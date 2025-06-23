New 2026 Yamaha’s Delivers Championship Racing DNA to Riders!

25 new 2026 Yamaha Motocross, Off-road, Competition, Cross Country and Recreation motorcycle models including special 70th Anniversary Edition’s await eager motorcyclists this year here at Total Motorcycle! Yamaha’s Delivers Championship Racing DNA to Riders with their top of the line 2026 Yamaha YZ450F 70th Anniversary Edition, 2026 Yamaha YZ450F, 2026 Yamaha WR450F, 2026 Yamaha YZ450FX trail blazers. But for those who want to take it a little slower or just starting out, Yamaha offers up a ton of great bike choices including the new 2026 Yamaha YZ250 70th Anniversary Edition and 2026 Yamaha YZ125 70th Anniversary Edition.

Yamaha’s dedication to off-road competition runs deep—at every level and in every form. While their racing pedigree is proven by years of success on the world stage, the company’s true commitment lies in bringing that same high-performance DNA to all riders, whether professional or passionate enthusiast.

The 2026 Off Road Competition range stays true to this mission. Headlining the updates, the YZ450F has been refined for even better rideability with a new engine, improved torque delivery, quieter exhaust, and updated suspension co-developed with KYB. Meanwhile, the YZ125 gets a more responsive intake system and optimized carburation for smoother power delivery, making it ideal for riders of varying skill levels.

To mark 70 years of innovation, Yamaha introduces four limited anniversary editions. Featuring special white and red livery, these models celebrate the legacy of Yamaha’s off-road prowess—honoring its roots while revving toward the future. The enhancements across the lineup echo the brand’s enduring vision: high-performance machines that connect the thrill of racing with the everyday rider.

NEW 2026 OFF ROAD COMPETITION RANGE

Off Road Competition is in Yamaha’s DNA – in all its forms, on all levels. The numerous achievements at the highest level of racing speak for themselves, but Yamaha’s commitment goes beyond competitive racing. It’s about sharing the same winning performance with riders on all levels of the sport.

Yamaha’s 2026 Off Road Competition range reflects this philosophy. With genuine racing DNA running through the range, Yamaha have further boosted the race-winning performance and handling of the YZ450F, redesigned the intake system and enhanced carburation of the YZ125, and made the whole range more appealing with updated colours and graphics.

Yamaha is also adding to the line-up four special 70th anniversary models. These bikes with their stunning special livery weave together the rich fabric of Yamaha’s past and present off road race success with the promise of maintaining the fighting spirit that keeps the victories coming in the future.

For winners, by winners: the 2026 YZ450F

The new YZ450F features a new engine, with the intake system redesigned for greater ease of use with more linear throttle response and improved control in the low-to mid-speed range. Torque characteristics have also been improved for better feel.

The exhaust has been made quieter, and the muffler’s attachment angle was lowered slightly to create more space to allow easier pick up at the rear fender. The 2026 YZ450F also features a new hydraulic clutch, which eliminates the need for adjustments during racing, keeping the meshing point constant during continued riding.

The YZ450F’s frame has been further improved to achieve even greater usability, comfort and feel. To match it characteristics, the front suspension setting has been modified, further improving the feel and stability, and reducing fatigue. For the rear, a new rear suspension has been jointly developed with KYB, providing smoother transition of the damping force from the low-to high-speed range.

When the 2026 YZ450F is parked between the races, an ECU lock function enables the rider to lock the bike on the Power Tuner App. The YZ450F also delivers when it comes to looks. The new bodywork has been styled to accentuating its light and compact stance, while a new seat with anti-slide surface provides better control.

Tying the model even firmer to Yamaha’s past, present and future racing success is the YZ450F 70th Anniversary Edition, featuring a stunning white and red livery inspired by the iconic YZM400F.



Two strokes ahead: the 2026 YZ125

The latest YZ125 features a redesign of its intake system and optimised carburation and ignition timing to deliver more consistent and more linear power delivery, excellent throttle response and smoother corner exit, making the YZ125 even more versatile, and suitable for a wider range of riders from beginners to experts.

And with the 70th Anniversary Edition, Yamaha adds the special white and red livery to the long list of the iconic machine’s attributes.