‘TIS THE SEASON SALES EVENT SAVE UPTO $3,000 ON SELECT KAWASAKI’S

YEAR MODEL HOLIDAY CASH SAVINGS

Valid 10/03/2023 thru 12/31/2023

MOTORCYCLE 1 OF 7

2019 – 2023 KLR®650 $1,000.00

2023 KLR®650 S $1,000.00

2019 – 2023 KLR®650 ADVENTURE $1,000.00

2019 – 2023 KLR®650 TRAVELER $1,000.00

2024 KLX®110R $200.00

2019 – 2023 KLX®110R $200.00 $400.00

2024 KLX®110R L $200.00

2019 – 2023 KLX®110R L $200.00 $400.00

2024 KLX®140R $200.00

2019 – 2023 KLX®140R $200.00 $400.00

2024 KLX®140R L $200.00

2019 – 2023 KLX®140R L $200.00 $400.00

2024 KLX®140R F $200.00

2019 – 2023 KLX®140R F $200.00 $400.00

2019 – 2023 KLX®300 $400.00

2019 – 2023 KLX®300R $400.00

2021 – 2023 KLX®300SM $400.00

2019 – 2023 KLX®230 $600.00

2019 – 2023 KLX®230 S $600.00

2019 – 2023 KLX®230R $400.00

2019 – 2023 KLX®230R S $400.00

2023 KLX®230SM $600.00

2022 KLX®230 SE $400.00

MOTORCYCLE 2 OF 7

2024 KX™65 $200.00

2019 – 2023 KX™65 $200.00 $600.00

2024 KX™85 $200.00

2019 – 2023 KX™85 $200.00 $600.00

2024 KX™112 $200.00

2019 – 2023 KX™112 $200.00 $500.00

2019 – 2023 KX™250 $1,500.00

2021 – 2023 KX™250X $1,500.00

2019 – 2023 KX™450 $2,500.00

2021 – 2023 KX™450X $2,500.00

2019 – 2023 Ninja® 650 $500.00

2019 – 2023 Ninja® 650 KRT Edition $500.00

2019 – 2023 Versys®-X 300 $500.00

2019 – 2022 Versys® 650 $750.00

2019 – 2023 Versys® 650 LT $750.00

2019 – 2023 Versys® 1000 SE LT+ $1,000.00

2019 – 2023 Vulcan® 900 Classic $1,000.00

2019 – 2023 Vulcan® 900 Custom $1,000.00

2019 – 2023 Vulcan® 900 Classic LT $1,000.00

2019 – 2023 Vulcan® 1700 Voyager® ABS $1,000.00

2019 – 2023 Vulcan® 1700 Vaquero® ABS $1,000.00

2019 – 2023 Vulcan® S $750.00

2019 – 2023 Vulcan® S Cafe $750.00

2019 – 2022 W800 $1,000.00

MOTORCYCLE 3 OF 7

2019 – 2023 Z125 PRO $400.00

2019 – 2023 Z400 $500.00

2019 – 2023 Z650 $500.00

2019 – 2023 Z650RS $500.00

2019 – 2023 Z900 ABS $1,000.00

2019 – 2023 Z900 SE $1,000.00

2019 – 2023 Z900RS $1,000.00

2019 – 2023 Z900RS SE $1,000.00

2019 – 2023 Z900RS Cafe $1,000.00

2019 – 2023 Z H2 $1,000.00

2019 – 2023 Z H2 SE $1,000.00

ATV 4 OF 7

2019 – 2023 Brute Force® 750 4x4i EPS $1,500.00

2019 – 2023 Brute Force® 750 4x4i EPS Camo $1,500.00

2024 KFX®50 $200.00

2019 – 2023 KFX®50 $200.00 $500.00

2024 KFX®90 $200.00

2019 – 2023 KFX®90 $200.00 $500.00

SIDE X SIDE 5 OF 7

2024 Teryx KRX® 1000 $1,000.00

2020 – 2023 Teryx KRX® 1000 $2,500.00

2024 Teryx KRX® 1000 eS $1,000.00

2021 – 2023 Teryx KRX® 1000 eS $2,500.00

2024 Teryx KRX® 1000 SE $1,000.00

2021 – 2023 Teryx KRX® 1000 Special Edition $2,500.00

2024 Teryx KRX® 1000 Trail Edition $1,000.00

2021 – 2023 Teryx KRX® 1000 Trail Edition $2,500.00

2024 Teryx KRX®4 1000 SE $1,000.00

2023 Teryx KRX®4 1000 SE $3,000.00

2024 Teryx KRX®4 1000 eS $1,000.00

2023 Teryx KRX®4 1000 eS $3,000.00

2024 Teryx KRX®4 1000 SE eS $1,000.00

2023 Teryx KRX®4 1000 eS Special Edition $3,000.00

2024 Teryx® $1,000.00

2019 – 2023 Teryx® $2,500.00

2024 Teryx® S LE $1,000.00

2019 – 2023 Teryx® S LE $2,500.00

2024 Teryx4™ $1,000.00

2019 – 2023 Teryx4™ $3,000.00

2024 Teryx4™ S CAMO $1,000.00

2024 Teryx4™ S LE $1,000.00

2019 – 2023 Teryx4™ S LE $3,000.00

2024 Teryx4™ S SE $1,000.00

2023 Teryx4™ S Special Edition $3,000.00

SIDE X SIDE 6 OF 7

2019-2023 MULE PRO-FX™ $1,000.00

2019-2023 MULE PRO-FX™ EPS $1,000.00

2019-2023 MULE PRO-FX™ EPS LE $1,000.00

2019-2023 MULE PRO-FXT™ EPS $1,000.00

2019-2023 MULE PRO-FXT™ EPS LE $1,000.00

2019-2023 MULE PRO-FXT™ EPS CAMO $1,000.00

WATERCRAFT 7 OF 7

2019 – 2023 Jet Ski® SX-R™ 160 $500.00

2019 – 2023 Jet Ski® STX® 160 $1,000.00

2019 – 2023 Jet Ski® STX® 160X $1,000.00

2019 – 2023 Jet Ski® STX® 160LX $1,000.00

2019 – 2023 Jet Ski® Ultra® 310 LX $2,000.00

2019 – 2023 Jet Ski® Ultra® 310 LX – S $2,000.00

2019 – 2023 Jet Ski® Ultra® 310X $2,000.00

2023 Jet Ski® Ultra® 160LX $1,500.00

2023 Jet Ski® Ultra® 160LX – S $1,500.00

