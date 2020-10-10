Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Gets New Team Manager

THE HIGHLY-RESPECTED CREW CHIEF ACCEPTS NEW ROLE AT AMA PRO MOTOCROSS FINALE IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team announced today that long-time race team technician and current Crew Chief, Stephen Westfall, has officially been named Team Manager of the SX/MX squad in the United States.

Westfall, also known as “Scuba,” began his time with the team in 2008 and spent six years as a highly-respected technician working with many of the sport’s top riders. He was promoted to Crew Chief in 2014, where he oversees all technical and logistical aspects of the team’s operations in addition to serving as an instrumental force in the team’s overall chemistry.

Roger De Coster: “We are really pleased to offer “Scuba” the opportunity to move into a management role with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team. He has been an integral part of the team’s evolution over the years – from their early days at Suzuki, to aligning with KTM in 2014 before transitioning to Husqvarna in 2016 to become the official factory effort in the USA. Obviously 2020 has been a testing year for everyone and Scuba has done a tremendous job navigating the circumstances while demonstrating the leadership skills needed to bring the factory team into championship contention this season.”

Stephen Westfall: “I’m very excited and grateful for this opportunity. I’m looking forward to moving into the role of officially leading the team and excited to continue working with the great group of crew members and riders that I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside for many years now. It would be a great way to finish the 2020 race season with Zach [Osborne] on top.”