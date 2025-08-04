New 2026 Triumph Scrambler 400 XC and TF250-X Bikes!!

New 2026 Scrambler 400 XC and TF250-X bikes from Triumph are not built to play catch-up but are built to break rules and dominate both road and dirt. Introducing the new 2026 Triumph TF-250X and 2026 Triumph Scrambler 400XC and we have both of them at Total Motorcycle!

Let’s get down and dirty with an overview of the models:

The new 2025 Triumph Scrambler 400 XC: Not Just for Trails! Triumph just dropped the Scrambler 400 XC, and it’s not here to play nice. This isn’t your average retro throwback—it’s a dirt-hungry, street-savvy weapon forged for riders who crave grit over gloss. With side-laced spoked wheels, tubeless tires, and a high-mounted mudguard that looks like it was ripped straight from a Dakar rally bike, the XC is ready to chew up gravel and spit out style. Available in Racing Yellow, Storm Grey, and Vanilla White, each scheme is a punch of personality wrapped around Triumph’s unmistakable Scrambler silhouette. Launching globally this September, the 400 XC isn’t just a new model—it’s Triumph flipping the bird to boring bikes.

Are you excited yet? Well, we have the 2nd new Triumph bike up and roaring to go…

No Frills. All Thrills! Under the tank, the updated 2026 Triumph TF-250X features the TR-series 400cc engine snarling with 40 PS of raw power and torque that hits like a sucker punch at 6,500 rpm! With long-travel suspension, off-road ABS, and switchable traction control mean this thing doesn’t just survive the wild—it owns it. The dual-format dash gives you everything you need and nothing you don’t, while the USB-C port keeps your gear juiced for the long haul. From the blacked-out engine casing to the gold-anodized forks and upswept silencer, every inch screams purpose. With a two-year unlimited mileage warranty, 10,000-mile service intervals, and over 20 bolt-on accessories, the Scrambler 400 XC is built for riders who don’t ask for permission—they just ride.

Now, if those two don’t get your blood revving then no worries, there’s a lot more new 2026 Triumph’s where those came from right here on TMW.

Check out our 2026 Total Motorcycle Model Review Guides for Triumph and also the 2025 Guides too! Lots of new motorcycles in those as well.

NEW SCRAMBLER 400 XC SECURES GLOBAL RELEASE – RUGGED STYLE MEETS OFF-ROAD CAPABILITY

New side-laced wire spoked wheels with lightweight aluminum rims and tubeless tires – ready for all-road adventures

New colour-coded high-level front mudguard and flyscreen provide stylish protection for the rider in tough conditions

Three fresh, contemporary colour schemes – Racing Yellow, Storm Grey and Vanilla White

Available across the global dealer network from September 2025

Triumph Motorcycles is launching the new Scrambler 400 XC into its global dealer network, expanding Triumph’s acclaimed 400cc Modern Classic line-up.

This stunning new Scrambler 400 XC will be sold alongside the popular Scrambler 400 X, delivering category-leading performance, unmistakable Scrambler design DNA and premium finish, and a new, higher specification infused with genuine adventure capability.

The Scrambler 400 XC features new side-laced spoked wheels, which together with its lightweight aluminum rims and tubeless tires, combine rugged capability with premium craftsmanship.

The 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels not only enhance its off-road readiness but also contribute to the bike’s authentic Scrambler stance and confident poise. The new colour-coded high-level front mudguard and flyscreen together with the handguards provide protection for the rider in tough conditions, while the strong aluminum sump guard and engine bars protect vital components.

The new model is available in three fresh, contemporary colour schemes – Racing Yellow, Storm Grey and Vanilla White. Each design features distinctive graphics, with a black Triumph logo, matching the black tank infills with knee pads and a black two-piece rider and pillion seat.

Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer, Triumph Motorcycles said: “The Triumph Scrambler 400 XC has been a huge hit with customers in India and there is clear demand for this model across the rest of the world too. With improved off-road capability and Scrambler attitude, plus three new, stylish colour schemes, we hope this model will appeal to even more riders, further enhancing and extending the appeal of the Triumph brand for the next generation.”

CLASS-LEADING SPECIFICATION

The Scrambler 400 XC backs up its rugged looks with a class-leading specification designed for real-world adventure. Adding more off-road capability to the Scrambler’s rugged style, the new Scrambler 400 XC features side-laced spoked wheels.

The adventure-focused 19-inch diameter front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel, with Excel aluminum rims and tubeless Metzeler Karoo Street tires, are designed for versatile all-road performance.

High-quality suspension ensures a smooth ride over varied terrains, featuring 43mm diameter big-piston upside-down front forks, and rear piggy-back Monoshock with 150mm travel each, while switchable traction control and a dedicated off-road ABS mode provide safety and versatility wherever the road leads.

Adding rider convenience, performance and safety, the Scrambler 400 models feature the latest rider-focused technology. The clean and contemporary dual format instruments feature a large analogue speedometer and integrated LCD screen which includes a digital tachometer, a fuel range remaining and a prominent gear indicator, clearly visible in all lighting conditions. All this functionality is accessed via an intuitive easy to use handlebar-mounted scroll button. A conveniently located USB-C charging socket allows on-the-move charging of handlebar mounted devices, such as smartphones and navigation systems.

Designed for performance and presence, the powerful headlight features a distinctive daytime running light with Triumph DRL signature, while the taillight incorporates moulded light guides and Triumph branding. Slim, contemporary indicators complete the package.

Both Scrambler 400 models come equipped with a steering lock and an anti-theft immobiliser as standard. The transponder chip integrated into the ignition key ensures only the owner can start the engine.

AUTHENTIC SCRAMBLER DNA

With its assertive silhouette and authentic Triumph Scrambler design, the Scrambler 400 XC is ready for every adventure. The rugged design draws inspiration from the category-defining Scrambler 900 and 1200 models, inheriting an off-road pedigree that traces back to the pioneering factory Scramblers of the 1950s.

Designed in Hinckley, UK, to provide a fun, agile, and confidence-inspiring ride, the Scrambler 400 caters to riders of all ages and experience levels. With all the substance and presence of a Triumph, the Scrambler’s design incorporates hallmark Triumph features, from the signature sculpted tank with knee indents, the classic engine profile with Triumph triangle badge, finned head and header clamps and a flowing upswept silencer.

Engineered using authentic materials and with meticulous attention to detail, the Scrambler 400 XC also embodies Triumph’s commitment to quality with a category-leading finish. From the black powder coated engine casing and machined cooling fins, to the cast aluminum swingarm and gold anodized forks, the devil really is in the details. The design seamlessly blends traditional elements like the upswept silencer with modern features including concealed liquid-cooling, which result in an unmistakable Triumph Modern Classic style, now with a distinctly rugged spirit.

With its accessible seat height, low weight and commanding riding position, the Scrambler 400’s agile and easy handling allows riders to enjoy exploring the road less travelled with complete confidence. Both Scrambler 400 models boast an extended wheelbase and long travel suspension complemented by wide handlebars that provide enhanced stability and control on loose surfaces.

For enhanced off-road ergonomics, the Scrambler 400 models feature high-grip foot pegs positioned for a natural standing riding posture. The 4-piston radial brake caliper, large 320mm front disc and optimized pad compound deliver reassuringly strong and progressive braking performance in all conditions, while the tubeless dual-purpose tires, along with switchable traction control and a dedicated off-road ABS mode, provide complete confidence, wherever the road leads.

THRILLING PERFORMANCE

The characterful TR-series engine is engineered and tuned to provide Triumph’s characterful and responsive ride, with class leading power and performance and an evocative and distinctive exhaust note. The 400cc engine delivers 40 PS at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

Delivering a flexible performance that adapts to any riding scenario, it’s enhanced by the latest rider technology, seamlessly integrated for modern convenience with timeless style. Bosch engine management with ride-by-wire throttle delivers a linear and intuitive throttle response with predictable power delivery for enhanced rideability, safety and control. The Scrambler 400 models also feature a six-speed gearbox with torque-assist clutch and stainless twin-skin header system with stainless steel twin-outlet silencer.

ON THE ROAD

The Scrambler 400 offers exceptional value to customers through its ownership proposition, including class-leading 10,000 miles (16,000km) service intervals and a two-year unlimited mileage warranty as standard. This combination of low running costs, long service intervals, and a comprehensive warranty makes the Scrambler 400 XC an ideal companion for both new and experienced riders.

More than 20 genuine accessories are available for the Scrambler 400 XC. From styling and comfort to luggage and security, owners can configure their new motorcycle in the easy-to-use online configurator. All Triumph accessories are designed and developed hand-in-hand with the motorcycles to ensure perfect fit and function and are covered by the same two-year unlimited mileage warranty.

TRIUMPH REVEALS UPDATES FOR TF 250-X: RACE-READY POWER DELIVERY, TORQUE AND THROTTLE RESPONSE

Triumph reveals new updates for acclaimed TF 250-X, ensuring it is still the most complete motocross package, straight out of the crate

All new airbox and silencer maximises airflow, with enhanced engine mapping for improved power delivery and throttle response

New high performance Exedy clutch, significantly increasing torque capacity and enhancing durability

Updated suspension settings provide improved mid-stroke control, better chassis balance, and enhanced cornering stability

Brand-new graphics scheme for 2026, with striking in-mould decals in eye-catching Triumph Performance Yellow

Triumph Motorcycles unveils exciting updates to its acclaimed TF 250-X motocross machine, reinforcing its position as a class leader in the ultra-competitive 250cc segment. With a focus on performance, durability, and rider experience, the updated TF 250-X delivers sharper power, faster launches, and race-honed control.

Built to push harder and win bigger, the updates include an all-new airbox and silencer to maximize airflow, with enhanced engine mapping to deliver improved power delivery and throttle response, plus updated suspension tuning and a new Exedy clutch.

Engineered to meet the new FIM and AMA race sound regulations, the all-new airbox and silencer have been designed to deliver both performance and noise requirements, whilst maintaining Triumph’s signature engine note. Combined with the new engine calibration, the TF 250-X will deliver a superior race-day performance.

The enhanced ECU mapping enhances power delivery and throttle response across the entire RPM range, enabling quicker launches and sharper corner exits, while the new high-performance Exedy clutch delivers more direct engagement, enhanced durability under extreme conditions, and significantly increased torque capacity. Updated suspension tuning also provides improved mid-stroke control, better chassis balance, and enhanced cornering stability.

Ensuring better reliability and easier servicing, the layout for the battery tray has also been refined to improve accessibility, and the Oil Level Sight Glass has been redesigned to further improve clarity and accuracy.

To complete the updates, there is a brand-new graphics scheme for 2026, with striking in-mould decals in eye-catching Triumph Performance Yellow, which adds to the focused, aggressive style of the TF 250-X, ensuring stand-out presence on the track.

These updates build on the TF 250-X’s successful 2023 debut, developed in close collaboration with motocross legend Ricky Carmichael and World Enduro champion Iván Cervantes. The TF 250-X set a new benchmark in the 250cc category with its class-leading power-to-weight ratio, factory-level KYB suspension, and advanced rider-focused electronics.

Triumph Motorcycles’ Chief Product Officer, Steve Sargent, said: “The TF 250-X has already made a huge impact in the motocross world, delivering podium-finish performances in the 2025 AMA Supercross Championship, as well as the MX2 class in MXGP. This TF 250-X, built for 2026, is the result of relentless development and feedback from our factory riders. With sharper power delivery, refined suspension, and advanced electronics, it’s built to give riders the edge they need to win.

“These updates will help all riders to make the most of the available torque, improving the feel, acceleration and response, so it is even more competitive. The new Exedy clutch and enhanced engine calibration will be compelling reasons for fans to try the Triumph ready for the upcoming season.”

Engineered to dominate

The high-performance four stroke single-cylinder engine delivers 48 PS peak power at 13,500 rpm, which, paired with a unique ultra compact and super light aluminum chassis gives the TF 250-X the all-important class-leading power-to-weight ratio.

Triumph’s performance racing powertrain has earned its stripes on the track. With a forged aluminum König piston and Del West titanium valves, the engine also has diamond-like carbon low friction coatings and lightweight magnesium covers, plus DLC-coated internals for explosive power and durability. A mass-optimised layout and Dell’Orto 44mm throttle body ensure razor-sharp throttle response, while the Athena ECU with GET Power Assist delivers advanced traction and launch control.

Advanced engine management and tunability is complemented by the optional accessory MX Tune Pro app, enabling riders to use real-time user selectable mapping, a real-time engine sensor dashboard and live diagnostic functionality, through a controlled programmable engine management system.

The Exedy clutch and 5-speed gearbox with Brembo hydraulics provide smooth, precise shifting, and the quickshifter enables clutch-less upshifts from 2nd to 5th gear.

Race-ready suspension

The unique aluminum chassis has a high strength, lightweight spine frame with twin cradles, designed for the optimum balance of performance, mass and flexibility. Paired with a hydroformed swingarm, the chassis is designed for optimal flex and rear grip.

The race-developed linkage system which ensures consistent suspension performance, has been tuned to deliver improved mid-stroke control, better chassis balance and enhanced cornering stability. This high-performance setup is completed by KYB 48mm AOS coil forks, forged and machined 7075-T6 aluminum triple clamps and a three-way piggyback coil rear shock.

Top tier specification

The TF 250-X is equipped with premium, race-proven components throughout, delivering a specification straight out of the crate that is unmatched in a production motocross bike.

At the heart of its stopping power is a high-performance Brembo braking system, featuring twin 24mm piston floating front calipers and a single 26mm piston floating rear caliper. With a 260mm Galfer wave disc at the front and 220mm disc at the rear, the system delivers precise, controlled braking in all conditions.

Lightweight DirtStar 7000 Series aluminum rims are paired with machined aluminum hubs and wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion MX32 mid-soft tires, offering exceptional grip and durability on race surfaces. For rider control and comfort, the TF 250-X features ProTaper ACF carbon core handlebars and ODI half-waffle lock-on grips, delivering a factory-level feel.

Advanced electronics elevate the riding experience further, with Launch Control (adjustable via handlebar or app), Traction Control, Dual Engine Maps for adaptable power delivery, a Sensor Dashboard displaying live data and diagnostics, and an Integrated Hour Meter for precise engine tracking.

Competition Accessories

In addition to the high level of specification already included as standard, Triumph has partnered with the biggest, premium brands to create a dedicated range of competition accessories to further enhance performance and capability.

These accessories include:

Akrapovič full titanium exhaust system

XTrig hole shot device

Athena LC-GPA launch control module with rider-selectable enhanced traction control and launch control settings and LED engine speed indicator

MX Tune Pro wi-fi module with 10 additional maps

Performance gripper seat and seat cover

Bodywork replacement kit

Specialist Triumph Motocross and Enduro centers

Triumph has a global network of more than 280 specialist Motocross and Enduro centers across Europe, Australia, and the USA, providing expert sales, servicing, parts, and race support. In partnership with Alpinestars, Triumph also offers a full range of motocross and enduro apparel.

A unique 24/7 online parts and accessories system, optimised for mobile, allows riders to order directly from the track with express delivery or click-and-collect options.

Posted on Monday, August 4th, 2025 by Michael Le Pard