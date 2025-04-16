Krämer Motorcycles USA Partners with LV8 for Trackside Workbenches

FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA – April 14, 2025 – Krämer Motorcycles is excited to start the 2025 racing season with LV8 workbenches and tool storage units.

A premium workshop brand, LV8 built for Krämer bespoke workbenches and cabinets for use in our racing trailer that will be at each MotoAmerica Talent Cup round, helping us to provide trackside services to Talent Cup teams and WP Suspension users.

This partnership extends the collaboration between Krämer and LV8, as the new Krämer factory in Burghausen, Germany also features LV8 workbenches throughout its assembly floor and R&D center.

“When you walk into the Krämer factory in Germany, the first thing you will notice in our assembly area is that the room’s perimeter is entirely lined with custom-made LV8 work benches and tool chests. It is an impressive sight,” said Jensen Beeler, CEO of Krämer Motorcycles USA.

“So when it came time to get ready for the 2025 MotoAmerica Talent Cup season, we turned to our friends at LV8 to build us a similar tool storage and workspace solution for our trackside truck and trailer, and the result has been equally impressive and functional,” added Beeler.

LV8 is part of the Ferrari Sergio Metalmeccanica family of brands, and boasts over 50 years of experience in the motorcycle workshop space. Premium products with premium service, LV8’s workbenches, cabinets, lifts, and other products come fully assembled and ready for installation, after collaboration and consultation with their design specialists.

“The LV8 workbenches and shelves came fully assembled to our facility, straight from the LV8 factory in Italy. Easy to install, priced competitively, and professional grade, we couldn’t be happier with the LV8 pieces we’re using for our MotoAmerica Talent Cup program,” added Joe Karvonen, COO/Owner of Krämer Motorcycles USA.

“Anyone interested in high-quality custom solutions for their workshop should check out our workspace in our trailer, as well as the rolling workbench we have outside in our paddock space. We think you will be impressed with what you see,” finished Karvonen.

About Krämer Motorcycles USA: Krämer Motorcycles USA imports purpose-built track-only road racing motorcycles into North America for amateur and professional racers and track day enthusiasts. More information is available at kramermotorcyclesusa.com.

About LV8: Ferrari Sergio Metalmeccanica created the LV8 brand in 2002, and built it into the market leader for design, manufacturing, and sale of workshop equipment such as motorcycle and vehicle lifts, accessories, and technical workshop furniture. More information is available at lv8.it.

About The MotoAmerica Talent Cup: The new MotoAmerica Talent Cup is a development series for fast and upcoming young riders, who are 14 to 21 years of age. All competitors will use the purpose-built Krämer APX-350 MA race motorcycles. The new Talent Cup will be a part of the “Road To MotoGP” program, with the top-five finishers getting invitations to try out for the prestigious Red Bull Rookies Cup.