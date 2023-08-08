GRT Yamaha’s Mirko Giansanti Dies after Illness

Yamaha Mourn the loss of GRT Yamaha’s Mirko Giansanti

All at Yamaha Motor Europe and Yamaha Racing extend their sincere condolences to the family, friends, and teammates of Mirko Giansanti, who sadly passed away today after a long battle with a serious illness.

Mirko faced this final challenge with courage and dignity, the same attributes with which he moulded his career, first as a rider and later as the founder and Sporting Director of the Giansanti Racing Team.

Mirko’s humanity, strength of spirit and determination have been a source of inspiration for everyone at the GRT Yamaha Team and for all the Yamaha Racing staff who had the privilege to make his acquaintance.

Andrea Dosoli: Road Racing Manager, Yamaha Motor Europe

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mirko after a long illness. He was a man who said little, preferring instead to lead by example and with this approach he and the GRT Yamaha Team achieved a lot. Mirko was an integral part of our Yamaha racing family and the WorldSBK paddock will be a lesser place with his passing. Rest in peace, Mirko.”