ITAWorldSBK World Superbike Championship returns to Italy

The wait is over: after a year of absence, the WorldSBK paddock returns to Italy, at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, which will host 5000 fans for each of the three days of track activity.

The Pirelli Made in Italy & Emilia-Romagna Round, third event of the 2021 WorldSBK season, will see Scott Redding, Michael Rinaldi and the Ducati Panigale V4R of the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team take to the track on Friday morning for FP1 at 10.30 am. Superpole is scheduled on Saturday at 11.10 am and, for the first time, the riders will have at their disposal two “Q” tires. Race-1 will start in the afternoon at 2 pm, while the Sunday program includes the Superpole Race at 11 am and Race-2 at 2 pm.

Scott Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #45)

“The mistake in Race-2 in Estoril was a serious one. But there is still time to recover. It’s clear that we can’t make any more mistakes, in fact, it will be necessary to be perfect in order to recover the disadvantage. I’m curious to see what will happen in Misano because I’ve never ridden on this circuit with temperatures as high as the ones we will find. It’s an important event, the home race for the Aruba team and for Ducati and for this reason I’m determined and sure I can do well”.

Michael Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #21)

“We arrive in Misano with high morale: despite the incident in Race-2, the Estoril weekend was a very positive one, with a constantly growing feeling. It’s clear that this is a very special weekend for me. I’m really happy that the circuit will be open to a good number of fans and it will be great to feel their warmth after so many months of races without a public. I like the circuit very much, the sensations were positive during the pre-season tests. There are the basis to obtain important results”.