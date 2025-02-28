Pirelli DIABLO POWERCRUISER new tires for Custom-Touring motorcycles

Pirelli presents DIABLO POWERCRUISER, the new Custom-Touring line of high-performance tyres designed for custom motorcycles, in particular, for the sportiest models such as performance baggers, club style and power cruisers that offer remarkable levels of acceleration and fun to ride. They are often creations of customisers who focus on performance tuning by combining it with aesthetic research.

DIABLO POWERCRUISER is part of the DIABLO family because it embodies Pirelli’s sporty DNA, this time applying it to the custom field and combining it with the sense of freedom that characterises this world. It was created to meet the needs of these motorcycles, which require custom tyres capable of offering high performance and sportiness, with the aim of becoming the new reference in its segment for grip and handling, even in wet conditions.

Pirelli has decided to present the new DIABLO POWERCRUISER at the Pirelli exhibition area that will be set up at Daytona Bike Week scheduled from 28 February to 9 March. The DIABLO POWERCRUISER range is quite articulated both in terms of construction technology and sizes and includes both radial and conventional specifications with dimensions ranging from 100 mm to 260 mm. Therefore, each size is specifically developed in terms of structure, materials, compounds and profile design according to the motorcycle for which it is intended, adopting different specifications and solutions. To obtain a Custom-Touring tyre that is very easy to handle and with high levels of grip capable of supporting higher dynamic stress, both when leaning and when braking and accelerating, Pirelli’s experience in Supersport and Racing contributed to the development of the structures. The structures modify the rigidity according to the riding style: in touring riding mode, and therefore with lower levels of deformation, the tyre offers a comfortable, smooth and predictable ride, when the style is sportier, they increase feedback as the deformation of the tyre increases, so as to ensure greater steering precision, more lateral support and better control. This behaviour represents the perfect balance between comfort and support, offering riders confidence both at relaxed rides and in sportier riding. The radial sizes feature a 0-degree steel belt that contributes to a well-controlled deformation of the footprint, resulting in better conformability of the tyre to all lean angles and a better distribution of stress on the contact surface, which brings a great advantage in terms of grip and wear regularity. As for the compounds, the rear radial sizes are dual-compound and enriched with silica, combined with Cap&Base technology which provides a softer lateral compound, to the advantage of grip when leaning, supported by a harder compound substrate also positioned in the central band of the tread that guarantees performance consistency and thermal balance. The size of the central compound band varies in relation to the size of the tyre and the contact area, to ensure the best distribution of forces and thus offer the best possible riding feel and uniform wear. The Cap&Base compound scheme offers great performance during sporty riding while the use of silica provides a wider operating temperature range that promotes a high level of grip, even in wet conditions and consistency of performance. Quick warm-up and grip even on wet surfaces are achieved through an innovative and specifically developed mix of resins, plasticizers and silica present in the composition of the compounds. In addition, Pirelli’s exclusive and patented mixing process maximises the dispersion of all components in the polymer matrix so as to achieve a high level of homogeneity. The profiles of the DIABLO POWERCRUISER are multi-radius and more pointed than those typically used in the Custom-Touring segment, to offer greater handling and very quick changes of direction, while the flatter shoulder part offers greater grip and trajectory grip in corners. The optimised sidewall height provides excellent traction both when accelerating on the straight and out of corners. The balance between the front and rear contours allows for excellent riding control and neutral behaviour of the bike. Finally, in terms of design and finish, the new DIABLO POWERCRUISER boasts all the measures adopted by Pirelli for all the latest products launched on the market. The high-contrast finishing of the lettering with the product name on the sidewall of the tyre gives it an elegant appearance. The “Flash” icon and the DIABLO logo symbolise the identity and heritage of the product family to which this tyre belongs. In addition, also on the sidewall, there is the “Plunga” shape which further highlights the brand’s dedication to excellence and craftsmanship, ensuring that every detail reflects the prestige and quality for which Pirelli is known. The new DIABLO POWERCRUISER will be available later this year in the following sizes: