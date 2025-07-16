TOM VIALLE SIDELINED FOR WASHOUGAL ROUND OF PRO MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP

MURRIETA, Calif. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Tom Vialle has been sidelined ahead of Saturday’s Pro Motocross Championship round at Washougal, unable to ride this week following a hard impact at the Spring Creek National that left him with soreness in his knee and shoulder.

Equipped with the KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, Vialle raced to a sixth-place finish in the first 250MX moto at Millville, before an unfortunate fall entering the sand whoops on the opening lap of Moto 2 saw the current 250SX East title-holder retire from the race.

As a result, Vialle together with the full support of his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team, has made the decision to withdraw from this weekend’s race in Washington, before taking advantage of the two-week break that is scheduled prior to Round 9 at Ironman Raceway on August 9th.

Ian Harrison, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “It’s definitely unfortunate to announce that Tom Vialle will be sitting out this weekend’s race. It’s a long and demanding season for our riders, and we’ve been extremely fortunate up to this point to have had a full roster through the majority of Supercross and Pro Motocross. Of course, we love seeing our entire team out on the track representing the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing program, but our riders’ health and safety always come first. We fully support Tom’s decision to take the weekend off so he can focus on finishing the season strong and continuing to fight for podiums.”

Vialle is currently positioned fifth in this year’s 250MX standings following 7 of 11 rounds, with a pair of P2 overall results at both High Point and Southwick marking his best results of the outdoor season to date. He is also currently positioned third in the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) points.