Marc Márquez triumphs at Assen with a strategic win

The Ducati Lenovo Team celebrated victory in the Grand Prix of the Netherlands with Marc Márquez, who claimed his third consecutive Sunday race win – a feat he hadn’t achieved in six years – while also equalling Giacomo Agostini’s tally of premier class wins (68). Francesco Bagnaia returned to the podium in third place.

Márquez got off to a strong start from row two and moved into the lead on lap six. He defended the top spot confidently from Bezzecchi and pulled away in the final stages. Bagnaia had led the early part of the race for five laps before dropping back slightly. Pecco then closed the gap to the leading duo but was unable to get close enough to fight for the win.

At the end of the tenth Grand Prix of the season, Marc Márquez leads the championship with 370 points, holding a 68-point advantage over Alex Márquez. Francesco Bagnaia lies third, 126 points behind his teammate. The Ducati Lenovo Team remains at the top of the teams’ standings (488 points), while Ducati continues to lead the manufacturers’ standings (356 points).

The Ducati Lenovo Team will be back in action on 11 July at the Sachsenring for the eleventh Grand Prix of the season.

Marc Márquez (#93 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1st

“I was expecting the win, even though – like yesterday – I wasn’t the fastest rider on track. I managed the gap in the early stages, then controlled the race, and I’m very happy because we scored another 37 points. Obviously, I’m not fully satisfied, as my main rival – my brother – crashed and got injured. But that’s racing. I want to thank Ducati and the team, who worked until late on Friday after I destroyed the bike twice.”

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3rd

“Here, for the first time, I felt I had a real chance to fight for the win. Today, when I finally managed to get fully dialled in, it was already a bit too late. I was lapping really fast, but I can’t seem to get close enough to the rider ahead. When I try, I end up taking too many risks, which usually lead to me running wide. It’s a tricky situation that has been with us since the start of the season, and it seems hard to solve – but we must keep working and take a step forward.”

Luigi Dall’Igna (Ducati Corse General Manager)

“It was a wonderful weekend for the Ducati Lenovo Team. Marc made the difference here once again, while Pecco showed the speed he’s capable of – setting the fastest lap of the race. It was a really strong performance from him and a great demonstration of the champion he is.”