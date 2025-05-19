· After winning Race 1 on Saturday, Toprak Razgatlioğlu (BMW) took home also today’s Superpole Race Czech WorldSBK round, but in Race 2, Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) got the better of the Turkish rider in the final sprint before the finish line. · Race tyres: in the Superpole Race all riders used SC1 compound tyres at the front. As for the rear, only Honda riders Xavi Vierge, Tarran Mackenzie and Zaqhwan Zaidi chose the soft SC0, while all the others raced with the SC1 D09922 development. As was the case in Race 1, the latter was the unanimous choice for Race 2, paired with the SC1 on the front. The only rider to be an exception was Garrett Gerloff (Kawasaki) who preferred the hard SC2 for the last race of the weekend. · All of this year’s WorldSBK races have been faster than last year’s. Race 1 finished in 33’38.735 and was 15 seconds faster than the 2024 Race 1, with an average improvement of almost 7 seconds per lap. The Superpole Race ended in 15’15.882 and improved last year’s time by almost 5 seconds. Given a 10-lap distance, this meant a lap pace almost half a second faster. Finally, in Race 2, which ended in 33’26.909, the race pace was further lowered compared to Race 1, with a race duration improvement of 37 seconds compared to 2024, meaning that the riders lapped almost 1.7 seconds per lap faster. · After yesterday’s second place, Turkish rider Can Öncü (Yamaha) won today’s WorldSSP Race 2, finishing ahead of French rider Lucas Mahias, also on Yamaha, and German Hillip Oettl (Ducati). All the riders in the race used SC1 compound tyres at the front, while at the rear most of them chose the soft SC0, and some opted for the medium SC1, including Mahias and Oettl. On lap ten, Jaume Masiá, winner of Race 1, set a new race lap record in 1’34.338, further improving on what he had achieved yesterday. A positive weekend for Pirelli with much faster race times than in 2024



“We know that the Most circuit is certainly one of the most demanding for the tyres, and of those on the WorldSBK calendar, only Phillip Island subjects the tyres to higher levels of stress. That being said, our weekend assessment – in which Razgatlioğlu and Bulega had some great battles on the track – is positive. After a less-than-easy Friday due to track and weather conditions, in the two days of competition the riders were very fast and the results obtained were remarkable. Race 1 yesterday was almost 15 seconds faster than last year’s, for an average lap improvement of almost 7 tenths, while in today’s Superpole Race the overall race time was improved by almost 5 seconds, about half a second per lap, and Razgatlioğlu set a new race record lap improving by just under a second the one he set yesterday. It should be noted that last year in the Superpole Race almost all riders used the soft SC0 rear, while this year, with lower temperatures, they used the medium D0922 development, so the results obtained have an even greater value. The icing on the cake was Race 2, which was even 12 seconds faster than Race 1 and 37 seconds faster than last year’s, with an impressive 1.7 second lap improvement. Now we go back to Italy, at the Misano circuit, for the Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round that will close the first part of the Championship.”