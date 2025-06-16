Just in: New 2026 Kawasaki Motorcycles – Get out and Play! Twist the throttle and go with 17 new 2026 Kawasaki models. Kawasaki’s latest dual-sport machine, the 2026 Kawasaki KLX230 Sherpa S ABS, is designed for riders who crave adventure, whether navigating city streets or tackling rugged trails! Inspired by the proven KLX230S, the SHERPA S takes accessibility a step further with its low 32.5-inch seat height and tubeless rear tire, ensuring easier repairs and greater versatility on all types of terrain. This lightweight, nimble machine features a 233cc fuel-injected, air-cooled single-cylinder engine, housed in a compact perimeter frame that delivers confidence-inspiring handling. The aluminum skid plate and handguards offer extra protection when venturing into the unknown, while selectable ABS and disc brakes provide precision stopping power no matter the conditions.

The 2nd new dual-sport is the 2026 Kawasaki KLX230 DF ABS, a rugged, heavy-duty dual-sport built to tackle rough terrain with confidence. Designed for riders who demand reliability in unpredictable conditions, the KLX230 DF ABS builds off the KLX230 platform, incorporating features from the KLX230 SHERPA S ABS while pushing durability even further. The 233cc fuel-injected, air-cooled single-cylinder engine, compact perimeter frame, and long-travel suspension deliver a smooth yet commanding ride over any surface, with 7.8 inches of front and 8.7 inches of rear wheel travel ensuring maximum capability. With 9.4 inches of ground clearance, an aluminum skid plate, handguards, and tapered aluminum handlebars, this machine is ready for the toughest challenges.

Not to be outdone, the Motocross and Off-Road range is back for 2026 as well! 2026 Kawasaki KLX230RS, 2026 Kawasaki KLX230R, 2026 Kawasaki KLX140RL, 2026 Kawasaki KLX140RF, 2026 Kawasaki KLX140R, 2026 Kawasaki KLX110RL, 2026 Kawasaki KLX110R, 2026 Kawasaki KX450SR, 2026 Kawasaki KX450X, 2026 Kawasaki KX450, 2026 Kawasaki KX250X, 2026 Kawasaki KX250, 2026 Kawasaki KX65, 2026 Kawasaki KLX300 and 2026 Kawasaki KLX300SM! Read all about them right here on Total Motorcycle, your Kawasaki destination for information!

THE ULTIMATE ESCAPE ARTIST

For riders driven by a spirit of exploration, Kawasaki introduces the all-new 2026 KLX230 SHERPA S ABS—a dual-sport motorcycle built to inspire confidence on and off the beaten path. Whether commuting through the city or venturing onto remote trails, the SHERPA S delivers a rugged, yet approachable, package designed for the modern-day trekker.

The KLX230 SHERPA S builds upon Kawasaki’s proven KLX230 S platform, featuring nimble handling, a low and confidence-inspiring seat height, and a design that merges sleek urban capability with durable outdoor performance. This machine utilizes a tubeless rear tire for more convenient repairs and enhanced convenience, along with a low seat “S” variant tailored for a wider range of riders seeking accessibility without compromising adventure.

Whether it’s a weekend campout or a spontaneous journey down unmarked trails, the KLX230 SHERPA S ABS motorcycle is built to adapt. Its versatility makes it the ideal two-wheeled tool for those answering the call of the wild, delivering performance, style, and practicality in one well-rounded trekking machine.

KLX230 SHERPA S ABS HIGHLIGHTS

233cc fuel-injected air-cooled single

Compact perimeter frame

Aluminum skidplate

Handguards

Low 32.5-inch seat height

21-inch front wheel and 18-inch tubeless rear wheel

Disc brakes with selectable ABS

Digital instrumentation with Smartphone Connectivity

2026 KAWASAKI KLX OFF-ROAD MODEL RANGE

The Kawasaki KLX off-road series brings thrill and excitement to both beginners and seasoned riders alike, maintaining their reputation for being easy to handle, exceptionally capable on trails, and requiring minimal maintenance. For 2026, Kawasaki reintroduces its beloved KLX230R, KLX230R S, KLX140R, KLX140R L, KLX140R F, KLX110R, and KLX110R L models, catering to diverse rider sizes and riding preferences.

KAWASAKI KLX230R / KLX230R S

The KLX230R is a beloved favorite among off-road enthusiasts, promising endless fun across diverse terrains, whether navigating woodland trails or taking on desert landscapes. At the heart of this trail-blazing machine lies the fuel-injected 233cc air-cooled 4-stroke single engine, meticulously engineered to deliver a perfect balance of power and torque, finely tuned for the low-mid range. A purpose-built high-tensile steel perimeter frame delivers unwavering stability on the trails and is held up by a long-travel 37mm telescopic front fork and New Uni rear suspension that offer 9.8” of wheel travel front and rear. The KLX230R comes equipped with full-size 21” front and 18” rear wheels for efficient trail navigation, while a 240mm front brake and 220mm rear brake provide excellent stopping power. The KLX230R exudes the essence of a capable off-road machine thanks to its KX-inspired styling.

The KLX230R S is built off the same proven platform and offers riders a reduced reach to the ground with a 34.4” seat height, noticeably lower than the 35.6” seat height found on the standard model. Additionally, the front wheel travel has been reduced to 8.7” on the front and 8.8” on the rear, improving confidence in both shorter and beginner riders.

KAWASAKI KLX140R / KLX140R L / KLX140R F

The KLX140R motorcycle is available in three model variations, each promising an off-road adventure packed with unforgettable moments. Powered by a robust 144cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, featuring an electric starter and keyless ignition, the KLX140R line of motorcycles deliver reliable performance. The broad, smooth, high-revving 144cc engine, paired with a manual clutch and five-speed transmission, ensures an efficient and user-friendly riding experience. While the standard KLX140R sports a 17” front and 14” rear wheel, the mid-sized KLX140R L offers taller riders enhanced ground clearance with 19” front and 16” rear wheels. The KLX140R F is equipped with full-size off-road wheels and tires—a 21” front and 18” rear—for uncompromising off-road capability.

KAWASAKI KLX110R / KLX110R L

The KLX110R comes in two variations, offering an excellent entry package for new riders eager to explore off-road. Built with a high-tensile steel frame, 30mm telescopic fork, and a single rear shock, the KLX110R ensures effortless handling and lasting durability. Featuring an automatic centrifugal clutch system, the KLX110R simplifies take-offs and gear shifts, enabling riders to focus on the terrain while maximizing the potential of the 112cc single-cylinder, four-stroke engine. For those seeking a taller stance and enhanced capabilities, the KLX110R L model offers a taller seat height (28.7” compared to 26.8” for the KLX110R), increased suspension travel, an extra 1.9” of ground clearance, and a four-speed transmission with a manual clutch.

2026 KAWASAKI KLX300 AND KLX300SM

The Kawasaki KLX300 motorcycle has been providing unlimited on- and off-road fun for a wide range of riders. Staying true to its roots, the KLX300 lightweight dual-sport motorcycle comes ready with all the tools necessary to deliver an exciting riding experience, taking on paved streets, back roads, wooded trails and beyond.

For 2026, the dual-sport KLX300 continues to let the good times roll with its sporty looks, while the KLX300SM also returns to the KLX lineup, offering an nimble, sporty package for navigating the streets. These models feature KX-inspired styling that is sure to turn heads on the dirt or the pavement.

KAWASAKI KLX300 / KLX300SM

The KLX300 and KLX300SM make their return for 2026, each offering a fun and manageable package for riders eager to hit the dirt or pavement. Powered by a 292cc liquid-cooled DOHC engine and featuring a slim box-and-tubular-section high-tensile steel perimeter frame, 43mm inverted cartridge-style fork, and a Uni-Trak rear shock, the KLX300 ensures confident handling and durability.

The aggressive styling on the KLX300 adds to the overall fit and finish that the KLX model lineup is known for. For those seeking the same comfortable and fun package for the street, the KLX300SM model offers the same engine and chassis, supermoto tuned suspension, powerful large 300mm diameter petal disc front brake and comes fitted with 17-inch front and rear wheels mounted on IRC street tires for plenty of spirited riding possibilities.

THE BIKES THAT BUILD CHAMPIONS

The Kawasaki KX line of motorcycles stands as a continued symbol of high performance and competitive quality, trusted by riders to succeed on some of the most demanding tracks in the world. Today, the KX family remains a leader in both motocross and supercross, with the KX250 and KX450 consistently ranking among the top bikes in their respective classes. The game-changing KX450SR continues to turn heads at the track with its race-focused upgrades and factory-inspired design, while the KX250X and KX450X bring the heat to off-road races across the world. The mini-classified KX65 plays a crucial role in developing young talent, helping aspiring athletes build their skills and advance in the sport.

Drawing design and performance insights from the Monster Energy Kawasaki factory racing team, the 2026 KX motocross models uphold the brand’s legacy by delivering race-ready power, precision, and reliability.

KX65

The 2026 KX65 is the smallest displacement motocross bike in the Kawasaki KX lineup, built to serve as the machine of choice for aspiring motocross racers driven to follow in Kawasaki’s championship footsteps. The durability and reliability that the KX models are known for create a dependable platform for young racers. Featuring a six-speed transmission, race-ready engine, strong stopping power, and superb handling, the KX65 builds champions.

Its liquid-cooled, two-stroke 65cc engine and lightweight chassis deliver strong controllable power and exceptional handling that results in the ultimate recipe for winning races. The 33mm front forks and four-way adjustable rebound damping can perform at the highest level in aggressive terrain, while the rear is fitted with Kawasaki’s Uni-Trak single-shock system with adjustable rebound damping and fully adjustable spring preload.

KX250

Coming off of an all-new platform in 2025, the 2026 KX250 remains powered by a 249cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine that is designed to achieve strong performance across the rev-range and result in quick lap times and excellent holeshot performance. Now sharing much of the same features found on its KX450 brethren, the KX250 continues to push the limits of man and machine, blending new cutting-edge technology with its championship heritage. With its lightweight aluminum frame, high-performance Showa suspension, ODI Lock-On grips, KTRC, riding modes with handlebar-mounted switch box, and Bluetooth connectivity using RIDEOLOGY THE APP KX, the KX250 continues to help pave the way for riders looking for the top step of the podium. With a strong and reliable platform to build on, the KX250 is the perfect tool for any avid motocross rider.

KX250X

The 2026 KX250X shares many appealing traits with its KX250 motocross counterpart but is truly built for off-road, cross-country competition. In addition to the effective KX250 base, the KX250X returns with several unique features such as suspension settings specially tuned for off-road competition, an 18” rear wheel, Dunlop Geomax AT81 off-road tires, sealed chain, and a side stand.

KX450

Now in its sophomore year since its complete re-design, the KX450 returns for 2026 with its race-winning features unbroken. Building upon its legacy in the sport, the KX450 remains at the top of motocross excellence, blending cutting-edge technology with championship-capable pedigree. With its powerful 449cc engine, Brembo front brakes, and all the other defining features of the motorcycle, the KX450 continues to be a trustworthy companion for any avid racer. As riders prepare to tackle the challenges of the upcoming season, they can continue to put their trust in the unparalleled performance of the KX450 to take them to the top step of the podium.

KX450SR

Following its successful debut four years ago in 2022, the KX450SR motorcycle is back for 2026. The “SR” or Special Racer designation represents the peak of Kawasaki race performance, and riders will feel the difference once they swing their leg over the SR. The KX450SR is purpose-built with high-value components proven by the Monster Energy Kawasaki race team in Monster Energy Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross Championships. Building on the popular KX450 platform, the KX450SR is crafted for riders aiming for the class win. The motorcycle features elite racing components, like the Pro Circuit Ti-6 titanium exhaust and XTRIG Rocs-Tech triple clamp, special engine tuning, polished intake ports, and design elements taken from the Monster Energy Kawasaki race team, which help enhance both its performance and factory racer aesthetics.

KX450X

Returning alongside the KX450 and KX450SR is the 2026 KX450X, helping to further expand and solidify the KX family of off-road motorcycles. The 2026 KX450X is an off-road cross-country competition model that features the same championship-proven technology found on KX race machines and has been purposely tuned for off-road competition. The addition of a 21”/18” wheel combination allows the power of the KX450X to be transferred directly to the ground and the Dunlop AT81 tires make sure the bike can handle the obstacles found in cross-country riding. The KX450X also comes with specific off-road suspension settings, sealed chain and a convenient side stand for when at a stop.