Season opener MotoAmerica Road Atlanta features Aprilia RS660

APRILIA RS 660 ARRIVES FOR MOTOAMERICA

WITH APRILIA JOINING THE PADDOCK, THE GROWING TWINS CUP GRID RECEIVES 10 RIDERS ABOARD THE NEWLY HOMOLOGATED RS 660

MINIMAL MODIFICATIONS WITH APRILIA’S POTENT ENGINE AND CAPABLE CHASSIS MAKE THE RS 660 RACE READY FOR ROAD ATLANTA OPENER

APRILIA EXPANDS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT IN MOTORSPORT COMPETITION

Atlanta (USA), 28 April 2021 – With the season opener of MotoAmerica beginning in Road Atlanta April 30, Aprilia, with the recently homologated RS 660, will arrive to the series with over 10 riders registered across the national Twins Cup championship to compete. The middleweight twin-cylinder class with 4-stroke models ranging 600-800cc, continues to be one of the most exciting series, attracting a growing grid of riders across manufacturers.

“With over 28 riders entered for this weekend’s Twins Cup race, it’s exciting to see that the new Aprilia 660 will take to the track with 8 competitors for the new machines’ debut in MotoAmerica,” explains Chuck Aksland, Partner in MotoAmerica, “We’ve followed the progress of the RS 660 since it was announced and our staff worked hand in hand with Aprilia to ensure that it could compete this season. Not many people have seen the bike on-track and the anticipation certainly brings another level of excitement to the weekend. We truly welcome Aprilia into our paddock and look forward to working with them for seasons to come.”

“We are pleased to see the excitement around this new model, and interest to be a part of Aprilia’s history on the track,” says Mario Di Maria, President and CEO of Piaggio Group Americas, “The RS 660 is a new chapter for Aprilia and our racing history, which we are eager to follow and support as it competes in the US.”

Aprilia Racing is the most advanced technological expression of the Piaggio Group. With 294 Grand Prix races won in Road Racing World Championship, Aprilia holds the record for the most wins of any European manufacturer in the history of maximum motorcycle competition. These are joined by an impressive 54 world titles: 38 in Road Racing World Championship (20 in 125 and 18 in 250), 7 in Superbike (Rider and Manufacturer double win in 2010, 2012 and 2014, manufacturers in 2013) and 9 in Off Road disciplines (7 in Supermoto and 2 in Trial).