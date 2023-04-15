First day of results for Circuit of The Americas MotoGP

Bagnaia closes second on Day 1 of the Americas GP at Austin with the second fastest time. Seventeenth Pirro

Francesco Bagnaia closed with the second-fastest time overall on the first day of practices for the Americas GP, the third round of the 2023 MotoGP season, held this weekend at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

After working with his team to find the ideal set-up for his Desmosedici GP to cope with the irregularities of the US track asphalt, the Ducati Lenovo Team rider was able to take good advantage of the soft tyre during his last time attack in Practice 2, as he finished in second position (2:02.241), just 63 thousandths behind today’s pacesetter Jorge Martín (Pramac Racing Team). Bagnaia will take part directly in Q2 tomorrow, which will decide the starting grid for Sunday’s race and the third Sprint Race of the season, scheduled for tomorrow afternoon.

Michele Pirro, who is replacing injured Enea Bastianini for this weekend, finished 17th instead. Therefore, the rider from San Giovanni Rotondo, who is racing at Austin for the second time after replacing Petrucci in the 2016 Americas GP, will also have to go through Q1 tomorrow.

Francesco Bagnaia (#1, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2nd (2:02.241)

“It was a good first day, and I am happy. Compared to last year, the track has gotten worse: there is not much grip and many holes. All in all, we managed to be very fast already. I felt great with the medium tyre on the rear, and tomorrow we will try to do more laps with the soft to see how it behaves. We focused our work today on fixing the front: we have to find the right compromise that will allow us to be fast in every sector, given the irregular surface of the asphalt, but we are close to finding a solution, and tomorrow we will continue to work in this direction.”

Michele Pirro (#51, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 17th (2:03.685)

“This morning, I was a little bit in trouble because the track is challenging and has many holes. Then, for the afternoon session, we made some changes to the bike that allowed me to find a better feeling, and I could lower my time from Practice 1. I am satisfied with this first day: I had fun, and we are not far from the top ten. The goal for tomorrow is to take a few more steps forward and get closer to the times of the front runners.”