Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Malcolm Stewart charges to P4 in Denver Supercross

Stewart commenced Round 16 of the series inside Empower Field at Mile High stadium by posting P2 in qualifying, which was then followed up by a popular Heat Race victory onboard his Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition.
Upon powering to the all-important holeshot, Stewart would keep the pace of the front-runners throughout the Main Event, battling inside the top-five right until the final lap, where he would finish fourth after giving it his all and challenging for the podium.
“Denver went well,” reflected Stewart. “Every year I come here, I ride really well. Practice and qualifying went good to finish in P2, and then a great start in my Heat Race resulted in winning that one, which was an awesome feeling. In the Main Event, I actually got my first holeshot of the season, which shows that even at the altitude, our bikes have plenty of power! I rode hard in the Main, it was a big battle between second, third, and fourth, but at the end of the day, I gave it everything I had and we ended up in P4. We’ll look to close this season out strong in Salt Lake next weekend.”
With his result tonight in Colorado, Stewart remains fifth in the 450SX season standings and is 16 points outside of third as the season heads to Salt Lake City for the final round next weekend.
Next Race:
May 10 – Salt Lake City, Utah
Results 450SX Class – Denver
1. Chase Sexton (KTM)
2. Cooper Webb (Yamaha)
3. Justin Cooper (Yamaha)
4. Malcolm Stewart (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing)
5. Aaron Plessinger (KTM)
Standings 450SX Class 2025 after 16 of 17 rounds
1. Cooper Webb, 347 points
2. Chase Sexton, 338
3. Ken Roczen, 271
5. Malcolm Stewart, 255
6. Aaron Plessinger, 239
7. Justin Barcia, 185