Faster lap times with the right racing brake pads – Find the right brake pads with new SBS Booklet

All SBS racing compounds are developed with SBS Partners in Racing and have enjoyed great popularity among top-level teams and riders in World Superbike, Moto 2 and 3 GP, World Endurance and TT Road Racing and for riders in National Championships and Track-day enthusiasts.
After several World Championships with the Dual Carbon compound and later the Dual Sinter compound, SBS last year introduced the Dual Sinter 2.
However, braking is about riders’ preferences and therefore SBS has made a new racing booklet describing different racing compounds and professional riders’ preferences.
For instance the DC Dual Carbon has a smooth initial bite, controllable and increasing in-stop performance and brake feel, the DS-1 Dual Sinter has a strong initial bite, a linear in-stop performance and brake feel whereas the DS-2 Dual Sinter has a smooth initial bite, progressive in-stop performance and brake feel.
The booklet describes all racing compounds and several top riders’ preferences in details, and the last pages inform makes it easy to find the right brake pad for any racing bike.
https://online.flippingbook.com/view/466531/
SBS is your single source for brake parts and components regardless of the model. No matter if, you ride a motorcycle, scooter, crosser or ATV/UTV, we have what you need to feel safe riding your bike.
SBS Friction is a global market leader within brake parts for two-wheel vehicles. Our R&D department continuously innovates new materials and technologies to achieve the ultimate performance. Our R&D department does not only make dynamometer tests but always combines with real-life street and race track-testing. We work together with some of the world’s best road racing and motocross riders to ensure our products work in all conditions no matter your driving style. To make sure we deliver consistent premium quality, all orders are quality tested before leaving our warehouse. We create ”the power to stop you”.You decide where and how to use it.
Technology
At SBS we develop and produce hi-tech brake solutions
All essential processes, such as product development, testing, mixing, pressing, controlling, packing, etc. are handled in-house. We consider innovation, productivity, and quality assurance core competencies. We continuously invest in new friction materials, new products, new production methods, and advanced process technology.
In order to retain our strong market position and positive brand association, we always try to find new and more innovative production methods. Moreover, SBS are taking the global environment very seriously, and do our best to produce in an eco-friendly way.
All workflows are LEAN based, focusing strictly on the needs of our customers for high and consistent quality, full flexibility, and excellent delivery performance. Our experienced and well-trained staff ensures high efficiency in all processes, from compound mixing to packing. Our production plant in Svendborg, Denmark features around 12,000 square meters with production lines for ceramic, sintered and carbon material components.
Unique features
NRS technology (Nucap Retention System)
To attach a ceramic/organic friction material to the backplate, a sort of adhesive is typically used. This adhesive need to be very temperature stable, due to the elevated temperature, which is measured in a brake system. Furthermore, the appliance of the adhesive needs to be controlled very carefully to make sure that consistent shear strength is achieved. However, no matter how good this is done there will always be an upper-temperature limit where the adhesive will start to decompose, and the risk of having delamination between the backplate and the friction material will increase significantly.
Since SBS do not want to compromise on rider safety, NRS is used for all-ceramic/organic friction materials made by SBS today, including street, offroad and racing compounds.
Also for certain kinds of sintered pads, this method is used (see under “conductive sintering”).
The NRS retention system consists of unidirectional hooks which are made by a technology creating the hooks of the backplate material. Main advantages of NRS technology compared to traditional methods:
- No separation between the backplate and friction material
- No lifting edges of the friction material giving a firm lever feel
- No vibration between the friction material and backplate
Brake pads with NRS Technology: SP, HF, CT, RQ, DC, DCC, DS, H.HF, H.CT
Ceramic/organic production
Ceramic/organic materials are today mainly used for smaller motorcycles and scooters but was formerly the dominating brake material type
The ceramic/organic friction material powder is fed into hot cavity and pressure is applied together with the back plate featuring NRS retention technology. Due to a glue being included in the friction powder, it reacts and creates the friction material. After a certain time in the hot cavity the pad, including the back plate, is ejected and sent to a curing station, where the final curing/cross linking of the friction material takes place.
Sintering production technology
Today most new motorcycles are equipped with sintered brake pads.
SBS uses two basic methods for sintering of friction materials:
Sintering in open belt furnace
Sintering of friction materials is very different compared to hot pressing of ceramic/organic friction materials.. Typically the pressure used for sintered friction materials is 10 times higher compared to ceramic/organic friction materials.>
In the sintering process the friction material slowly moves through an open belt furnace, where it is heated to 800°C, or more. During the time in the furnace, the metal particles melt together and creates a metal matrix – this process known as sintering. Within this metal matrix there are inclusions of abrasive or lubricating particles, which in the end creates the friction material. All SBS brake pads produced in an open belt furnace are brazed to the back plate.
Conductive sintering
In this technology the sintering occurs by heating up the friction material by electrical current. The friction material units are supplied to the conductive sintering press on graphite plates which are stacked in layers on top of each other. The whole stack is positioned in the conductive sintering press chamber and the chamber is closed. In the top of the chamber there is a piston, which applies a force to the whole stack, so that the material has a certain pressure applied. Now current is supplied and this runs through the whole stack and heats it up. The conductive sintering is easy to control by changing the current within the stack.
Conductive sintering can also be made in a graphite cavity. Basically the process is the same as described above, but now the back plates including the friction powder are positioned in small cavities and everything are enclosed in graphite. This gives the possibility to increase the specific pressure which may be beneficial for certain applications.
For conductive sintered products, NRS retention technology is used.
DEST
DEST means “Dynamic Energy Surface Treatment” and is SBS’ special scorching process used for ceramic/organic materials to avoid fade, i.e. reduced brake power due to gaseous films created between disc and brake pad surface./p>
Fade is normally not a problem under normal street driving conditions, but typically occurs in connection with racing. During the DEST scorching process the surface of the friction material is heated to e.g. 700°C (1292°F). This means that a part of the pad is now decomposed to a certain depth and the amount of gases that will come out of the friction surface is reduced significantly. which means that the pad surface is fade free.
Coating
SBS only uses coating materials and methods that protects the brake pads optimally against corrosion.
Powder coating with temperature stability up to 200-300°C is used for ceramic/organic pads for street use.
Metallic coatings are available in blue Zink (typical temperature stability of 200°C), Copper (typical temperature stability of app. 900°C) and Chromium-Nickel (typical temperature stability of 900°C). The thickness of the metallic coatings are typically 10-15 µm (measured on the middle of the back plate side) but customer specific solutions are available.
Corrosion-testing is performed with respect to the ISO 9227 NSS.
Quality
SBS Friction quality set-up meets both the aftermarket and OEM requirements and our quality procedures continously correspond to the market needs.
Mission
SBS Friction continuously strives to be the worlds best OEM and Aftermarket supplier within brake systems.
Vision
We want to be experienced as the customer’s first choice of supplier of brake pads for aftermarket and OEM segments.
We must be among the top 5 partners for our customers, measured upon degree of importance for the customer’s business in aftermarket segment – and in volume of purchase of friction materials in OEM segment.
We want to be experienced as an honest, serious and respectable business partner by our various stakeholders.
Scope
Development, manufacturing, sales and trade with friction components for scooter, motorcycles, motorsport, wind turbines and other industrial friction components
The ISO9001:2015 certificate applies to the following addresses:Hence there are no requirements that are determined as not being applicable.
Kuopiovej 11, 5700 Svendborg (Site addition date: 2001-11-08)
Kuopiovej 4, 5700 Svendborg (Site addition date: 2001-11-08)
Safety
History
SBS was the first company to produce aftermarket disc brake pads for motorcycles and thus added a completely new business area to the production of brake parts for the automotive industry started in 1964.
Since then have we have developed brake pads and friction solutions for the motorcycle aftermarket and OEM market.
Today we are one of the market leaders. Our SBS brand is sold all over the globe in more than 40 countries. Our aftermarket range is among the widest covering any make, any model, any year since the first motorbike featuring disc brake system was introduced.
Concurrently we have developed our cooperation with the OEM market regarding factory fitted friction technology. Our customer portfolio in this growing business comprises motorcycle manufacturers, brake system developing companies as well as special branches such as the wind turbine industry.
Persistence, passion and performance have always been the hallmark of our business. For 20 years we have been a partner for many of the best racing teams and competition riders within Road Racing, endurance and Moto GP. For motorsport celebrities such as Carlos Checa, Andrew Pitt, Michael Dunlop and Kenan Sofouglu, SBS has been the preferred brake pad when racing for podium positions.