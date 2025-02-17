The latest generation of Pirelli’s most successful tyre in the Motocross World Championship

Pirelli presents the new SCORPION MX32 MID SOFT, the motocross racing tyre successor to the most successful Pirelli product of recent years in the FIM Motocross World Championship, a discipline in which the brand has won 82 world titles since 1980. SCORPION MX32 MID SOFT is part of the SCORPION family, Pirelli’s line that brings together all tyres that have variable off-road performance. More specifically, SCORPION MX32 MID SOFT is part of the SCORPION MX range which identifies products intended for pure off-road use, including motocross and supercross. Among these, SCORPION MX32 MID SOFT is the solution developed by Pirelli to tackle medium-soft terrain, from soft soil to more compact surfaces. SCORPION MX32 MID SOFT set The new SCORPION MX32 MID SOFT made its racing debut in the International of Italy Motocross which ended over the weekend in Montevarchi, leading to success Tim Gajser in MX1 and Andrea Adamo in MX2 and and monopolising podiums and the final standings in both classes. It.will also be used in the 2025 World Championship equipping the bikes of some of the leading riders of this Championship. In addition, like all Pirelli racing tyres, it will be available for purchase by all practitioners of this discipline, allowing them to use the same tyres used by motocross champions. Tim Gajser The new generation of the SCORPION MX32 MID SOFT marks a significant evolution of a race-winning product that has long been the benchmark in motocross. The new SCORPION MX32 MID SOFT is the result of Pirelli’s decades of experience in the Motocross World Championship race tracks and of the numerous successes and world titles achieved with riders of the calibre of Stefan Everts, Antonio Cairoli, André Malherbe, Eric Geboers, Jöel Smets, David Thorpe, Jeffrey Herlings, Romain Febvre, Tim Gajser and Jorge Prado, to name just a few. The new tyre is further refined through the latest generation of technological and structural innovations that further raise the bar of performance, offering first-class grip, durability and handling in different conditions. This renewal brings improvements not only in technical aspects, such as the advanced tread pattern optimised to offer greater traction and more precision, but also in product design, with premium details that underline Pirelli’s commitment in terms of style. The result is a tyre that successfully carries on the legacy of its iconic predecessor. Precisely because of this undisputed recognisability, Pirelli has decided to maintain the SCORPION MX32 MID SOFT naming for the new product but has improved its all-round performance by acting on the tread pattern, compounds, structures and aesthetic appearance. SCORPION MX32 MID SOFT Compared to its predecessor, the improvements and benefits of the new product for the motorcyclist are significant: · Improved braking behaviour thanks to the innovative tread design of the front tyre. The knobs in the central section have a new shape and arrangement that improve dampening capacity and stability thanks to better penetration into the ground and, consequently, grip, allowing more control and effectiveness in braking. · Easier cornering thanks to the two central knobs on the front that improve stability and control when cornering, offering smoother handling and allowing for faster cornering. · Increased traction in holeshot and out of turns: The shape of the rear tyre’s side knobs improves torsional rigidity for precise trajectories, while the lateral arrangement of the knobs increases traction when cornering. The interaction between the central and side knobs improves traction during acceleration and lateral thrust when cornering. The innovative tread pattern of the front tyre maximises traction and lateral grip thanks to the section between the two central blocks. · Versatility on medium-hard terrain increased thanks to the new tread compound that improves the wear regularity and the shape and arrangement of the knobs that increase tear resistance offering constant performance and durability in different conditions. SCORPION MX32 MID SOFT The development of the new SCORPION MX32 MID SOFT also included new materials and compounds. Both the tread area and the sidewall compounds have been improved. The completely redesigned tread incorporates a compound designed to offer very high grip, durability and traction in difficult conditions. The front sidewalls feature an updated compound, designed to provide greater flexibility and strength, contributing to better performance. By leveraging these advanced materials, the new tyre meets the rigorous demands of modern motocross. Pirelli’s most recent advances in tyre design have also brought innovations to the structures, improving performance, durability and confidence for the rider. These improvements redefine how tyres respond to the demands of motocross, offering improved support, reduced deformation, and superior adaptability to difficult terrain. Finally, great attention has also been paid to the design of this tyre, demonstrating the Pirelli brand’s commitment to providing premium and high-quality products also on an aesthetic level. The new SCORPION MX32 MID SOFT features refined details that reinforce its superior positioning, such as the sidewalls with high-contrast finish lettering for better readability and recognition and for a more elegant appearance. Also on the sides is the iconic Pirelli label in yellow applied during production, which allows the product to be identified very quickly on the race tracks, and the SCORPION logo, which symbolises the identity and heritage of the product family to which the new SCORPION MX32 MID SOFT belongs. The new SCORPION MX32 MID SOFT is available in sizes 80/100 – 21 M/C 51M MST front and in four rear sizes: 100/90 – 19 NHS 57M, 110/90 – 19 NHS 62M, 120/80 – 19 NHS 63M and 120/90 – 19 NHS 66M. THE SCORPION FAMILY SCORPION identifies Pirelli’s range of car, motorcycle and cycling tyres for On/Off and Off-road applications. Since 2006, with the first SCORPION motorcycle tyre, Pirelli has sold over 6 million SCORPION motorcycle tyres. Today, the SCORPION line includes a complete portfolio, ranging from Enduro Street (SCORPION Trail III) to Enduro ON/OFF (SCORPION RALLY STR) to tyres intended for motocross, supercross and cross-country for a wide variety of classes, including minicross. As for the SCORPION MX line of tyres for motocross and supercross applications, Pirelli’s offer consists of: · SCORPION MX SOFT: available only in rear sizes, even in minicross sizes, it is the ideal tyre for the most demanding races on sand and mud or clayey terrain, in combination with the SCORPION MX32 MID SOFT front. · SCORPION MX32 MID SOFT: available in both front and rear sizes, it is designed for both professional and amateur riders who have to deal with medium-soft terrain, from mud to grassy surfaces to soil. The previous version is also available in STADIUM (for supercross) and minicross versions for younger athletes. · SCORPION MX32 MID HARD: available in both front and rear sizes, it is the ideal solution for tackling medium to hard terrain, from the most compact dirt surfaces to those with gravel. It is also available in STADIUM versions (for supercross). · SCORPION MX EXTRA X: ideal for training thanks to its versatility that makes it suitable for both medium-soft and medium-hard terrain. An excellent compromise between performance and durability.