Nicolò Bulega was sensational Superpole star setting an all-time circuit record

Bulega second after battling for the win until the final lap. Difficult qualifying for Bautista (P11) but he makes up five positions to finish sixth.
Nicolò Bulega was the star of a sensational Superpole, at the end of which he took pole position, setting an all-time circuit record of 1’31.618. However, Bulega was penalised three positions for allegedly ‘impeding’ Petrucci. Despite the penalty, he still managed to get off to a great start and took the lead after a few corners, taking advantage of a mistake by Toprak. On the fifth lap, he was attacked by Ragzatlioglu, who remained close behind him for the entire race. In the final stages, Bulega seemed to have the opportunity to attempt the decisive overtaking manoeuvre, but the Turkish rider’s reaction was decisive.
It was a complex Superpole for Alvaro Bautista , who was forced to start eleventh. The Spanish rider’s race was challenging due to a poor feeling with his bike. However, Bautista recovered five positions to finish sixth.
Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)
“First of all, I think the penalty was completely unfair, but at the same time, I admit that it didn’t have much impact on the race. I felt I wasn’t 100%, preventing me from effectively attacking Toprak, who still had an excellent race. We will work to take a step forward and be even more competitive tomorrow”.
Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #19) “There’s not much to say. With the temperature so high, I couldn’t find a good feeling, leading me to make some mistakes in my attempts to overtake those in front of me. It wasn’t easy to ride today. We’ll have to find a way to be more incisive, starting with the Superpole Race, which will be important for recovering some positions on the grid”.
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999.
Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.
Welcome to our Total ATV/Quad/UTV/SxS/Four Wheeler Rider Guide. We review ATV, Quad, Four-wheeler choices, unique side-by-side and UTV off-road machines and definitions of an ATV/side-by-side vehicle/UTV. We prepare you for severe winter & snow, hunting, tracking, […]
Gardner On The Pace As GYTR GRT Yamaha Complete Successful Misano Test Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter returned to action at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” for a crucial two-day test (27th–28th May), […]
Passion For Ducati Has Never Been Greater With 59,447 Motorcycles Sold worldwide, 2021 is the Best Year Ever Ducati ends 2021 with record sales, growing globally by +24% over 2020 and +12% over 2019 Double-digit […]