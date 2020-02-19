5 New BMW’s at the 90th Geneva International Motor Show 2020

Munich. With a comprehensive expansion of its range of plug-in hybrid models, premium automobile manufacturer BMW continues to consistently pursue its electrification offensive. At the 2020 Geneva International Motor Show, BMW presents four new plug-in hybrid models for the premium mid-range. The additional model variants of the BMW 3 Series will offer highly efficient driving pleasure from summer 2020 onwards.

Electrification of the drive portfolio is one of the future mobility fields defined by the BMW Group in its corporate strategy NUMBER ONE > NEXT. Innovations in the areas of D-ACES (Design, Autonomous, Connected, Electrified and Services/Shared) are to establish the conditions for sustainable growth in the global automotive markets. As a pioneer in the field of e-mobility, the BMW Group has already delivered half a million electrically powered vehicles worldwide. A total of 145 815 electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles of the BMW and MINI brands were sold in 2019. With a market share of more than 7 per cent worldwide and more than 14 per cent in Europe, the company leads the worldwide ranking of established premium providers of vehicles that are purely electrically powered or run on plug-in hybrid systems. In Germany, the BMW Group is the clear market leader in the segment of electrically powered automobiles with a share of 24 per cent (source: IHS Markit New Registrations 2019 Report 17.01.2020).

By the end of 2021, the BMW Group aims to have more than one million vehicles with electrified drive systems on the road. A quarter of the vehicles sold by the BMW Group in Europe will be electrified by 2021: this share will increase to a third by 2025 and to half by 2030. The BMW Group plans to expand its range to include 25 electrified models by 2023, more than half of which will run on electric power alone. Production of the all-electric BMW iX3 will begin before the end of 2020, followed by the BMW i4 and BMW iNEXT the following year.



“Power of Choice”: diverse drive portfolio to meet mobility needs around the world.

With the market launch of the BMW iX3, the successful Sports Activity Vehicle becomes the first model of the brand to be available with efficient petrol and diesel engines as well as a plug-in hybrid system and purely electric drive. Its strategic “Power of Choice” approach enables the BMW Group to meet the individual mobility needs of its customers all over the world. A broad spectrum of drive technologies provides a selection of models tailored to a wide range of legal conditions and individual requirements.

The diversity of the drive portfolio is growing in the BMW 3 Series, too. The new additions to the range of plug-in hybrid models presented for the first time at the Geneva Motor Show 2020 enable customers to align their desire for sustainable mobility even more precisely with their personal needs and preferences. In future, touring models with electric drive will be available for the first time. The Geneva Motor Show sees the debut of the new BMW 330e Touring (combined fuel consumption: from 1.7 l/100 km; combined power consumption: from 15.7 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: from 39 g/km, provisional figures*) and the new BMW 330e xDrive Touring (combined fuel consumption: from 2.0 l/100 km; combined power consumption: from 17.8 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: from 46 g/km, provisional figures*). The interplay of plug-in hybrid technology and intelligent all-wheel drive can also be experienced in the new BMW 330e xDrive Sedan (combined fuel consumption: from 1.8 l/100 km; combined power consumption: from 16.7 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: from 42 g/km, provisional figure) .

The Geneva Motor Show 2020 will also be the venue for the world premiere of two further models in the BMW 3 Series. The new BMW M340d xDrive Sedan (combined fuel consumption: 5.7 – 5.3 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 149 – 139 g/km*) and the new BMW M340d xDrive Touring (combined fuel consumption: 5.8 – 5.4 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 153 – 143 g/km) feature an in-line 6-cylinder diesel engine with an output of 250 kW/340 hp and a mild hybrid system featuring a 48-volt starter generator. The sales launch of the two new BMW M automobiles and the three additional plug-in hybrid models means that the number of engine variants available in the BMW 3 Series will increase to four petrol engines, four diesel engines and one plug-in hybrid drive.



Efficiency becomes more diverse: world premiere for three additional plug-in hybrid models in the BMW 3 Series.

Following the successful market launch of the new BMW 330e Sedan (fuel consumption combined: 1.7 – 1.6 l/100 km; combined power consumption: 15.0 – 14.8 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 38 – 36 g/km), the diversity in the range of plug-in hybrid models in this series will be significantly expanded from summer 2020 onwards.. In the four future models with electrified drive, latest-generation eDrive technology increases not just efficiency but also hallmark brand driving pleasure. The electric range of the plug-in hybrid models in the BMW 3 Series reaches a maximum of between 55 and 68 kilometres.

The intelligently controlled interaction of a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor integrated in the 8-speed Steptronic transmission produces a system output of 185 kW/252 hp in the BMW 330e Touring, BMW 330e xDrive Sedan and BMW 330e xDrive Touring. Under especially high loads, this can be increased by an additional 30 kW/40 hp to up to 215 kW/292 hp for up to 10 seconds by means of the standard XtraBoost. The maximum system torque is 420 Nm. The agility and sporty flair of the driving experience is highlighted by a specific drive sound tuning, a direct yet precise accelerator pedal curve and a specific shift programme as part of the 8-speed Steptronic transmission that includes brake downshifts.

The sporty characteristics and high efficiency of the plug-in hybrid drive are combined with the superior versatility of intelligent all-wheel drive in the BMW 330e xDrive Sedan and BMW 330e xDrive Touring models. It distributes the power of both engine and electric motor between the front and rear wheels via an electronically controlled multi-disc clutch as required at all times. In this way, BMW xDrive ensures maximum traction and driving stability in all road and weather conditions. In addition, the fully variable power distribution promotes agility in sporty driving. The combination of BMW eDrive and BMW xDrive is geared in particular to the requirements of driving on snow, in mountainous regions and off-road.

The launch of two Touring models with plug-in hybrid system takes into account the requirements of those customers who appreciate not only hallmark brand driving pleasure and ground-breaking efficiency but also extended functionality. In their versatile interior, the electrified Touring models offer exactly the same level of interior comfort on five seats as the conventionally powered model variants. Meanwhile the luggage compartment volume is only slightly limited due to the space-saving arrangement of the high-voltage battery under the rear seat. By folding down the backrest with a standard split of 40 : 20 : 40, storage space can be extended from 410 to up to 1 420 litres.



BMW IconicSounds Electric

In November 2019 BMW Group announced a partnership with Hans Zimmer for the development of visionary sounds under the brand name of BMW IconicSounds Electric. As composer and curator he contributes his expertise to various projects for sound creation for electrified BMW vehicles worldwide. As of July 2020 the Start/Stop sound co-created by Hans Zimmer and BMW Sound Designer Renzo Vitale will be rolled out to all BMW Plug-In Hybrids.



World premiere of the BMW M340d xDrive Sedan and BMW M340d xDrive Touring: BMW M automobiles with mild hybrid.

Inspiring driving dynamics and impressive efficiency characterise the two other new additions to the BMW 3 Series model range – also due to see their world premiere at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. The unmistakable characteristics of the new BMW M340d xDrive Sedan and the new BMW M340d xDrive Touring derive primarily from a 3.0-litre in-line 6-cylinder diesel engine and mild hybrid technology with a 48-volt starter generator. The newly developed diesel drive with BMW TwinPower Turbo Technology delivers a peak output of 250 kW/340 hp and a maximum torque of 700 Nm. Its impressive pulling power is complemented with particularly spontaneous power delivery: this is taken care of by an electrical overboost that is generated by the 48-volt starter generator. The resulting additional output of 8 kW/11 hp supports power delivery in dynamic driving situations. In addition, the starter generator also supports the combustion engine during continuous driving. This allows the diesel engine to run as much as possible in an efficiency-optimised load range so as to reduce consumption peaks.

The powerful drive of the new BMW M automobiles is combined with an 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission, model-specific suspension technology and intelligent all-wheel drive. An M sports suspension including variable sports steering and an M sports brake system come as standard, as does the M sports differential. In addition, M specific exterior features with optimised aerodynamic properties contribute to the dynamic and superior driving characteristics. The BMW M340d xDrive Sedan takes 4.6 seconds to accelerate from zero to 100 km/h, while the new BMW M340d xDrive Touring completes the sprint from a standing start to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds. Spirited driving characteristics and a cockpit design geared towards intense driving pleasure guarantee a thrilling performance experience.