January 4, 2021 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Season Review of the BSB 2020 Bennetts British Superbike Championship

Team Suzuki Press Office – January 4, 2021.

A lookback at Buildbase Suzuki’s season in the 2020 Bennetts British Superbike Championship is now complete.

After several calendar changes due to the crisis, a new revised series got underway several months behind schedule in August, but each round had three races over the weekend.

The series saw highs and lows for the Buildbase Suzuki team who brought in a new Superbike rider, Gino Rea, to join Kyle Ryde aboard the GSX-R1000 after Keith Farmer was injured at the opening round. Both riders enjoyed success over the three-month-long series with podiums and wins, along with new Superstock 1000 rider Michael Neave aboard his GSX-R1000.

