Tarrés Triumphs on Stage 6 to Extend Dominant Lead in Morocco

The Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team’s Pol Tarrés put in a dominant performance to secure victory on Stage 6 of the Morocco Desert Challenge, increasing his lead to over one hour and twenty minutes with two days left.

Tarrés came through a couple of challenging days to return to the top of the timesheets in spectacular fashion during Stage 6. Two roadbook errors caught out the 30-year-old on Wednesday, but he was fully focused and back to his usual attacking style on Thursday, conquering one of the toughest specials of the rally to record his fourth stage win and fifth podium.

The 205km loop special, which started and finished at the bivouac in Merzouga, may have been one of the shortest of the event, but it was not to be underestimated as it saw competitors take on the majestic but demanding dunes of Erg Erg Znaigi, Erg Ouzina, and Erg Chebbi.

Tarrés, having learnt a lot from the issues of the previous two stages, tried a few new setup tweaks on his Ténéré 700 World Rally with the three-stage GYTR Kits fitted and felt even more comfortable on the bike. This proved to be ominous for his 450cc single-cylinder rivals.

The Andorran danced through the dunes to finish the special in three hours, 30 minutes, and 23 seconds, almost ten minutes quicker than the nearest challenger to extend his commanding lead in the general classification.

Next up for the Tarrés and the Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team is the daunting seventh stage. Split in two, it begins with a 161km timed segment from the bivouac in Merzouga before a 93km liaison over Col de Belkassem. Then, another 149km special awaits the riders and a 47km liaison to the bivouac in Borj Bel Frissate.

The stage contains a mix of nearly everything: a chott, one last series of dunes, long sandy oueds, rocky tracks, gravel, and some fast-flowing trails. It represents the last real challenge for competitors before Saturday’s short and rapid final stage, and Tarrés knows that if he can ensure he retains his overall lead at the end of Friday, he will have one hand on the Morocco Desert Challenge trophy.

Stage 6 Results

General Classification

Pol Tarrés – Stage 1st/Overall 1st

Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team

“Today was a good day! The roadbook was perfect and so I could attack like usual. It allowed me to focus on my navigation and give it everything, and I am happy to be back winning stages. I also extended my overall lead, so it was a very productive day. The last two stages have been tricky, so it was great to bounce back today and show what we can do. The bike has been amazing, and we tweaked a few settings for today, which improved my feeling even more. Friday’s special will be challenging, and the job is not done yet, so we need to remain focused and give it full gas for the last two stages.”

Marc Bourgeois

Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team – Team Manager

“I am happy with Pol’s response today. He learnt a lot during the last two stages, overcoming difficulties that were no fault of his own, and he showed amazing character to win the stage today in such a dominant fashion. He not only won the stage but increased his lead in the general classification on one of the toughest specials of the whole rally. We tried a few new settings on the bike, which seemed to work well for him, which is great as we are constantly looking to improve. Stage 7 will be very tough, but we have a good lead and need to ensure we keep the momentum going over the next two days.”