Big Changes to 2050 Yamaha Motorcycle Models

Yamaha Motor announced today that it has reviewed the CO2 emission reduction targets in the Yamaha Motor Group Environmental Plan 2050, first formulated in 2018, and has set a new goal of aiming for carbon neutrality throughout all of its business activities, including across the life cycles of its products, by 2050.

*Emissions as a direct result of business activities (Scope 1 and 2) and emissions outside of these (Scope 3).

◼ Basic Policy

Aim to further reduce the CO2 emitted per person during movement.

• Use efficient power sources and switch to power sources with low CO2 emissions

• Promote use of personal mobility with low CO2 emissions

