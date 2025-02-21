New Venue in Southern California for the Cupid Classic Round Two of AMA West Hare Scrambles

Warner Springs, CA

Round Two

February 15th, 2025
New Venue, Challenging Course for Round Two of WHS

 

The second round of the West Hare Scrambles was down in Southern California for the Cupid Classic. Conditions were fantastic as the venue received several days of rain leading up to the event. The track laid out by the NHHA committee was one of the more challenging courses with single track through brush, rocky off chambers, sand, and the Chaney Ranch moto track. Zane Roberts moved into third place after a less-than-ideal start. But he would run into a couple of issues early on that set him back a couple of laps. After getting back after it, Zane put in a solid ride but was too far back to challenge the leaders at that point. He finished just outside the top five in sixth place.
Results:
Zane Roberts » 6th Place » Pro Class

Factory 480 RR

“Round two of the AMA West Hare Scrambles made for a much tougher race than I think everyone was expecting! The course at Old Chaney Ranch was a combo of a fast moto track with extremely tight and technical rock washes. I was a bit slow to get moving settling into the third spot but unfortunately, I had some issues early on that set me back a couple laps. Eventually, I got going again and rode around for the remainder of the day to collect some points. Tough day but we’ll be back!”

Photos: Kato Foto

