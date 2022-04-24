Crashes and metatarsal bone fracture at WorldSBK Assen

Unfortunate Sunday for GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK in Assen

In Sunday’s races at the Assen round of the 2022 FIM Superbike World Championship, GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team’s Garrett Gerloff scored points with seventh in the Superpole Race, but both he and Kohta Nozane were unable to finish Race 2 due to separate incidents.

Gerloff and Nozane kicked off the day with the Warm Up session, where the American rider managed fifth fastest on a 1’34.777, while his Japanese teammate placed 14th (1’36.041).

In the SPRC, Gerloff held his position on the first lap and battled in the middle of the pack, eventually finishing seventh. Nozane enjoyed an impressive start to run 11th at the end of first lap, crossing the line in 14th.

In Race 2, Nozane was hit on the opening lap, falling heavily, while Gerloff had light contact at Turn 5, forcing him to retire with damage to the front fairing.

After the crash, Nozane was taken to the medical center for a check-up, where he was diagnosed with a fifth metatarsal bone fracture on his right foot.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team will be back in action in three weeks for the third round of the season at Estoril on 20th-22nd May.

Garrett Gerloff: SPRC – P7 / Race 2 – DNF

“In the Superpole Race, I had a decent start but some riders passed me on the first lap. I was in the second group, but was able to pass a couple of guys at the end to finish seventh. Then in Race 2, I got a good start but there was some small contact between myself and somebody else. The front fairing came loose, and I had to come into the pits.”

Kohta Nozane: SPRC – P14 / Race 2 – DNF

“We improved each day after a tough Friday. Today in the Superpole Race I had good pace and finished 14th, so I was confident about a good Race 2. My target was to have a strong start and build my race from there. Unfortunately, I had contact with another rider, but I think it was a racing accident. My right foot is not totally OK, but I’m lucky to not have any massive fracture. I think I could be 100% fit for Estoril and I’ll do my best in the next round to overcome these misfortunes.”

