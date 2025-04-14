RJ Hampshire claims 250SX East red plate after Philadelphia Showdown podium

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider RJ Hampshire raced to a third-place podium result in Philadelphia’s 250SX East/West Showdown – Round 13 of the 2025 AMA Supercross Championship – and now jointly holds the red plate in the 250SX East Class with three rounds remaining in the division.

Current 250SX West Champion Hampshire put in a strong display during his Heat Race, powering the Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition to P2 on a challenging circuit that had been subject to heavy rain in the lead-up.

After an early race restart, the number 24 would rocket to the holeshot in the Main Event, holding the lead during the opening stages of the race. Battling hard for the entire encounter, Hampshire would eventually come home in third position and earn the red plate in the process.

reflected Hampshire. “I had to focus a lot on hitting my marks. Both Haiden [Deegan] and Cole [Davies] got me, and I was pretty content still because I knew the guys I needed to beat. This was literally the toughest Main Event I’ve had to do, both mentally and physically. I had to stay in check and it worked out, so we’re excited for the next few rounds now.” “I feel like I couldn’t get out of my own way in the Main Event, honestly,”“I had to focus a lot on hitting my marks. Both Haiden [Deegan] and Cole [Davies] got me, and I was pretty content still because I knew the guys I needed to beat. This was literally the toughest Main Event I’ve had to do, both mentally and physically. I had to stay in check and it worked out, so we’re excited for the next few rounds now.”

For Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate Malcolm Stewart, P4 in 450SX qualifying was quickly backed up by a solid third place in his Heat Race equipped with the Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition.

In spending the Main Event battling inside the top-five, Stewart would find himself in fourth by the time the checkered flag flew, and he now also climbs to fourth in the 450SX standings.

commented Stewart. “My Heat Race was okay, did what I needed to do to and finished in P3. The Main Event wasn’t great, but also wasn’t bad! It was one of those ones where we salvaged a fourth place on a tough track. We’ll go back now, ride some outdoors and then come back for New Jersey!” “First things first, we got really lucky with the rain,”“My Heat Race was okay, did what I needed to do to and finished in P3. The Main Event wasn’t great, but also wasn’t bad! It was one of those ones where we salvaged a fourth place on a tough track. We’ll go back now, ride some outdoors and then come back for New Jersey!”

Next Race: April 19 – East Rutherford, New Jersey April 19 – East Rutherford, New Jersey

Results 450SX Class – Philadelphia

1. Chase Sexton (KTM)

2. Cooper Webb (Yamaha)

3. Ken Roczen (Suzuki)

4. Malcolm Stewart (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing)

8. Aaron Plessinger (KTM)

14. Justin Barcia (GASGAS)

Standings 450SX Class 2025 after 13 of 17 rounds

1. Cooper Webb, 278 points

2. Chase Sexton, 266

3. Ken Roczen, 240

4. Malcolm Stewart, 204

6. Aaron Plessinger, 184

7. Justin Barcia, 181

Results 250SX East/West Showdown – Philadelphia

1. Cole Davies (Yamaha)

2. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)

3. RJ Hampshire (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing)

6. Tom Vialle (KTM)

12. Julien Beaumer (KTM)

Standings 250SX East Class 2025 after 7 of 10 rounds

1. RJ Hampshire, 117 points

2. Seth Hammaker, 117

3. Tom Vialle, 115