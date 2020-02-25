Faster lap times with the right racing brake pads – Find the right brake pads with new SBS Booklet

At SBS we develop and produce hi-tech brake solutions

All essential processes, such as product development, testing, mixing, pressing, controlling, packing, etc. are handled in-house. We consider innovation, productivity, and quality assurance core competencies. We continuously invest in new friction materials, new products, new production methods, and advanced process technology.

In order to retain our strong market position and positive brand association, we always try to find new and more innovative production methods. Moreover, SBS are taking the global environment very seriously, and do our best to produce in an eco-friendly way.

All workflows are LEAN based, focusing strictly on the needs of our customers for high and consistent quality, full flexibility, and excellent delivery performance. Our experienced and well-trained staff ensures high efficiency in all processes, from compound mixing to packing. Our production plant in Svendborg, Denmark features around 12,000 square meters with production lines for ceramic, sintered and carbon material components.

Unique features

NRS technology (Nucap Retention System)

To attach a ceramic/organic friction material to the backplate, a sort of adhesive is typically used. This adhesive need to be very temperature stable, due to the elevated temperature, which is measured in a brake system. Furthermore, the appliance of the adhesive needs to be controlled very carefully to make sure that consistent shear strength is achieved. However, no matter how good this is done there will always be an upper-temperature limit where the adhesive will start to decompose, and the risk of having delamination between the backplate and the friction material will increase significantly.

Since SBS do not want to compromise on rider safety, NRS is used for all-ceramic/organic friction materials made by SBS today, including street, offroad and racing compounds.

Also for certain kinds of sintered pads, this method is used (see under “conductive sintering”).

The NRS retention system consists of unidirectional hooks which are made by a technology creating the hooks of the backplate material. Main advantages of NRS technology compared to traditional methods:

No separation between the backplate and friction material

No lifting edges of the friction material giving a firm lever feel

No vibration between the friction material and backplate

Brake pads with NRS Technology: SP, HF, CT, RQ, DC, DCC, DS, H.HF, H.CT

Ceramic/organic production

Ceramic/organic materials are today mainly used for smaller motorcycles and scooters but was formerly the dominating brake material type

The ceramic/organic friction material powder is fed into hot cavity and pressure is applied together with the back plate featuring NRS retention technology. Due to a glue being included in the friction powder, it reacts and creates the friction material. After a certain time in the hot cavity the pad, including the back plate, is ejected and sent to a curing station, where the final curing/cross linking of the friction material takes place.

Sintering production technology

Today most new motorcycles are equipped with sintered brake pads.

SBS uses two basic methods for sintering of friction materials:

Sintering in open belt furnace

Sintering of friction materials is very different compared to hot pressing of ceramic/organic friction materials.. Typically the pressure used for sintered friction materials is 10 times higher compared to ceramic/organic friction materials.>

In the sintering process the friction material slowly moves through an open belt furnace, where it is heated to 800°C, or more. During the time in the furnace, the metal particles melt together and creates a metal matrix – this process known as sintering. Within this metal matrix there are inclusions of abrasive or lubricating particles, which in the end creates the friction material. All SBS brake pads produced in an open belt furnace are brazed to the back plate.

Conductive sintering

In this technology the sintering occurs by heating up the friction material by electrical current. The friction material units are supplied to the conductive sintering press on graphite plates which are stacked in layers on top of each other. The whole stack is positioned in the conductive sintering press chamber and the chamber is closed. In the top of the chamber there is a piston, which applies a force to the whole stack, so that the material has a certain pressure applied. Now current is supplied and this runs through the whole stack and heats it up. The conductive sintering is easy to control by changing the current within the stack.

Conductive sintering can also be made in a graphite cavity. Basically the process is the same as described above, but now the back plates including the friction powder are positioned in small cavities and everything are enclosed in graphite. This gives the possibility to increase the specific pressure which may be beneficial for certain applications.

For conductive sintered products, NRS retention technology is used.

DEST

DEST means “Dynamic Energy Surface Treatment” and is SBS’ special scorching process used for ceramic/organic materials to avoid fade, i.e. reduced brake power due to gaseous films created between disc and brake pad surface./p>

Fade is normally not a problem under normal street driving conditions, but typically occurs in connection with racing. During the DEST scorching process the surface of the friction material is heated to e.g. 700°C (1292°F). This means that a part of the pad is now decomposed to a certain depth and the amount of gases that will come out of the friction surface is reduced significantly. which means that the pad surface is fade free.

Coating

SBS only uses coating materials and methods that protects the brake pads optimally against corrosion.

Powder coating with temperature stability up to 200-300°C is used for ceramic/organic pads for street use.

Metallic coatings are available in blue Zink (typical temperature stability of 200°C), Copper (typical temperature stability of app. 900°C) and Chromium-Nickel (typical temperature stability of 900°C). The thickness of the metallic coatings are typically 10-15 µm (measured on the middle of the back plate side) but customer specific solutions are available.

Corrosion-testing is performed with respect to the ISO 9227 NSS.