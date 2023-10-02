Third consecutive Canadian Superbike Championship on a BMW M1000RR

Richmond Hill, ON. Motorcycle racer Ben Young has won his third Canadian Pro Superbike championship on a BMW M 1000 RR during the season’s final race weekend at Shannonville Motorsport Park in Shannonville, Ontario.

Young secured his repeat title with a race win on the second of a three-race weekend, placing him out of reach in the points race. This followed a staggering performance at the previous round at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP), where Young placed first in all three races.

Consistently strong performances by Young and other BMW riders later in the season, namely Young and Samuel Guerin’s triple podiums in round 4 at CTMP, netted BMW the Constructors Championship, 57 points ahead of Suzuki and 184 points ahead of Kawasaki.

“Going back-to-back is a great accomplishment for myself and the team,” said Young. “Working with BMW Motorrad since 2016 and having the same team by my side since then makes it even more special. We are looking forward to many more successful years aboard the M 1000 RR.”

Ben Young at Shannonville Motorsport Park (09/2023)

Early races were accompanied by issues and accidents, with an entire race weekend in Shubenacadie being cancelled due to extreme weather, limiting the opportunity for points.

“Ben’s comeback in the second half of the season after a cancelled race weekend has been beyond impressive, and something that he and his team can be very proud of,” said Alex Welsh, Marketing Manager for BMW Motorrad Canada. “Our commitment to Motorsports is unwavering as our motorcycles continue to impress and riders on BMWs have won ten out of the last thirteen championships.”

