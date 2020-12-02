DUAL SPORT DOMINATION: 2021 BETA RR-S Dual Sport range Released

Beta USA is proud to announce their 2021 RR-S Dual Sport range! The RR-S models have been one of the Italian company’s largest sellers, 2021 sales are expected to grow as more and more riders are finding the off-road worthiness of the range is unmatched. For 2021, the bikes arrive in a striking Italian red layout with black wheels. Beta takes pride in offering the public a motorcycle that offers “Rideability” which is the 115 year old company’s tagline.

Features include:

Engine

-Four different displacements all offering a different feeling and experience

(350, 390, 430, and 500)

-Electronic Fuel Injection

-Hydraulic clutch with a light clutch pull

-Six-speed wide ratio transmission

-Electric start with an optional kick start available

-Heavy duty plastic skid plate

-Stainless steel and aluminum exhaust system

Chassis

-Multi function Voyager GPS standard

-Off road inspired chassis and suspension

-Light weight (all models are less than 250 lbs.)

-Push button seat removal, and side air filter access allows for tool-less filter changes

-Fold down mirrors for trail riding

-Hand guards standard

-2.4 gallon translucent fuel tank

-Off Road inspired Michelin DOT approved tires

-12 month limited warranty







The first shipments are scheduled for late September. Rider are encouraged to reach out to their local Beta dealer and leave a deposit to insure delivery as the first productions generally sell out swiftly.

Availability:

September (430 RR-S will be available in October)

MSRP: (no price increase for 2021)

350 RR-S $10,599.00

390 RR-S $10,699.00

430 RR-S $10,799.00

500 RR-S $10,899.00

plus $389.00 destination fee.

Not included are professional dealer set up, taxes, license or other required fees.