Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Malcolm Stewart charges to P4 in Denver Supercross

Upon powering to the all-important holeshot, Stewart would keep the pace of the front-runners throughout the Main Event, battling inside the top-five right until the final lap, where he would finish fourth after giving it his all and challenging for the podium.

“Denver went well,”“Every year I come here, I ride really well. Practice and qualifying went good to finish in P2, and then a great start in my Heat Race resulted in winning that one, which was an awesome feeling. In the Main Event, I actually got my first holeshot of the season, which shows that even at the altitude, our bikes have plenty of power! I rode hard in the Main, it was a big battle between second, third, and fourth, but at the end of the day, I gave it everything I had and we ended up in P4. We’ll look to close this season out strong in Salt Lake next weekend.”