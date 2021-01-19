FIM World Endurance Championship new rider line-up

January 19, 2021

EWC 2021-Yoshimura SERT Motul-launch- Yohei Kato-Fujio Yoshimura-Shinichi Sahara

YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL READY TO ANNOUNCE RIDERS

Team Suzuki Press Office – January 18.

The new Yoshimura SERT Motul team will announce its new rider line-up that will defend the FIM World Endurance Championship title for Suzuki this week.

The strong collaboration between Suzuki Motor Corporation in Japan, long standing partners Yoshimura Japan, 16-times EWC winners SERT and Motul will be launched on Team Suzuki Racing and Yoshimura Japan websites unveiling an exciting four-rider line-up, along with all Social Media Channels.

Keep tuned for more news.

Pictured left to right: Team Director Yohei Kato, Yoshimura Japan President Fujio Yoshimura and Suzuki Racing Director Shinichi Sahara.

