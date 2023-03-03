Internazionali d’Italia MX championship Vertex Results

VERTEX PISTONS CHAMPIONS OF THE ITALIAN MX INTERNATIONALS

The start of the international motocross season immediately brought the Vertex Pistons products to the fore, which already last year had won nine world titles in motocross, enduro and supermotard.

At the end of the two rounds of the Internazionali d’Italia MX championship, the pistons of the Italian-American brand in fact awarded both the MX1 title with Jeremy Seewer and the MX2 title with Thibault Benistant both riding the factory Monster Energy Yamahas.

Confirming their quality level, in the final championship standings Vertex Pistons also collected the 2nd place in the premier class with Maxime Renaux, the 3rd with Ruben Fernandez and the 4th with the unluky Tim Gajser, protagonist of the bad crash in the Arco di Trento, in addition to the 5th in the 250 class of the promising Rick Elzinga.

In the motocross world championship this year the official teams that have relied on Vertex Pistons performance are Honda HRC, Kawasaki Racing IceOne, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2, MRT Racing Team Beta and Ceres 71 Yamaha.