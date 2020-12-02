DUAL SPORT DOMINATION: 2021 BETA RR-S Dual Sport range Released

December 2, 2020 Michael Le Pard 2021 Motorcycle Models, News Comments Off on DUAL SPORT DOMINATION: 2021 BETA RR-S Dual Sport range Released

Beta USA is proud to announce their 2021 RR-S Dual Sport range! The RR-S models have been one of the Italian company’s largest sellers, 2021 sales are expected to grow as more and more riders are finding the off-road worthiness of the range is unmatched. For 2021, the bikes arrive in a striking Italian red layout with black wheels. Beta takes pride in offering the public a motorcycle that offers “Rideability” which is the 115 year old company’s tagline.

Features include:

Engine

-Four different displacements all offering a different feeling and experience
(350, 390, 430, and 500)
-Electronic Fuel Injection
-Hydraulic clutch with a light clutch pull
-Six-speed wide ratio transmission
-Electric start with an optional kick start available
-Heavy duty plastic skid plate
-Stainless steel and aluminum exhaust system

Chassis 

-Multi function Voyager GPS standard
-Off road inspired chassis and suspension
-Light weight (all models are less than 250 lbs.)
-Push button seat removal, and side air filter access allows for tool-less filter changes
-Fold down mirrors for trail riding
-Hand guards standard
-Heavy Duty plastic skid plate
-2.4 gallon translucent fuel tank
-Off Road inspired Michelin DOT approved tires
-12 month limited warranty

 

2021-rr-s-front-leftlr.jpg

2021-rr-s-front-lr.jpg
2021-rr-s-front-rightlr.jpg
2021-rr-s-voyager-close-up-lr.jpg

The first shipments are scheduled for late September. Rider are encouraged to reach out to their local Beta dealer and leave a deposit to insure delivery as the first productions generally sell out swiftly.

Availability:

September  (430 RR-S will be available in October)

MSRP: (no price increase for 2021)

350 RR-S     $10,599.00
390 RR-S     $10,699.00
430 RR-S     $10,799.00
500 RR-S     $10,899.00 

plus $389.00 destination fee.

Not included are professional dealer set up, taxes, license or other required fees.

About Michael Le Pard 5064 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles