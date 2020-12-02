DUAL SPORT DOMINATION: 2021 BETA RR-S Dual Sport range Released

Beta USA is proud to announce their 2021 RR-S Dual Sport range! The RR-S models have been one of the Italian company’s largest sellers, 2021 sales are expected to grow as more and more riders are finding the off-road worthiness of the range is unmatched. For 2021, the bikes arrive in a striking Italian red layout with black wheels. Beta takes pride in offering the public a motorcycle that offers “Rideability” which is the 115 year old company’s tagline.
Features include:
Engine
-Four different displacements all offering a different feeling and experience
(350, 390, 430, and 500)
-Electronic Fuel Injection
-Hydraulic clutch with a light clutch pull
-Six-speed wide ratio transmission
-Electric start with an optional kick start available
-Heavy duty plastic skid plate
-Stainless steel and aluminum exhaust system
Chassis
-Multi function Voyager GPS standard
-Off road inspired chassis and suspension
-Light weight (all models are less than 250 lbs.)
-Push button seat removal, and side air filter access allows for tool-less filter changes
-Fold down mirrors for trail riding
-Hand guards standard
-2.4 gallon translucent fuel tank
-Off Road inspired Michelin DOT approved tires
-12 month limited warranty
The first shipments are scheduled for late September. Rider are encouraged to reach out to their local Beta dealer and leave a deposit to insure delivery as the first productions generally sell out swiftly.
Availability:
September (430 RR-S will be available in October)
MSRP: (no price increase for 2021)
350 RR-S $10,599.00
390 RR-S $10,699.00
430 RR-S $10,799.00
500 RR-S $10,899.00
plus $389.00 destination fee.
Not included are professional dealer set up, taxes, license or other required fees.