish, and electronically adjustable for compression, rebound, and manual spring preload adjustment. To optimize stability, the suspension package includes an electronically adjustable Öhlins steering damper, capable of automatic intervention or manual setup to allow the rider to decide the best setup for their needs. At the rear, the suspension system is completed by an Öhlins mono-shock with a 36mm diameter and 120mm travel. The rear suspension is also electronically adjustable for preload, rebound, and compression.

The incredible power unleashed by the 4-cylinder engine is matched by a high-quality braking system. The Superveloce 1000 Ago features a Brembo braking system with 320mm front discs with aluminium flanges and radial Stylema calipers with 30mm pistons, operated by a Brembo radial master cylinder. At the rear, there is a 220mm disc with a Brembo 2-piston caliper with a 34mm diameter.

DEDICATED KIT

As with every MV Agusta Limited Edition, each customer receives an exclusive kit, including:

Certificate of authenticity with matching unit number

Dedicated motorcycle cover

Passenger seat in leather and Alcantara

Passenger footpegs and supports

Carbon passenger heel guards

CNC-machined brake and clutch levers

Height adjustment plates for the swingarm pin



5-YEAR WARRANTY

The Superveloce 1000 Ago comes with a 5-year factory warranty — a testament to the rigorous quality standards upheld at the MV Agusta factory in Varese. This initiative represents a further step in the customer-focused approach that the Schiranna-based brand is adopting across its operations. The extension of the warranty from 4 to 5 years is not only an added value for MV Agusta customers, but also a clear demonstration of the company’s confidence in the quality of its motorcycles—proudly Made in Italy—and the meticulous production processes each model undergoes before delivery.