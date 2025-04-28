First 2026 BMW Street and Dirt Monsters Arrive!

Everyone loves a good monster and BMW just released it’s first 2026 BMW Street and Dirt Monsters to riders and they check all the boxes. Pick either the new tire shredding 2026 BMW R1300R 145 hp monster or the dirt ripping 109 hp 2026 BMW R12 G/S monster and you are off to a whole new world of adventure! As I’m partial to the street oriented R1300R, I’ll start there (sorry, had to pick one first). BMW has taken the 2026 BMW R1300R to whole new dynamic roaders level with it’s boxer engine with what riders want, more power by an increase in capacity, enlarged cylinder bore and a new crankshaft with reduced stroke…the result? The most powerful serial production BMW boxer engine to date! And there’s more new here than just the engine too if you read on below.

While the 2026 BMW R12 G/S gets a more powerful boxer engine with a superior power and torque output and a single-flow exhaust system riding in dirt is more than about raw power. It’s control. And that’s where the new fully adjustable upside-down telescopic fork at the front and Paralever swing arm with angled, also fully adjustable rear shock absorber with revised travel-dependent damping system comes in with the axially mounted 2-piston floating calipers, steel flex brake lines and 310 mm brake discs. Plus “Rain”, “Road” and “Enduro” riding modes, DTC (Dynamic Traction Control) and engine drag torque control (MSR) as standard. That’s a real mouth full! And like the new 2026 BMW R1300R there’s more new here than just the engine too if you read on below.

Trivia time! What does G/S stands for? Answer ‘Gelände / Straße’ (Off-road / Street)!

The highlights of the new BMW R 1300 R:

Dynamic, sporty design.

Sporty ergonomics and equipment for both dynamic riding fun and touring comfort.

Four model variants: basic version, Exclusive, Performance and Option 719 Kilauea.

2-cylinder boxer engine with 107 kW (145 hp) at 7 750 rpm and 149 Nm at 6 500 pm.

A range of seat variants ensures an optimum seat height, while a newly developed luggage system with electrified cases and a clever tank bag makes the bike ideal for comfortable touring and holiday trips.

Three riding modes are included as standard, allowing the bike to adapt ideally to any road conditions.

Riding Modes Pro with the additional modes “Dynamic” and “Dynamic Pro”, along with riding mode pre-selection as optional equipment ex works.

Engine drag torque control (MSR) as standard.

Automated shift assistant (ASA) with fully automated clutch operation and manual or automated shifting for an enhanced motorcycling experience as optional equipment.

Completely newly developed chassis with sheet metal main frame made of steel and aluminium rear frame.

New upside-down telescopic fork and revised EVO Paralever rear suspension for even greater handling precision.

New electronic Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA) as optional equipment ex works, with dynamic adjustment of the damping and spring rate, and also load compensation. The world’s first series production motorcycle telescopic fork with adjustable spring rate.

New wheels more than 1.4 kg lighter.

High-performance brake system in conjunction with BMW Motorrad ABS Pro for safe braking, even in banking position.

Standard full LED headlight in dynamic octagonal design and state-of-the-art LED lighting throughout. Headlight Pro with adaptive turning light as optional equipment ex works.

Riding Assistant with Active Cruise Control (ACC) and Front Collision Warning (FCW) for safe and comfortable motorcycling as optional equipment ex works.

For the first time, navigation preparation now features electric unlocking for maximum operating comfort as optional equipment ex works.

Highlights of the new BMW R 12 G/S:

Classic, purist enduro design.

Original air/oil-cooled two-cylinder boxer engine with 80 kW (109 hp) at 7,000 rpm and 115 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

Left-hand single-flow exhaust system with high-mounted rear silencer and conical tailpipe.

One-piece tubular spaceframe with raised and forward-positioned steering head section. Bolted-on rear frame.

Fully adjustable upside-down telescopic fork at the front and Paralever swing arm with angled, also fully adjustable rear shock absorber with revised travel-dependent damping.

21-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel as standard. 18-inch rear wheel as part of the “Enduro Package Pro” optional equipment.

Axially mounted 2-piston floating calipers, steel flex brake lines and 310 mm brake discs.

BMW Motorrad ABS Pro for safe braking even when leaning into corners.

“Rain”, “Road” and “Enduro” riding modes as standard. Additional “Enduro Pro” riding mode available as optional equipment.

DTC (Dynamic Traction Control) and engine drag torque control (MSR) as standard.

Classic round instrument panel and 12 V socket. Digital display available as optional equipment ex works.

Powerful LED light units as standard and adaptive “Headlight Pro” as optional equipment ex works.

Keyless Ride for conveniently activating the locking functions via radio as standard.

Three attractive colors for a stylish look.

BMW Motorrad presents the new BMW R 1300 R.

“With the new BMW R 1300 R, we’ve taken our dynamic roadster with boxer engine to a whole new level. Focused uncompromisingly on riding dynamics, it delivers a far sportier experience than its predecessor thanks to a completely redesigned engine and chassis, while still retaining core BMW values such as touring capability and comfort.”

Christof Lischka, Head of Development BMW Motorrad

The new BMW R 1300 R: the new dynamic roadster with boxer engine is noticeably sportier both technically and visually, featuring dynamic styling for an aggressive, athletic design. Four attractive model variants.

The goal behind developing the new BMW R 1300 R was to achieve both a visual and technical enhancement of the dynamic roadster with boxer engine. Alongside its more aggressive, sportier design, equipment features such as the Performance variant – including a sport suspension, short hand levers, milled and adjustable footrests,

DTC-Shift, two additional sport screens, sport seat, engine spoiler and sport tyres –

allow customers to dial up the bike’s dynamic potential even further. At the same time, the BMW R 1300 R remains a capable companion for everyday use and touring, and with options such as seat heating, Riding Assistant, a windscreen, and a variety of luggage choices, the bike can be perfectly tailored to individual needs of this type.

The basic version of the BMW R 1300 R is offered in Snapper Rocks metallic, with additional variants including the Exclusive variant in Racing blue metallic, the sport-focused Performance variant in Lightwhite uni, and the premium Option 719 Kilauea in Blackstorm metallic.

Sporty ergonomics and equipment for both dynamic riding fun and touring comfort.

The BMW Motorrad developers set out to make the new BMW R 1300 R significantly more dynamic and sporty than its predecessor – a goal the new dynamic roadster with boxer engine fulfils not only in terms of design, engine and chassis: equal importance was also placed on ergonomics, with a focus on creating a sportier, more active riding position.

Accordingly, the ergonomic triangle formed by handlebars, footrests and seat on the new BMW R 1300 R has been designed to position the rider noticeably further forward over the front wheel thanks to slightly rear-set footrests and flatter handlebars. This results in particular in improved feedback from the front end, especially during sporty riding, and therefore even greater controllability. At the same time, the sporty seating position still allows for relaxed touring and cruising, even with a passenger. Optional Comfort handlebars are also available.

A range of seat variants ensures an optimum seat height, while a newly developed luggage system with electrified cases and a clever tank bag makes the bike ideal for comfortable touring and holiday trips.

For many years, BMW’s roadsters with boxer engine have enjoyed an excellent reputation among female customers and restarters in particular. This is thanks to their good accessibility and low seat height. For this reason, the development of the new R 1300 R again placed particular focus on achieving a seat height of well below 790 mm. In addition to the standard seat, several others are available as individual items of optional equipment ex works.

For touring and holiday rides, the new BMW R 1300 R can be fitted with a newly developed case system and case holders from the BMW Motorrad Original Accessories range, or with preparation for the luggage system fitted as optional equipment ex works. The cases have a capacity of 26 and 29 litres respectively. Both are electrified and can be unlocked using the central locking system. They also both feature interior lighting, and the left-hand case includes a USB-C charging port. The tank bag is also new. For the first time, it is completely strapless and attaches to the bike via a tank ring.

Rugged boxer engine with top figures for power and torque along with optimised running smoothness and efficiency.

The boxer engine in the new BMW R 1300 R has a capacity of exactly 1 300 cc while the ratio between bore and stroke is 106.5 to 73 mm (predecessor: 102.5 to 76 mm). This increase in capacity derives from an enlarged cylinder bore and a new crankshaft with reduced stroke. It has an output of 107 kW (145 hp) (predecessor: 100 kW (136 hp), still at 7 750 rpm, and develops a maximum torque of 149 Nm at 6 500 rpm (predecessor:

143 Nm at 6 250 rpm), making it by far the most powerful serial production BMW boxer engine to date. Its maximum engine speed is 9 000 rpm.

Three riding modes are included as standard, allowing the bike to adapt ideally to any road conditions. Riding Modes Pro with the additional modes “Dynamic” and “Dynamic Pro”, along with riding mode pre-selection as optional equipment ex works. Engine drag torque control (MSR) as standard.

In standard trim, the new R 1300 R has three riding modes for adaptation to individual rider preferences. The “Rain” and “Road” riding modes allow riding characteristics to be adapted to most road conditions. The “Eco” riding mode also makes it possible to use the innovative BMW ShiftCam technology primarily in such a way that the maximum range can be achieved with a single tank of fuel. On request the new R 1300 R can also be fitted with the optional equipment item “Riding Modes Pro” ex works: among other things, this comprises the additional riding modes “Dynamic” and “Dynamic Pro”. With the riding mode pre-selection the rider can use the riding mode button to make an individual selection. In this way, a preferred and easily manageable number of riding modes can be configured and selected while riding.

Engine drag torque control (MSR) is on board even in standard trim. This can be used to safely avoid unstable riding conditions that can occur during coasting or downshifting due to excessive brake slip at the rear wheel. In these cases, MSR instantly opens the throttle valves to such an extent that drag torque is equalised and the motorcycle stabilises.

Automated shift assistant (ASA) with fully automated clutch operation and manual or automated shifting for an enhanced motorcycling experience as optional equipment.

With the automated shift assistant (ASA), BMW Motorrad offers an innovative technical solution to make motorcycling easier and more comfortable. True to the motto “Simplify your Ride”, automated clutch operation and gear changes puts the riding experience even more front and centre – without sacrificing the dynamic of the shifting process.

Completely newly developed chassis with sheet metal main frame made of steel and aluminium rear frame.

The chassis of the new BMW R 1300 R has been completely redesigned. The centrepiece is the new sheet metal main frame made of steel, which in addition to a significant optimisation of the installation space for even more compact packaging also offers higher levels of stiffness than the predecessor model. In the course of the redesign, the rear frame was also completely reconceived. In place of the previous tubular steel construction, the new R 1300 R now has a rear frame made of die-cast aluminium.

In combination with a drive unit that is now much more compact, the new design of the chassis achieved a significant concentration of mass towards the overall centre of gravity, which is reflected in noticeable handling benefits. At the same time, the new R 1300 R is even more precise and stable when braking, requires noticeably less effort to ride, and offers an even more satisfyingly precise response of the suspension elements.

New upside-down telescopic fork and revised EVO Paralever rear suspension for even greater handling precision. New wheels more than 1.4 kg lighter.

In the new BMW R 1300 R, front wheel guide is handled by a new upside-down telescopic fork with an inner tube diameter of 47 mm. The rear wheel guide of the new R 1300 R has also been redesigned. The hallmark of the Evo Paralever is a significantly stiffer connection via the suspension in the frame and a continuous swinging arm quick-release axle.

The new R 1300 R also features new 17-inch aluminium cast wheels with hollow-spoke design. All in all they weigh in at more than 1.4 kg less than the existing wheels. The reduced rotational masses result in both improved acceleration and brake response as well as optimised handling qualities.

New electronic Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA), with dynamic adjustment of the damping, spring rate and load compensation as optional equipment. The world’s first series production motorcycle telescopic fork with adjustable spring rate.

With its dynamic adjustment of the damping and adjustable spring rest at the rear, the standard electronic Dynamic ESA itself offers a high level of riding safety and riding fun on a wide variety of terrains.

The electronic Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA) now goes one step further, combining the dynamic adjustment of the front and rear damping with a corresponding adjustment of the spring rate (“spring stiffness”) – depending on the selected riding mode, riding condition and manoeuvres. This makes the new BMW R 1300 R the first series production motorcycle with an upside-down telescopic fork that allows adjustment of the spring rate. Automatic load compensation is provided by the adjustable spring rest. With DSA, the rider benefits from even more refined handling and increased banking freedom.

A high-performance braking system in conjunction with Integral ABS Pro comes as standard. Sport brake as optional equipment ex works.

The R 1300 R comes as standard with a twin disc brake featuring two radially mounted four-piston fixed callipers at the front and a single disc brake with two-piston floating calliper at the rear in conjunction with BMW Motorrad Integral ABS Pro. The new

BMW R 1300 R can be fitted with the sport brake system as optional equipment ex works. In addition to a sportier look with titanium-coloured brake callipers, it offers a slight increase in braking performance.

Standard full LED headlight in dynamic octagonal design and state-of-the-art LED lighting throughout. Headlight Pro with adaptive turning light as optional equipment ex works.

BMW Motorrad is regarded as the pioneer par excellence when it comes to motorcycling safety and related innovations. Accordingly, the new R 1300 R comes as standard with a newly designed LED headlight in a dynamic octagonal shape, featuring a distinctive light icon.

With the optional Adaptive Turning Light, the dipped beam of the standard full LED headlight is optimised for cornering, depending on the banking position, by activating additional LED elements. In this way, the bend is almost fully illuminated because the light moves to where the motorcycle is heading. By optimising the light pattern, the dipped beam light ensures an even wider and more homogeneous illumination of the road.

Riding Assistant with Active Cruise Control (ACC) and Front Collision Warning (FCW) for safe and comfortable motorcycling as optional equipment ex works.

The new BMW R 1300 R can be equipped with the Riding Assistant for even safer and more comfortable motorcycling. This includes Active Cruise Control (ACC) and Front Collision Warning (FCW).

For the first time, navigation preparation now features electric unlocking for maximum operating comfort as optional equipment ex works.

This item of ex works optional equipment allows quick and secure attachment and operation of a navigation device or smartphone using a mount cradle. For the first time, this holder no longer requires a key – it unlocks electrically for maximum convenience.

Optional equipment and Original BMW Motorrad Accessories for the new

BMW R 1300 R.

An extensive program of optional equipment and optional accessories is available for further customisation of the new BMW R 1300 R.

BMW Motorrad presents the new BMW R 12 G/S.

“With the new BMW R 12 G/S, BMW Motorrad is offering a classic enduro for puristic off-road fun. The abbreviation borrowed from the legendary R 80 G/S stands for ‘Gelände / Straße’ (Off-road / Street) and signals that the new member of the BMW R 12 family masters both equally. We know that numerous fans have been eagerly waiting for this motorcycle.”

Markus Lederer, Head of Boxer Series.

The new BMW R 12 G/S: Classic enduro design inspired by the legendary BMW R 80 G/S. Ideal ergonomics for ambitious off-road riding.

BMW Motorrad and off-road sport. This motorsport success story runs like a red thread through the company’s history. The high-torque boxer engine in combination with the cardan drive has proven its winning ability and durability in countless competitions.

However, it was not until 1980 that BMW Motorrad took the concept of an enduro with a boxer engine into series production. The BMW R 80 G/S was born. A series-production off-road bike that had never been seen before. Blessed with off-road expertise, touring ability and dynamic on-road qualities in equal measure. In short: The abbreviation G/S (“Gelände / Straße” meaning off-road / street) summed up the all-round qualities of the new motorcycle perfectly.

The new BMW R 12 G/S skilfully captures the spirit of the off-road enduro with a boxer engine in the style of the R 80 G/S in terms of design and perfectly transfers it into the present day with modern technology. With long suspension travel, cross-spoke wheels, and a small, compact cockpit fairing.

Three different seat options, sure-footed enduro footrests and handlebar risers for dedicated off-road adventurers.

The new BMW R 12 G/S comes with a flat solo seat as standard (standard seat height with 17″ rear wheel: 860 mm / seat height in the Enduro Package Pro with 18″ rear wheel: 875 mm). Flat and straight, it is ideal for enduro riding – even in a standing position. The optional Pillion Package includes a seat for two (standard seat height with 17″ rear wheel: 860 mm / seat height in the Enduro Package Pro with 18″ rear wheel: 875 mm). The rider’s seat height is increased by 20 mm with the Rallye Seat option (standard seat height with 17″ rear wheel): 880 mm / seat height in the Enduro Package Pro with 18″ rear wheel: 895 mm). The new R 12 G/S comes as standard with two practical steel eyelets on the rear frame, which can be used as lashing points.

The basic version of the new BMW R 12 G/S is equipped with a footrest system designed primarily for on-road use, but also suitable for off-road use thanks to its serrated profile. As part of the “Enduro Package Pro”, the R 12 G/S is equipped with an enduro footrest system which, thanks to the enlarged contact area of the footrest body in combination with three rows of spikes, provides optimum grip for enduro riding.

The butted aluminum tubular handlebars allow further ergonomic adjustment. The optional Enduro Package includes a 20 mm riser.

A powerful boxer engine with a superior power and torque output and a single-flow exhaust system.

Ever since the first BMW motorcycle – the R 32 – was launched in 1923, BMW Motorrad boxer engines have been synonymous with unmistakable, original and authentic design, a full torque curve and a unique sound character. The same is true of the new BMW R 12 G/S. The air/oil-cooled 101 mm bore, 73 mm stroke, 1,170 cc capacity boxer engine from numerous BMW motorcycle models delivers 80 kW (109 hp) at 7,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 115 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The left-hand exhaust system with high-mounted rear silencer meets the requirements of a classic enduro.

Standard riding modes “Rain”, “Road” and “Enduro” as well as additional riding mode “Enduro Pro” as part of the Enduro Package Pro. Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and engine drag torque (MSR) control as standard.

The new BMW R 12 G/S already features the “Rain”, “Road” and “Enduro” riding modes as standard. The new R 12 G/S also comes with Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) as standard, which ensures a high level of riding safety when accelerating. For off-road use, DTC can be switched off completely on the new BMW R 12 G/S. In addition, the 12 G/S is equipped with engine drag torque control (MSR) as standard.

Optional factory-installed Shift Assistant Pro for upshifting and downshifting without clutch operation for more dynamics, comfort and acceleration with almost no interruption of pulling power.

The Shift Assistant Pro, available as optional equipment ex works for the new

BMW R 12 G/S, allows for clutchless shifting in almost all load and speed ranges. It offers increased dynamic performance and comfort compared to manual shifting, with extremely short shift times that enable acceleration with minimal interruption of pulling power.

One-piece tubular bridge steel spaceframe with bolted-on rear frame provides the ideal basis for an enduro. Optimised steering head section for perfect off-road ergonomics and a wide steering angle.

The one-piece tubular bridge steel spaceframe of the R 12 family is at the heart of the new BMW R 12 G/S. The rear frame, also made of tubular steel, is bolted to the main frame. The steering head is slightly higher and further forward on the new BMW R 12 G/S.

Large 21-inch front wheel as standard for optimum off-road performance. Optional Enduro Package Pro with 18-inch instead of 17-inch rear wheel for maximum off-road performance.

The new BMW R 12 G/S with its cross-spoke wheels is a fully fledged enduro. Accordingly, it is equipped with a 21-inch wheel at the front. A 17-inch wheel is fitted as standard at the rear. An 18-inch rear wheel is available as part of the Enduro Package Pro for even greater off-road capability.

Fully adjustable upside-down telescopic fork at the front and Paralever swingarm with angled, also fully adjustable rear shock absorber paired with long spring travel for superior off-road capability.

In addition to a stiff and stable main frame as the basis, long suspension travel is essential for ambitious off-road riding.

On the new R 12 G/S, the front wheel is guided by fully adjustable upside-down telescopic fork with a 45 mm diameter and a generous 210 mm of travel.

As with the other models in the BMW R 12 family, the rear wheel is guided by a Paralever swinging arm. Suspension and damping are provided by a 200 mm travel, angled spring strut with travel-dependent damping and full adjustability.

Powerful braking system in conjunction with BMW Motorrad ABS Pro for safe braking even when cornering.

The front wheel of the new R 12 G/S is fitted with a twin disc brake with two axially bolted, 2-piston floating calipers and a disc diameter of 310 mm. A single disc brake with 2-piston floating caliper and 265 mm diameter is used on the rear wheel.

The new R 12 G/S is already equipped with BMW Motorrad ABS Pro (part-integral) as standard. ABS Pro also offers more safety when braking in bends by enabling ABS-assisted braking when leaning into corners.

Classically designed, centrally positioned round instrument and 12 V socket.

The new BMW R 12 G/S is equipped as standard with a centrally positioned round instrument and a 12 V socket for the on-board power supply on the right-hand side of the cockpit.

Powerful LED light units as standard and Headlight Pro as optional equipment ex works.

The new BMW R 12 G/S features a compact LED round headlight with a diameter of 5 ¾” and an iconic light signature in the shape of an “X” as standard. Furthermore, the turn indicator and control lights of the new R 12 G/S also use LED technology.

The adaptive headlight, part of Headlight Pro optional equipment, offers even more safety when riding at night.

Three attractive colors for the new BMW R 12 G/S.

BMW R 12 G/S basic version.

Night black matt paint for front wheel cover / cockpit fairing / fuel tank / airbox cover / rear end.

Seat: Black.

Decals: Airbox cover.

BMW R 12 G/S optional color.

Light white paint for front wheel cover / cockpit fairing / fuel tank / airbox cover / rear end.

Seat: Red.

Decals: Fork protectors / fuel tank / cockpit fairing / airbox cover.

BMW R 12 G/S Option 719 Aragonit.

Sandrover matt paint / Racing red matt paint / Mineral grey metallic matt for fuel tank / front wheel cover / cockpit fairing / airbox cover / rear end.

Seat: Black / Sandrover / Red.

Decals: Fork protectors / fuel tank / cockpit fairing.