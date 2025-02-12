Toronto Motorcycle and Powersports Show showcases exciting motorcycles at Canadian International AutoShow

Richmond Hill, ON. BMW Motorrad Canada is thrilled to announce its exciting return to the 2025 Toronto Motorcycle and Powersports Show, taking place from February 14-16, 2025. BMW Motorrad Canada is eager to return to the show and connect with motorcycle enthusiasts and showcase its latest lineup of innovative and thrilling motorcycles.

The Toronto Motorcycle and Powersports Show will feature all of the newest and most exciting BMW motorcycles, providing attendees with the opportunity to experience the brand’s commitment to performance, safety, and cutting-edge technology. Visitors can expect to see a diverse range of models that cater to every type of rider, from adventure seekers and thrill riders to urban commuters.

Notable motorcycles on site to include the all-new R 1300 GS and GS Adventure, F 900 GS, newly revised S 1000 RR and the all-electric CE 02, among many others.

In addition to the 2025 Toronto Motorcycle and Powersports Show, BMW Motorrad Canada will also have a noteworthy presence at the 2025 Canadian International AutoShow (CIAS), where the Bavarian brand’s vehicle division will feature a visually impressive, M-themed takeover display. Fittingly, BMW Motorrad Canada will proudly showcase its three exciting M-branded motorcycles: the M 1000 RR, M 1000 R and M 1000 XR, highlighting the brand’s performance heritage and the thrilling experience that comes with riding an M bike.

The new BMW M 1000 RR (10/2024).

“We’re excited to have a notable presence at both shows this year,” said Alex Welsh, Marketing Manager with BMW Motorrad Canada. “Whether you’re into two wheels or four, you’ll be seeing BMW Motorrad in a big way.”

The AutoShow will run concurrently with the Motorcycle and Powersports Show, providing a unique opportunity for fans of both cars and motorcycles to explore the best of BMW.

Event Details:

The 2025 Toronto Motorcycle and Powersports Show

Dates: February 14-16, 2025

Location: Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place, Toronto, ON

2025 Canadian International AutoShow

Dates: February 14-23, 2025

Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, ON

Join us at both events to discover the latest innovations from BMW Motorrad and experience the thrill of riding like never before. Whether you’re a seasoned rider or new to the world of motorcycles, BMW Motorrad Canada invites you to explore its exciting offerings and connect with fellow enthusiasts.

For more information on The Toronto Motorcycle and Powersports Show, please visit https://motocanada.com/shows/toronto/.

For more information on the Canadian International AutoShow, please visit https://autoshow.ca/.