New 2026 Triumph Motorcycles Maximum Impact!

Triumph Unleashes Vibrant 2026 Paint Schemes with Unrivaled Style

Triumph Motorcycles roars into 2026 with twelve exhilarating new paint schemes, set to hit dealerships in July 2025, delivering a visual punch that matches the brand’s legendary performance. These high-contrast, two-tone designs—bursting with bold hues like Lava Red Gloss, Kingfisher Blue, and Triumph Performance Yellow—cater to riders who demand motorcycles as striking as they are thrilling. From the adventure-ready Tiger 900 series to timeless modern classics, razor-sharp roadsters, and the commanding Rocket 3 Storm, Triumph’s 2026 lineup redefines road presence with colorways that scream individuality and attitude.

Tiger 900 and Modern Classics Redefine Bold Sophistication

The Tiger 900 GT, GT Pro, and Rally Pro models lead the charge with daring new looks. The GT and GT Pro sport vivid Carnival Red accents on Sapphire Black or premium Snowdonia White with Triumph Performance Yellow highlights, exuding refined aggression. The Rally Pro amplifies its rugged appeal with a technical Snowdonia White and Graphite scheme or a high-energy Sapphire Black and Triumph Performance Yellow combo, both finished with Matt Phantom Black grab racks. Meanwhile, Triumph’s modern classics, like the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X, blend timeless elegance with contemporary flair. The Speed 400 offers a sophisticated Pearl Metallic White and Phantom Black tank or a sporty Lava Red Gloss and Storm Grey, while the Scrambler 400 X and 1200 X embrace rugged Baja Orange and Matt Khaki Green designs, perfect for riders craving off-road-inspired style.

Roadsters and Rocket 3 Storm Command the Road

Triumph’s Street Triple 765 R and RS roadsters dial up the intensity with race-bred aesthetics. The 765 R’s new Phantom Black scheme with Diablo Red accents screams streetfighter attitude, while the RS’s Granite bodywork with Kingfisher Blue splashes elevates its sporty edge. The Rocket 3 Storm GT and R models dominate with commanding new looks: the GT’s Matt Sapphire Black and Satin Granite tank with Korosi Red coachlines exudes premium aggression, while the R’s Satin Baja Orange and Matt Sapphire Black two-tone tank with Silver coachlines blends power and sophistication. Available to order now, these bold designs ensure Triumph riders will turn heads wherever the road leads in 2025.

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX: Ultimate Precision in Limited Edition Glory

Triumph Motorcycles unleashes the 2025 Speed Triple 1200 RX, a limited-edition masterpiece restricted to just 1200 units worldwide, delivering razor-sharp handling, relentless power, and aggressive styling that dominate road and track. Powered by a 1160cc triple engine pumping out 183PS at 10,750rpm and 128Nm at 8,750rpm, the RX combines a sportier riding position with clip-ons 69mm lower and 52mm forward, and footpegs 14.5mm higher and 25.5mm rearward compared to the RS, ensuring absolute focus. Enhanced with cutting-edge Öhlins SmartEC3 electronic suspension, an Öhlins SD EC steering damper, and a lightweight Akrapovič titanium silencer, the RX offers unmatched precision and control. Dressed in exclusive Triumph Performance Yellow and Granite graphics with carbon fibre bodywork and Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tyres, this 199kg beast blends race-bred performance with rider-focused tech like adjustable Front Wheel Lift Control, Brake Slide Assist, and five riding modes, making it the ultimate streetfighter for thrill-seekers craving standout style and electrifying performance.

Triumph launches twelve new paint schemes with high-impact flashes of colour for 2026

Available in dealers from Summer 2025

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled twelve striking new paint schemes for its model year 2026 range. Sporting bold flashes of colour and high contrast two-tone designs, including Lava Red Gloss, Kingfisher Blue, and Triumph Performance Yellow, the new designs meet customer demand for motorcycles that are as visually distinctive as they are thrilling to ride.

Available in Triumph dealerships from July 2025, the new colourways span the brand’s most popular models—from adventure-ready Tigers to modern classics, agile roadsters, and the commanding Rocket 3 Storm.

BOLD NEW LOOK FOR TIGERS

The Tiger 900 GT and GT Pro models, and the GT Pro A2 variant, are gaining two striking, yet subtle, colour schemes – each with bold accent colours edging the radiator cowls and beaks.

The new standard colour option sports vivid Carnival Red accents on its Sapphire Black beak and radiator cowl finisher, plus Sapphire Black front mudguard supports and side panels, a Graphite rear radiator cowl, and a grab rack in Matt Phantom Black.

The premium paint scheme, Snowdonia White and Sapphire Black, has been updated with Triumph Performance Yellow accents on its Snowdonia White beak and radiator cowl, complemented by Sapphire Black front mudguard supports, tank end panel and radiator cowl finisher, plus a Matt Phantom Black grab rack.

The Tiger 900 Rally Pro gets two new colour schemes that enhance its rugged, go-anywhere appeal. The new standard paint scheme, Snowdonia White & Graphite, has refined, technical look that highlights the Tiger’s all-road capability. The new design features diagonal bands of Snowdonia White, Graphite and Sapphire Black across the fuel tank, side panels and radiator cowls, and is finished with a Matt Phantom Black grab rack.

Adding a flash of energy to the Tiger’s purposeful stance, the new premium design features bold accents in Triumph Performance Yellow, across the Sapphire Black beak, seat panels and mudguard, complemented by an Ash Grey lower radiator cowl. Finished with a grab rack in Matt Phantom Black this scheme screams capability and confidence.

STYLISH MODERN CLASSICS

Delivering a fresh visual identity that blends subtle sophistication with head-turning style, Triumph is launching fresh, contemporary designs for the Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X and Scrambler 1200 X.

For the Speed 400, riders have a choice of a timeless new two-tone tank in Pearl Metallic White and Phantom Black with a Royal Gold stripe, adding a touch of elegance, or a bold sporty combination in Lava Red Gloss and Storm Grey with a Graphite fuel tank stripe, complemented by Matt Silver Ice mudguards.

With a vibrant scheme that reflects the Scrambler’s off-road spirit, the Scrambler 400 X now has the option of a two-tone fuel tank in Baja Orange and Aluminium, contrasted with Matt Silver Ice mudguards, Phantom Black side panels, and Matt Phantom Black fork protectors.

The adventurous Scrambler 1200 X has a new tank in Triumph’s trademark off-road paint, Matt Khaki Green, complemented by a Phantom Black headlight bowl, side panels and mudguards, creating a rugged, military-inspired look.

RACE-POWERED ROADSTERS

The definitive streetfighter, Triumph’s Street Triple 765 R and the A2 variant gain a dark, uncompromising Phantom Black paint scheme, with sharp Diablo Red accents and the R emblazoned on the tank outlined in Pure White Gloss.

The Street Triple 765 RS gets a sophisticated yet sporty look, featuring Granite bodywork and colour-matched flyscreen and seat cowl, with a splash of Kingfisher Blue, enhancing the RS’s race-bred profile.

SOPHISTICATED ROCKET 3 STORM

The imposing profiles of Triumph’s 2500cc Rocket 3 Storm models, are enhanced with head-turning coachline details in the new 2026 paint scheme, making them an even more commanding presence on the road.

The flawless finish of the Rocket 3 Storm GT is accentuated on its new Matt Sapphire Black and Satin Granite tank, with a perfect Korosi Red coachline. The Sapphire Black flyscreen, headlight bowls, mudguards, radiator cowl and side panels, deliver a premium, high impact look that balances elegance with aggression.

The blacked-out look of the Rocket 3 Storm R is enhanced with a powerful shot of rich colour, with the introduction of a two-tone tank in Satin Baja Orange and Matt Sapphire Black, finished with a sophisticated Silver coachline.

ON THE ROAD

All new colour options are available to order now, with deliveries expected in Triumph dealerships from July 2025.

ABSOLUTE FOCUS, ABSOLUTE PRECISION, ABSOLUTE CONTROL: NEW LIMITED EDITION SPEED TRIPLE 1200 RX

Limited to just 1200 motorcycles worldwide

Fully focused riding position with more aggressive, sportier ergonomics

Enhanced electronic control, with state-of-the-art Öhlins electronic suspension and premium SD EC steering damper

Akrapovič silencer with lightweight titanium body fitted as standard

1160cc triple engine delivers 183PS at 10,750 rpm and 128Nm at 8,750 rpm

Even sportier styling with carbon fibre bodywork, exclusive RX graphics and a striking Triumph Performance Yellow paint scheme

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled an exclusive new Speed Triple 1200 RX for 2025, limited to just 1200 motorcycles worldwide.

With a fully focused riding position delivered by more aggressive, sportier ergonomics, the new Speed Triple 1200 RX is the ultimate incarnation of the Speed Triple, with even more of the state-of-the-art electronics and technology that has impressed customers since the launch of the Speed Triple 1200 RS in March.

The RX limited edition delivers absolute focus with clip-ons and a machined top yoke, which are 69mm lower and 52mm further forward than the 2025 Speed Triple 1200 RS. Adding to the more focused riding position, the footpegs on the RX are 14.5mm higher and 25.5mm further to the rear than the RS model.

Delivering absolute precision and control, the state-of-the-art Öhlins electronic suspension is enhanced with the Öhlins SD EC steering damper. The control of the electronic damper is integrated seamlessly with the Ohlins Smart EC3 system to deliver light, agile handling and optimum stability, and it can be adjusted via the Öhlins Objective Based Tuning Interface on the instruments. The pressurised design of the damper ensures no free-play in the system

Fitted as standard only on the RX, the new Akrapovič silencer features a titanium outer wrap and mounting bracket, a carbon fibre endcap and exhaust valve cover, and is finished with a laser etched Akrapovič logo.

Enhancing both performance and comfort, an upgraded performance seat enhances rider movement when in the saddle and features an embossed RX logo.

The striking look of the RX is created with an exclusive Triumph Performance Yellow and Granite graphic scheme and white RX accents. The race-inspired carbon fibre front mudguard and tank bodywork add to the exclusivity of the design and to add even more impact, there is a Triumph Performance Yellow accent on the rear wheel.

Just like the new Speed Triple 1200 RS, the RX delivers unmatched triple power and torque, peerless handling and top of the range rider-focused technology. Triumph’s 1160cc triple engine delivers relentless acceleration and performance with 183PS at 10,750 rpm and 128Nm at 8,750 rpm.

Thrilling and utterly addictive, the three-cylinder engine delivers the ultimate blend of low-end drive and top-end punch, giving cutting-edge performance on the road and on the track, coupling instant throttle response with an effortlessly smooth power delivery. The revised dynamic crankshaft balancing strategy which made its debut on the RS, provides a significant improvement in engine refinement.

The 2025 Speed Triple’s rider-focused package of equipment and technology puts the rider in control, offering exceptional levels of adjustment. The Öhlins latest-generation SmartEC3 semi-active suspension includes the cutting-edge Öhlins Objective Based Tuning Interface (OBTi), which allows riders to easily adjust the suspension’s dynamic damping characteristics in different riding scenarios.

There is also new independently adjustable Front Wheel Lift Control, Engine Braking Control and Brake Slide Control, as well as fully adjustable cruise control.

Brembo Stylema® calipers and a Brembo MCS span and ratio adjustable lever offer serious stopping power and a customisable feel, even during the most demanding riding. Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tyres deliver racetrack performance in a fully street legal tyre.

Carefully engineered to be just 199kg ready to ride, the 2025 Speed Triple sports slightly wider bars than earlier iterations, ensuring the perfect balance of agility and control. Combined with a narrow seat profile, the rider can feel an intuitive and effortless connection with the bike, delivering precise handling and real-world comfort.

Triumph Motorcycles’ Chief Commercial Officer Paul Stroud said: “The new Speed Triple 1200 RX offers the ultimate riding experience, both on the road and on the track. The extra technology, premium specification and more focused riding position will put this firmly on the wishlist of every track day enthusiast. With just 1200 of these available around the world, customers who secure an early order will really stand out from the crowd.”

MORE POWERFUL THAN EVER

With 183PS at 10,750rpm, the new engine delivers 3PS more than the previous generation of Speed Triple. Torque is improved too, with 128Nm at 8,750rpm, which is not only 3Nm more than the outgoing model but is delivered slightly lower in the rev range.

Incorporating learnings and expertise gathered during Triumph’s Moto2™ engine development, the Speed Triple 1200 engine has been engineered to be more powerful and durable, as well as being compact and lightweight.

A new, free-flowing exhaust system and compact, lightweight Akrapovič silencer streamline gas flow and centralise mass to improve performance, while maintaining the Speed Triple’s signature triple bark.

RAZOR SHARP HANDLING

Featuring innovative ‘spool valve’ technology for even faster adjustment and improved comfort, state-of-the-art Öhlins® SmartEC3 semi-active technology delivers perfectly tailored, precise and dynamic handling.

This includes the Öhlins Objective Based Tuning Interface (OBTi), which continuously monitors and adjusts the suspension damping characteristics. So, whether riding in a straight line, braking for a corner, balancing the bike mid corner, or accelerating out of a corner, it adjusts the damping characteristics to give the desired performance in each scenario. Riders can now customise this performance using an intuitive menu system on the TFT instruments, so the bike continuously monitors and adapts the damping in real time to deliver the optimum performance for the conditions.

For the next level of precision and control, the Speed Triple 1200 RX also features an electronically adjustable steering damper, the Öhlins SD EC, delivering smooth and predictable handling in every situation. The Brembo Stylema calipers combine with a Brembo MCS lever, delivering impeccable stopping performance and a customisable brake feel. Completing the set-up, the Speed Triple 1200 has Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3’s fitted as standard, which have a bi-compound design for optimised grip, stability and durability.

While delivering absolute focus with clip-ons that are 69mm lower and 52mm further forward than the 2025 RS, the RX is compact with bars that are slightly wider than the outgoing RS model, creating a sporty, roadster stance that delivers effortlessly precise handling, and real-world comfort. Where the yokes have been updated to accommodate the wider bars and the addition of the steering damper, the finish of these components has been updated to a sophisticated and understated black tone, creating a contrast with the gold Öhlins forks.

BOLD DESIGN AND AGGRESSIVE STYLING

With sharp lines and a purposeful stance, the Speed Triple 1200 has a strikingly handsome silhouette, with a sculpted tank and minimalist rear end that blends seamlessly with the rear light and numberplate hanger.

Taking cues from the 30 years of Speed Triple design DNA, the new model retains the signature twin headlights and single sided swingarm, which reinforce the bike’s modern and aggressive styling, as well as its serious performance capability.

Evolving the design for an even sportier look in 2025, the aluminum twin-spar frame and lightweight new wheels reduce gyroscopic forces for faster turn in and greater agility, making carving through corners effortless, while a new seat cowl sharpens the rear end of the bike.

Despite all the extra technology and the electronic suspension, the Speed Triple is still one of the lightest bikes in the class, at just 199kg wet weight with fuel. Contributing to this, is the Speed Triple’s lithium-ion battery, which is significantly lighter than a conventional battery.

From the bar end mirrors, to the meticulously sculpted swingarm, the attention to detail, build quality, and overall level of finish, are second to none.

RIDER-FOCUSED TECHNOLOGY

The 2025 updates also bring new performance electronics that are configurable by the rider and adjustable independently of the riding modes. The new front wheel lift control system, which incorporates inputs from the six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) to determine the pitch of the bike, offers four levels of adjustment.

Engine Braking Control is customisable according to the rider’s preference, complementing the adjustable throttle maps and allowing riders to adjust the engine feel to suit their own riding style and the conditions.

Brake Slide Assist, which is available in Track mode only, optimises the ABS calibration for track riding by allowing more front wheel slip and more rear wheel lift. This maximises performance on track and minimises feelings of being intrusive, all while providing a safety net in case of unexpected conditions.

With five distinct riding modes (Rain, Road, Sport, Track, Rider), Optimised Cornering ABS and switchable Optimised Cornering Traction Control, and the Triumph Shift Assist up and down quickshifter all fitted as standard, the Speed Triple has all the advanced features to maximise performance and safety in all conditions.

The design of the 5″ TFT instrument interface provides instant access to all key information, controlled by the intuitive 5-way joystick and backlit switches. The standard-fit My Triumph Connectivity System enables turn-by-turn navigation, as well as phone and music control.

There’s fully adjustable cruise control for longer rides, and a new Emergency Deceleration Warning feature activates a high-frequency flash of the brake light to alert other road users in case of hard braking and rapid deceleration.

The ignition, steering lock and fuel filler cap feature keyless operation on the 2025 Speed Triple 1200. For added security, the wireless function can be disabled with a single button press.