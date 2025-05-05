The Art of Unexpected. The new 2026 Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini: Sportiness, Beauty and Exclusivity right here on Total Motorcycle! A must see collector’s motorcycle inspired by Lamborghini and Ducati, limited to 630+63 numbered examples. Pricing for the Panigale V4 Lamborghini is $78,400 ($88,800 CAN) and $100,400 ($120,000 CAN) for the Panigale V4 Lamborghini Speciale Clienti makes each one a treasure to see or own.

With unique elements inspired by the collaboration include dedicated forged rims, the tail piece and the wings, along with the carbon fiber weave used for the bodywork. With the carbon-fiber components, combined with the Akrapovič titanium silencer, bring the bike’s weight down to 408 lb, 5 lb less than the Panigale V4 S, making the Panigale V4 Lamborghini is the lightest of the family as well.

Each Panigale V4 Lamborghini comes with a certificate of authenticity and a dedicated motorbike cover delivered in a specially personalized box that matches the livery. Furthermore, every Panigale V4 Lamborghini will be delivered in an exclusive custom wooden crate, complete with a dedicated rear stand that once again matches the bike’s livery.

In addition to the 630 examples, Ducati is also creating a more exclusive series called the 2026 Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini Speciale Client, which is available only to 63 Lamborghini customers. These select individuals, in direct contact with the Ducati Centro Stile, will have the opportunity to transfer their Lamborghini’s super sports car color scheme to their Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini Speciale Clienti or choose from color combinations offered by the Ducati Centro Stile.

Take all the time you like to look around at the new 2026 Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini and 2026 Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini Speciale Clienti or the 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia (late 2025.5 model) models

Ducati and Lamborghini together again, writing a new chapter of sportiness, beauty and exclusivity: presenting the new Panigale V4 Lamborghini



Sunnyvale, Calif., April 9, 2025 – The new Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini, a motorcycle born from the collaboration between the Italian motorcycle manufacturer and super sports car manufacturer, has been unveiled to the public. The presentation event – The Art of Unexpected – took place at Teatro Alcione in Milan during Milan Design Week, the premier event in the design world, where the two automotive companies excel.



This opens the third chapter in the partnership between Ducati and Lamborghini, two companies from the same region and symbols of Italy, which share values of sophisticated technology, sportiness, and exclusivity. Two iconic brands represent Italian excellence on a global scale, both rooted in the heart of the Emilia region’s Motor Valley, where passion, ingenuity, and expertise come together, resulting in works of art on two and four wheels, such as the new Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini. This combination will once again become every enthusiast’s dream at first sight, merging technology, performance, and beauty, as we previously saw with the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini in 2023 and the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini in 2021.



This new episode features the highest performance models from the two brands: the Panigale V4 S, the latest generation Ducati Superbike, and the Lamborghini Revuelto, a new paradigm in the super sports car arena. Both models represent the ultimate expression of sports performance for their respective brands, showcasing the most refined, high-performance engines that reflect their technical philosophy and design approach: the Ducati Desmosedici Stradale engine and the Lamborghini V12.



“With the Panigale V4 Lamborghini, the partnership between these two icons of Italy’s Motor Valley is enriched by a new chapter that confirms and reinforces the values that inspire us: Italian excellence, sportiness and performance, with a design that is always distinctive,” declared Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati. “We were inspired by the Lamborghini Revuelto, thus creating an association between the two companies’ most exclusive and representative models. This choice confirms our constant desire to offer enthusiasts unique collector’s items of extraordinary beauty which can provide the most exciting on-road experience.”



The inspiration behind the Panigale V4 is the Revuelto, Automobili Lamborghini’s first HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle) hybrid super sports car, setting a new benchmark for performance, onboard technology, and driving thrills. The absolute driving pleasure experienced behind the wheel is significantly enhanced by the total 1015 hp generated by the powertrain, which combines the power of a new V12 internal combustion engine with three high-density electric motors and an innovative dual-clutch transverse gearbox. The Revuelto offers performance and driving excitement never seen before. The extensive use of carbon-fiber and other ultralight materials has resulted in the best weight-to-power ratio in Lamborghini’s history: 1.75 kg/CV. This translates into exceptional performance, with 0-62 mph acceleration in just 2.5 seconds and a maximum speed of over 220 mph.



The Revuelto showcased at Milan Design Week represents the collaborative effort of Lamborghini’s Centro Stile and its Ad Personam customization department.



“When two unmistakable design languages meet, such as those of Lamborghini and Ducati, the result is the perfect expression of values such as our Italian spirit and beauty that set us apart,” declared Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO Automobili Lamborghini. “With this partnership, Ducati has managed to masterfully interpret and translate the extreme sporting spirit and exclusivity of the Revuelto, including details and identifying elements of our stylistic DNA on the bike, creating a unique object that combines performance, excitement and character in pure Lamborghini style.”



Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini

The technical foundation for the Panigale V4 Lamborghini is the new V4 S a motorcycle that is particularly advanced due to an integrated approach balanced between aerodynamics and design, an extremely effective chassis, and significant electronic innovations such as the Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO) and Race eCBS.



To create the V4 Lamborghini, Ducati’s Centro Stile collaborated with Lamborghini’s to design the unmistakable livery and a series of details inspired by the Revuelto, creating an exclusive bike limited to 630 numbered examples.



The forged aluminum wheel rims have been specifically designed for this motorbike and feature the same style as those of the Revuelto, while the tail piece and wings have been reworked by Ducati’s designers following the lines of the super sports car from Sant’Agata Bolognese.



The Panigale V4 Lamborghini is made particularly unique by its livery featuring a black carbon fiber base with a visible texture, complemented by details in Verde Scandal, Grigio Telesto, and Grigio Acheso. The dedicated saddle draws inspiration from the interior of the Revuelto.



As further proof of the attention to every detail in this collaboration between the two brands, the bodywork and other components, such as the heat shield, heel guard, and front and rear mudguards, are made entirely of carbon fiber, utilizing the same twill seen in Lamborghini’s super sports cars. On the bike’s line of symmetry, where the weave intersects, the typical herringbone design emerges, a result of artisanal work of the highest precision.



The carbon-fiber components, combined with the Akrapovič titanium silencer, bring the bike’s weight down to 408 lb, 5 lb less than the Panigale V4 S, making the Panigale V4 Lamborghini is the lightest of the family.



The specifications of the Panigale V4 Lamborghini include a dry clutch, adjustable footrests, brake and clutch levers, and counterweights made from billet aluminum. For those looking to use their motorcycle on the track, the bike comes with a racing tank cap in billet aluminum, brake caliper conveyors, a carbon-fiber open clutch cover, and a license plate holder removal kit.



The bike is further enhanced by the nameplate on the engine, which bears the name “ Desmosedici Stradale “; the triple clamp machined from billet aluminum; and the dedicated dashboard animation upon key-on, featuring the name of the motorbike and its example number. This same number is also laser etched onto the aluminum badge of the ignition key.



Each Panigale V4 Lamborghini comes with a certificate of authenticity and a dedicated motorbike cover delivered in a specially personalized box that matches the livery. Furthermore, every Panigale V4 Lamborghini will be delivered in an exclusive custom wooden crate, complete with a dedicated rear stand that once again matches the bike’s livery.



Lamborghini Revuelto Ad Personam

The Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini draws inspiration from the revolutionary super sports car of the Sant’Agata Bolognese-based manufacturer. It embodies not only its spirit of extreme sporting performance and exclusivity but also stylistic elements such as the iconic livery designed specifically for this collaboration, forged rims, and carbon-fiber components, including the roof, engine hood, and spoiler.



The vehicle features a unique configuration, starting with the style of the exterior thanks to dual-color livery in Grigio Telesto and Nero Noctis, enhanced by details in Verde Scandal. This latter color also features in other details of numerous components, such as the brake calipers and the band edged in Nero Noctis, which runs from the front hood to the vehicle’s tail. The 21″/22″ Altanero Shiny Black rims provide vigor to the side view.



Further “Ad Personam” customization elements are the lower livery on carbon fiber and the contrasting livery in Verde Scandal, which extends onto the rear carbon wing, in addition to the “63” logo edged with the same color, a characteristic present only in the most exclusive models.



The interior of the Revuelto reflects the same attention to detail and customization. The Full Carbon Interior Pack is accompanied by Unicolor Leather & Corsa Tex upholstery, with contrasting stitching and profiles in Verde Scandal. The logo embroidered on the headrests and the mats with contrasting stitching use the same lively shade. Some of the standout “Ad Personam” content includes the customized seats in Nero Ade with “Y” upholstered in Verde Scandal, and hexagonal embroidery in Grigio Octans and Verde Scandal, repeated on the roof lining and door panels, with additional embroidery of the “63” logo and leather handles in the same green color. They are features that enhance the design of the Revuelto and also feed into the bike’s specifications from Borgo Panigale. Completing the customization are two carbon-fiber plates to the sides of the instrument panel: the first with the “AdPersonam” logo, and the second dedicated to the collaboration with the tagline “Drive Ducati Beyond.”





Panigale V4 Lamborghini Speciale Clienti

In addition to the 630 examples, Ducati is also creating a more exclusive series called the Speciale Clienti, which is available only to 63 Lamborghini customers. These select individuals, in direct contact with the Ducati Centro Stile, will have the opportunity to transfer their Lamborghini’s color scheme to their Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini Speciale Clienti or choose from color combinations offered by the Ducati Centro Stile.



It presents a unique opportunity that holds even greater significance for Revuelto owners: the chance to customize their super sports car alongside their bike will enable them to create a flawless pairing; a true custom garage where every detail embodies the customer’s identity.



Additionally, for the Speciale Clienti, it will also be possible to customize the engraving on the sides of the triple clamp, and the rear stand will be painted in the selected livery, creating a unique and unrepeatable piece for each example.



The unique nature of the partnership is further reinforced by the exclusive opportunity for Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini owners to complete their look with a limited-edition helmet, jacket, and leather riding suit, all featuring the same color scheme as the 630 bikes. Buyers of the Speciale Clienti version can customize the suit in the colors of their bike.



Pricing in the United States for the Panigale V4 Lamborghini is $78,400 ($88,800 CAN) and $100,400 ($120,000 CAN) for the Panigale V4 Lamborghini Speciale Clienti. All clients in the US and Canada who purchase the bike will also receive the limited-edition helmet, jacket, and leather riding suit.









Special edition limited to 630 numbered examples

Color Livery with visible carbon fiber, details in Verde Scandal, Grigio Telesto, and Grigio Acheso Tricolore



Main Features Desmosedici Stradale, 1,103 cc engine Maximum power: 209 hp @ 12,750 rpm Maximum torque: 89.5 lb-ft @ 11,250 rpm Weight in running order without fuel: 408 lb Front Frame Aluminum tank, 4.49 gallon capacity Ducati Electronic Suspension (DES) 3.0 Öhlins NPX-30 pressurized fork with Öhlins Smart EC 3.0 control system Öhlins TTX 36 shock absorber with Öhlins Smart EC 3.0 control system Öhlins steering damper with Öhlins Smart EC 3.0 control system Dedicated tail piece, inspired by the Lamborghini Revuelto Dedicated wing design, inspired by the Lamborghini Revuelto Forged rims with Lamborghini Revuelto design Dedicated seat Plexiglas racing windshield Dry clutch kit Triple clamp machined from billet aluminum with model name and example number Dedicated instrument panel animation at key-on Dedicated aluminum key with example number Adjustable footrests milled from billet aluminum Fairing, front and rear mudguards, chain guard, heel guard, fork cover, exhaust protection, alternator cover, license plate holder, sprocket cover, tank protection, instrument mounts, rad-duct in carbon fiber Dedicated wooden transport crate* Dedicated stand, matching bike livery* Dedicated motorcycle cover* Certificate of Authenticity* Personalized box for additional components* Racing fuel tank cap milled from billet aluminum** Brake caliper air conveyors in carbon fiber** License plate holder removal kit** Open clutch cover in carbon fiber**



* Additional equipment

** Additional equipment not type-approved for road use

Ducati and Lamborghini: a partnership founded on design and performance

The two Italian industry leaders embark on a new chapter

Sunnyvale, Calif., The partnership between two undisputed symbols of Italian industry, Ducati and Lamborghini, has always been fertile ground for creating unique projects that quicken the pulse of motorbike enthusiasts and collectors worldwide, thanks to the shared racing DNA of both manufacturers.



With a history of successes, this collaboration begins an exciting new chapter. The latest extraordinary manifestation of this synergy will be revealed during Milano Design Week on April 9th.



Previous collaborations between Ducati and Lamborghini demonstrate how the pursuit of shared values—such as the authenticity of ‘Made in Italy, ‘ a commitment to sporting excellence, and pioneering design—can lead to truly original projects.



The first example was the Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini, inspired by the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 and unveiled on November 25, 2020, in a limited edition of 630 models. This motorcycle reinterpreted the stylistic hallmarks of one of the brand’s most iconic cars.



Developed from the Ducati Diavel 1260 S, the Lamborghini version was transformed in terms of its most distinctive elements. The preference for fine, lightweight materials- a hallmark of the Sant’Agata Bolognese-manufactured super sports cars shared with Ducati- is reflected in the extensive use of carbon fiber in many bike components, further enhancing its performance. The design of the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini arose from the creative synergy of the Ducati Centro Stile and the Lamborghini Centro Stile, merging the stylistic authenticity of both brands.



The success of this initial project established a strong foundation for an equally exciting second chapter: the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini, inspired by the relentless power and advanced engineering of the Lamborghini Huracán STO.



Presented at the San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix in September 2022, this model further strengthened the bond between the two brands, showcasing the style and performance of a genuine Lamborghini super sports car in a motorcycle. This limited and numbered edition achieved remarkable success, with 630 units and an additional 63 exclusive units dedicated to Lamborghini customers, clearly acknowledging the authenticity and originality of the project.



Excitement is building around the third chapter of this remarkable partnership. Ducati and Lamborghini will celebrate their collaboration, founded on extreme performance, innovative engineering, and a shared performance DNA, during the prestigious Milano Design Week.