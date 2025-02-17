2025 Canadian Superbike Championship BMW Motorrad Canada unveils teams and riders

Richmond Hill, ON. BMW Motorrad Canada is thrilled to announce its participation in the Pro Superbike Class of the 2025 Canadian Superbike Championship (CSBK), partnering with a famed team and rider alongside the return of fan-favorite Sam Guerin. This season promises to be an exciting chapter for BMW Motorrad as it continues to build on its legacy of excellence in Canadian two-wheeled motorsport.

Introducing Alex Dumas and Fast Company

Joining the ranks of BMW Motorrad Canada is the talented Alex Dumas, who will be riding the #23 M 1000 RR. Dumas is no stranger to success, having clinched the 2021 Canadian Superbike Championship. With his impressive track record and competitive spirit, Dumas is poised to make a significant impact this season.

Dumas will be racing under the banner of Economy Lube + Tire / Fast Company / BMW Motorrad, and will be expertly managed by Scott Miller. Himself a multi-time Canadian Superbike Championship winning Builder and Tuner of the Year, Miller’s expertise will be instrumental in guiding Dumas to success on the track.

Welcoming Back Sam Guerin

In addition to Dumas, BMW Motorrad Canada is excited to welcome back Sam Guerin, who will be riding the #2 M 1000 RR for the EFC Group BMW Motorrad team. In 2024, Guerin closed out the championship in a strong second place on his BMW M 1000 RR. Guerin’s return adds depth and familiarity to the BMW Motorrad lineup, and fans can expect to see him compete fiercely throughout the championship.

The new BMW M 1000 RR (10/2024).

2025 Championship Schedule

The 2025 Canadian Superbike Championship will kick off with an action-packed schedule, featuring four rounds at some of the most prestigious tracks in Canada:

Round 1: May 16-18 – Shannonville Motorsport Park, Shannonville, ON

May 16-18 – Shannonville Motorsport Park, Shannonville, ON Round 2: June 6-8 – Atlantic Motorsport Park, Shubenacadie, NS

June 6-8 – Atlantic Motorsport Park, Shubenacadie, NS Round 3: July 4-6 – RAD Torque Raceway, Edmonton, AB

July 4-6 – RAD Torque Raceway, Edmonton, AB Round 4: August 7-10 – Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Bowmanville, ON

A Legacy of Excellence

BMW Motorrad Canada aims to continue building on its winning legacy, with the departure of Ben Young, Champion since 2022. BMW Motorrad also holds the title of reigning Canadian Superbike Constructors Champion since 2022, a testament to its commitment to performance and innovation in the world of motorsport.

“The M 1000 RR has proven to be an extremely competitive motorcycle with which we’ve seen a lot of success over the past few years,” said Alex Welsh, Marketing Manager with BMW Motorrad Canada. “Paired with Dumas and Guerin’s clear talents on track, we’re hoping to see continued success in 2025.”

As the 2025 season approaches, BMW Motorrad Canada is excited to support its teams and riders in their push for victory. Fans can follow the journey of Alex Dumas, Sam Guerin and other BMW riders as they compete for the championship and represent the BMW Motorrad brand with pride.

